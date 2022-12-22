Read full article on original website
Related
Hypebae
The Traditional Smokey Eye Has Been Reimagined Into "Greased Lids"
There is more than one way to achieve a smokey eye makeup look and makeup artist Jo Baker has introduced our caboodles to another stunning trend to try for the holiday season. Meet “Greased lids.”. Greased lids are the new garage glam way to do your eye makeup, and...
Khloe Kardashian Shares 1st Pic Of 4-Month-Old Son: Photo
After months of keeping his identity a secret, Khloe Kardashian, 38, has finally shared a photo of her baby boy with Tristan Thompson, 31. In the photo, which Khloe posted to her Instagram, the Good American Jeans founder was holding the adorable baby boy in one arm. Khloe and Tristan’s 4-year-old daughter True Thompson was also in the festive photo — looking up at her gorgeous mom and younger brother. As fans know, Khloe and Tristan’s second child was born via a surrogate on Aug. 5. The iconic image was taken while they attended the Kardashian family’s annual Christmas bash on Dec. 24. Although Khloe and Tristan are no longer romantically involved, they are both extremely involved in raising their two kids together.
21 People Who Are Living In 3022, While The Rest Of Us Peasants Are Still In 2022
If we're all playing checkers, then these people are simultaneously playing chess and inventing a whole new board game.
11 Historical People And Events That Movies And TV Shows Were Based On, From "Stranger Things'" Eddie Munson To Jay Gatsby
I will never be able to think of The Sound of Music the same way after learning that the real Maria von Trapp allegedly had a "terrible temper."
Obama shares list of favorite movies, books, music of 2022
President Obama on Friday took to Instagram to post his preferred books, movies and music of 2022 with his followers, remarking that he "always look[s] forward" to this annual tradition.
Hypebae
Ellen DeGeneres on How To Best Honor Stephen 'tWitch' Boss After His Death
It’s been over a week since Stephen ‘tWitch’ the Boss died by suicide, and his loved ones are still trying to mourn and make sense of the tragic loss, including his friend and colleague Ellen DeGeneres. The comedian-slash-host uploaded a video onto Instagram, sharing her feelings on...
Hypebae
TikTok's #ShoeTheory Trend Will Get You Dumped Before Christmas
Calling all sneakerheads, we have a problem. According to TikTok’s latest trend called the shoe theory, gifting shoes is a bad omen. The trend began when one TikTok user revealed she bought her partner “$65 USD crocs,” — and he broke up with her right after. Now, if you’re thinking “of course I would break up with someone who bought me crocs,” this is not an isolated event. Apparently, this is happening with all types of shoe gifts around the holidays. The TikTok #ShoeTheory hashtag officially has over 11 million views — but we’ve learned the trend didn’t begin on TikTok.
Hypebae
Love It or Hate It, Here's What To Expect From Season 4 of 'Emily in Paris'
Season 3 of Emily in Paris premiered on Netflix a few days ago, but some fans already want to know what to expect in Season 4. Thankfully, we’ve got you covered. Editor’s Note: This article contains spoilers for Emily in Paris. If you’ve already finished Season 3, then...
Hypebae
The Hypebae Best: Our Editors Ranked the Top Albums and Songs of 2022
Music is such a key part of humanity and 2022’s drops did not disappoint. It’s been two years since lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic; 2021 was an adjustment period, but 2022 was the first time in a while we began to feel some normalcy again. The music released this year is a reflection of that. Several artists dropped some of their best work to date in 2022, reminding listeners to once again celebrate the simple things in life.
Comments / 0