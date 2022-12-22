After months of keeping his identity a secret, Khloe Kardashian, 38, has finally shared a photo of her baby boy with Tristan Thompson, 31. In the photo, which Khloe posted to her Instagram, the Good American Jeans founder was holding the adorable baby boy in one arm. Khloe and Tristan’s 4-year-old daughter True Thompson was also in the festive photo — looking up at her gorgeous mom and younger brother. As fans know, Khloe and Tristan’s second child was born via a surrogate on Aug. 5. The iconic image was taken while they attended the Kardashian family’s annual Christmas bash on Dec. 24. Although Khloe and Tristan are no longer romantically involved, they are both extremely involved in raising their two kids together.

16 MINUTES AGO