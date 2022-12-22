ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

2 men arrested on multiple drug and weapons charges by South Fulton police

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 4 days ago
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — South Fulton police arrested two men on multiple drug and weapons charges after a yearlong investigation.

A joint investigation between the department’s narcotics and gang unit and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation learned a home in the 3400 block of Lee Place was involved in illegal drug activity.

Officers executed a search warrant and seized two handguns, 92 grams of mushrooms, 47 grams of cocaine, 301 grams of liquid promethazine, $110 in cash, and 6.7 pounds of marijuana.

Decalvin Williams and Larry Crawford were both arrested on the following warrants: possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a Schedule I narcotic with intent to distribute, trafficking cocaine, trafficking amphetamines, possession of a Schedule III narcotic, possession of drug related objects, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

“The South Fulton Police Department is committed to working with our law enforcement partners to stop drugs from infiltrating our community,” said police chief Keith Meadows. “Drug dealers will be held responsible for their actions through proactive enforcement such as this.”

