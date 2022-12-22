Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
The biggest reason the Eagles blew it in Dallas
ARLINGTON, Texas — Miles Sanders knew what was coming and he opted to just get it over with. Still in full uniform and standing by his locker, Sanders took ownership for his major blunder on Saturday afternoon in the Eagles’ 40-34 loss to the Cowboys. “Fumbled. Gotta hold...
Patriots could bring back their former offensive coordinator?
The New England Patriots are in desperate need of an offensive revamp, and they may bring back a familiar face this offseason in hopes of addressing those issues. Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien is a “strong option” to return to the Patriots as their OC, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. O’Brien has spent the... The post Patriots could bring back their former offensive coordinator? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
How Many Yards Is Justin Fields Away From Lamar Jackson's Record?
How far is Fields away from Lamar Jackson's record? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields rushed for a season-low 11 yards on seven carries on Saturday against the Buffalo Bills. With that, Fields is at 1,011 rushing yards on the season. It seemed there was a better-than-not chance...
NBC Sports
How the heck did the Eagles give up a 3rd-and-30 in Dallas?
ARLINGTON, Texas — The Eagles had the Cowboys right where they wanted them. After back-to-back sacks in the fourth quarter from Haason Reddick and Josh Sweat, the Cowboys were faced with a seemingly impossible 3rd-and-30 from their own 29-yard line. If you skipped watching the game to enjoy Christmas...
Hurts on Hold? Eagles hope injured QB can return vs. Saints
The Philadelphia Eagles are waiting to find out if injured quarterback Jalen Hurts can play Sunday against New Orleans
NBC Sports
Poole ejected vs. Grizzlies in barrage of Warriors techs
Warriors guard Jordan Poole's scorching-hot Christmas Day performance ended early when he was surprisingly ejected in the fourth quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at Chase Center. Poole, who still had a team-high 32 points, picked up his second technical and was sent to the locker room with 9:20 left in...
NBC Sports
Bengals DB calls out Mac Jones for 'dirty play'
Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple won't be sending New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones a Christmas card. Apple called out Jones for what he considered a "dirty play" during Saturday's game at Gillette Stadium. Jones tripped Apple while Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt returned what he thought was a fumble by Jones into the end zone. The play was blown dead, but Jones still inexplicably took Apple down by the legs away from the play.
Jerod Smith's Intriguing Positional Flexibility
Defensive lineman Jerod Smith plays all over the line for The Loomis Chaffee School, and South Carolina is in heavy pursuit.
NBC Sports
John Harbaugh on playoff berth impacting Lamar Jackson plan: Players play when they’re healthy
The Ravens and Bengals are divisional rivals, but the Bengals did their fellow AFC North team a solid on Saturday. Cincinnati’s win over the Patriots assured the Ravens of a playoff berth because the Ravens were able to beat the Falcons 17-9 at home. The win came with Tyler Huntley as quarterback because Lamar Jackson was sidelined for the third straight week with a knee injury and head coach John Harbaugh was asked after the game whether sewing up a postseason spot will change the team’s plans for Jackson.
NBC Sports
Report: Bucs had conversations with Rob Gronkowski in November about returning
Earlier this week, Rob Gronkowski produced kind of a fake out when he tweeted, “I’m kinda bored.”. It turned out he was doing that to promote the fact that he was making a TV appearance. But there may have been a little more to Gronkowski actually being bored.
NBC Sports
Twitter flames Tua Tagovailoa after fourth-quarter collapse
It was a Christmas to forget for the Miami Dolphins. Entering Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers, Miami was in prime position to make the postseason. But after a 26-20 loss dropped the Dolphins to 8-7 – their fourth straight loss – the playoffs are looking less likely. Miami still holds the final AFC wild card spot, though there are four teams lingering one game back (Patriots, Jets, Titans, Steelers).
NBC Sports
How Shanahan hilariously used Deebo to fire up McCloud's TD
Kyle Shanahan asked Ray-Ray McCloud to do his best Deebo Samuel impression on Saturday -- and he delivered. As Samuel recovers from a sprained knee and ankle, Shanahan called a Samuel play for McCloud and the 26-year-old made the most of it in the 49ers’ 37-20 win over the Washington Commanders at Levi’s Stadium.
NBC Sports
Dolphins' loss puts Patriots in driver's seat for AFC playoff spot
It's hard to believe, but the New England Patriots control their own destiny in the AFC. Despite a 22-18 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals that dropped them to 7-8 on the season, the Patriots can still make the playoffs by winning their final two games. That's because the Miami Dolphins did them a solid on Christmas Day, losing 26-20 to the Green Bay Packers to fall to 8-7.
NBC Sports
Buccaneers win 19-16 in overtime
The Buccaneers played ugly football once again on Sunday night, but that didn’t stop them from getting a win in Arizona. After falling behind 16-6 in the fourth quarter, the Buccaneers scored 10 straight points to tie the game and then forced a Cardinals punt on the first drive of overtime. Tom Brady completed five straight passes, including a 16-yard pass that moved the team to the fringes of field goal range. A 13-yard catch-and-run by Russell Gage moved Brady to six straight completions and set the stage for Ryan Succop‘s game-winning field goal attempt.
NBC Sports
Derek Carr: We are talented, but talent doesn’t mean wins
As Monday begins, the Raiders are technically still alive in the postseason race, despite being 6-9 following Saturday night’s loss to the Steelers. That could — and probably will — change by the end of the day, as Las Vegas will be eliminated if the Chargers defeat the Colts on Monday night. But the Raiders had a chance to truly keep themselves alive with a victory over Pittsburgh and just couldn’t get it done.
NBC Sports
Where 49ers sit in NFC playoff race after beating Commanders
The 49ers took care of business with a 37-20 win over the Washington Commanders on Saturday at Levi's Stadium. With their eighth straight win, the 49ers kept pace with the Minnesota Vikings for the No. 2 seed and closed the gap on the Philadelphia Eagles for the top seed. The...
NBC Sports
Tom Brady: 7-8 is not what we want, but we’re in a championship game next week
The Buccaneers’ win on Sunday night wasn’t pretty, but Tom Brady tried to put a positive spin on it afterward. Brady noted that the Bucs are now just one win away from winning the NFC South: If the Bucs win next week’s game against the Panthers, they win their division.
NBC Sports
Eagles overreactions: One big failure wrecked winnable game
The Eagles utterly fell apart on Saturday in Dallas, losing a perfectly winnable game despite missing the leading MVP candidate. If you'd told any Eagles fans that they'd torment the Cowboys for 58 minutes before losing a close one, they probably would've taken that result. But this game was right...
NBC Sports
Grading 49ers' offense, defense in big win over Commanders
SANTA CLARA — Kyle Shanahan admitted he was frustrated that the 49ers were tied at halftime with the Washington Commanders on Saturday. But the 49ers scored two touchdowns in the third quarter to begin to take control of a 37-20 victory at Levi’s Stadium. The Commanders stayed around...
NBC Sports
Our Eagles vs. Cowboys predictions for Week 16 of the NFL season
Reuben Frank (12-2) This is such a fascinating game. Can’t wait till 4:25 p.m. Saturday. Mathematically, it’s not even that important for the Eagles. If they win, they lock up the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoff bracket. If they lose, their chances of securing the top seed go from 97 percent to 96 percent, according to the 538. But whatever the numbers say, it’s the Cowboys. And it’s Christmas Eve. And the Eagles haven’t swept the Cowboys since 2011. And I’m sure that 51-26 Cowboys win over the Eagles’ backups last January didn’t sit real well with a few people in the organization. The Eagles are going to be the top seed one way or another, but they would love to lock it up this weekend and rest as many people as they can against the Saints and Giants. While the Eagles have been rolling along – five straight wins since their only loss – the Cowboys barely beat the one-win Texans two weeks ago and then blew a 17-point lead in Jacksonville last weekend. I keep coming back to this: Jalen Hurts is a great quarterback, and the Eagles will miss him, but to me it’s about the team, and the Eagles have a better team, a better organization, a better culture than the Cowboys. It’s why the Eagles have won 14 playoff games since the mid-1990s and the Cowboys have won three and haven’t gotten to an NFC Championship Game since the days of Emmitt, Troy and Michael. The Cowboys are definitely talented on both sides of the ball. But if it’s Star Power vs. Dawg Mentality, I’m going with Dawg Mentality every time.
