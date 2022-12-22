Effective: 2022-12-26 08:50:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-26 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Greenbrier WIND CHILL ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM EST THIS MORNING Diminishing winds and warming temperatures have allowed wind chill values to warm above advisory criteria. Therefore, the wind chill advisory will expire at 9 AM EST.

3 HOURS AGO