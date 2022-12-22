Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
The biggest reason the Eagles blew it in Dallas
ARLINGTON, Texas — Miles Sanders knew what was coming and he opted to just get it over with. Still in full uniform and standing by his locker, Sanders took ownership for his major blunder on Saturday afternoon in the Eagles’ 40-34 loss to the Cowboys. “Fumbled. Gotta hold...
NBC Sports
How the heck did the Eagles give up a 3rd-and-30 in Dallas?
ARLINGTON, Texas — The Eagles had the Cowboys right where they wanted them. After back-to-back sacks in the fourth quarter from Haason Reddick and Josh Sweat, the Cowboys were faced with a seemingly impossible 3rd-and-30 from their own 29-yard line. If you skipped watching the game to enjoy Christmas...
What to Make Of Chiefs’ Friday Roster Moves
Kansas City shuffled some pieces around in advance of Saturday’s game against Seattle.
NBC Sports
Bengals DB calls out Mac Jones for 'dirty play'
Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple won't be sending New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones a Christmas card. Apple called out Jones for what he considered a "dirty play" during Saturday's game at Gillette Stadium. Jones tripped Apple while Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt returned what he thought was a fumble by Jones into the end zone. The play was blown dead, but Jones still inexplicably took Apple down by the legs away from the play.
NBC Sports
Purdy still paying his dues after taking over as 49ers' QB
Although Brock Purdy has become a household name ever since taking over as the 49ers' starting quarterback, the rookie knows he still has to pay his dues. In speaking to reporters Wednesday, Purdy was asked about his command of the 49ers' locker room as a rookie and explained he still is working to earn his NFL stripes, despite acting and playing like a seasoned veteran.
NFL insider believes ‘good chance’ Green Bay Packers reset roster in 2023
The Green Bay Packers have fallen well short of expectations in the 2022 NFL season, fighting to keep their playoff
numberfire.com
Packers' Christian Watson (hip) questionable to return in Week 16
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson (hip) is questionable to return to Sunday's Week 16 game against the Miami Dolphins. Watson was spotted on the sidelines as the Packers came out for the second half, and it was reported soon afterwards that the breakout rookie is questionable to return to the game after picking up a hip injury.
NBC Sports
Rodney Harrison thinks Tom Brady will play for a new team in 2023
Not many people know what Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will do in 2023. Former teammate Rodney Harrison, who interviewed Brady before Sunday night’s game in Arizona for NBC’s Football Night in America, has an opinion on the matter. Rodney said he thinks Brady will play for a team...
Packers stuffed by Dolphins on ill-fated fake punt attempt
The Green Bay Packers handed the Miami Dolphins easy points after getting stuffed on an ill-fated fake punt attempt in the first half of Sunday’s showdown at Hard Rock Stadium. On 4th-and-2 from his own 20-yard line, Packers coach Matt LaFleur got aggressive and called the fake, but safety...
NBC Sports
Mike Tomlin pays tribute to Franco Harris after Steelers beat Raiders
The Steelers and the NFL already planned to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception on Saturday night, but last night’s game took on special meaning when Steelers legend Franco Harris died just days before. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said afterward that the game had special significance. Tomlin,...
NBC Sports
Buccaneers win 19-16 in overtime
The Buccaneers played ugly football once again on Sunday night, but that didn’t stop them from getting a win in Arizona. After falling behind 16-6 in the fourth quarter, the Buccaneers scored 10 straight points to tie the game and then forced a Cardinals punt on the first drive of overtime. Tom Brady completed five straight passes, including a 16-yard pass that moved the team to the fringes of field goal range. A 13-yard catch-and-run by Russell Gage moved Brady to six straight completions and set the stage for Ryan Succop‘s game-winning field goal attempt.
NBC Sports
Twitter flames Tua Tagovailoa after fourth-quarter collapse
It was a Christmas to forget for the Miami Dolphins. Entering Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers, Miami was in prime position to make the postseason. But after a 26-20 loss dropped the Dolphins to 8-7 – their fourth straight loss – the playoffs are looking less likely. Miami still holds the final AFC wild card spot, though there are four teams lingering one game back (Patriots, Jets, Titans, Steelers).
NBC Sports
John Harbaugh on playoff berth impacting Lamar Jackson plan: Players play when they’re healthy
The Ravens and Bengals are divisional rivals, but the Bengals did their fellow AFC North team a solid on Saturday. Cincinnati’s win over the Patriots assured the Ravens of a playoff berth because the Ravens were able to beat the Falcons 17-9 at home. The win came with Tyler Huntley as quarterback because Lamar Jackson was sidelined for the third straight week with a knee injury and head coach John Harbaugh was asked after the game whether sewing up a postseason spot will change the team’s plans for Jackson.
NBC Sports
Derek Carr: We are talented, but talent doesn’t mean wins
As Monday begins, the Raiders are technically still alive in the postseason race, despite being 6-9 following Saturday night’s loss to the Steelers. That could — and probably will — change by the end of the day, as Las Vegas will be eliminated if the Chargers defeat the Colts on Monday night. But the Raiders had a chance to truly keep themselves alive with a victory over Pittsburgh and just couldn’t get it done.
Green Bay Packers Get Ready for Final Practice Before Dolphins
Take a peek inside the Don Hutson Center as the Green Bay Packers hit the practice field for the final time before facing the Miami Dolphins.
NBC Sports
Dolphins' loss puts Patriots in driver's seat for AFC playoff spot
It's hard to believe, but the New England Patriots control their own destiny in the AFC. Despite a 22-18 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals that dropped them to 7-8 on the season, the Patriots can still make the playoffs by winning their final two games. That's because the Miami Dolphins did them a solid on Christmas Day, losing 26-20 to the Green Bay Packers to fall to 8-7.
NBC Sports
Tom Brady: 7-8 is not what we want, but we’re in a championship game next week
The Buccaneers’ win on Sunday night wasn’t pretty, but Tom Brady tried to put a positive spin on it afterward. Brady noted that the Bucs are now just one win away from winning the NFC South: If the Bucs win next week’s game against the Panthers, they win their division.
NBC Sports
Our Eagles vs. Cowboys predictions for Week 16 of the NFL season
Reuben Frank (12-2) This is such a fascinating game. Can’t wait till 4:25 p.m. Saturday. Mathematically, it’s not even that important for the Eagles. If they win, they lock up the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoff bracket. If they lose, their chances of securing the top seed go from 97 percent to 96 percent, according to the 538. But whatever the numbers say, it’s the Cowboys. And it’s Christmas Eve. And the Eagles haven’t swept the Cowboys since 2011. And I’m sure that 51-26 Cowboys win over the Eagles’ backups last January didn’t sit real well with a few people in the organization. The Eagles are going to be the top seed one way or another, but they would love to lock it up this weekend and rest as many people as they can against the Saints and Giants. While the Eagles have been rolling along – five straight wins since their only loss – the Cowboys barely beat the one-win Texans two weeks ago and then blew a 17-point lead in Jacksonville last weekend. I keep coming back to this: Jalen Hurts is a great quarterback, and the Eagles will miss him, but to me it’s about the team, and the Eagles have a better team, a better organization, a better culture than the Cowboys. It’s why the Eagles have won 14 playoff games since the mid-1990s and the Cowboys have won three and haven’t gotten to an NFC Championship Game since the days of Emmitt, Troy and Michael. The Cowboys are definitely talented on both sides of the ball. But if it’s Star Power vs. Dawg Mentality, I’m going with Dawg Mentality every time.
NBC Sports
Steelers-Ravens flexed to Sunday night in Week 17
There was little doubt that the NFL would be flexing the Rams and Chargers out of Sunday Night Football in Week 17, but the game that will be taking its place comes as a surprise. The league announced on Sunday that the Steelers and Ravens will now square off at...
NBC Sports
Purdy reveals how facing Bosa in 49ers practice helps him now
49ers coach Kyle Shanahan has praised rookie quarterback Brock Purdy for his composure under center, which might come from seeing one of the NFL’s best pass rushers in practice. Purdy faced plenty of pressure from the Washington Commanders on Saturday in the 49ers’ 37-20 win at Levi’s Stadium. Nonetheless,...
