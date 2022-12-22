Read full article on original website
Related
Even After The Game Awards, Valve Didn't Stop Handing Out Steam Decks
The 2022 Game Awards was a huge night, not just for the year's standout studios and games, but also for fans — especially fans who tuned into Valve's livestream. The Game Awards was streamed concurrently on a variety of platforms including Steam, where users could watch live alongside a store-wide promotional sale for the awards.
How Fans Are Making Their Choice Of Christopher Judge As Kratos Well-Known
The internet just can't seem to get enough of Christopher Judge. Ever since "God of War Ragnarök" hit shelves, critics and fans have praised Judge's performance as the bloodthirsty God of War Kratos — so much so that Judge won the Best Performance award at the 2022 Game Awards, which was presented to him by Al Pacino. And upon receiving his award, Judge gave a moving acceptance speech that further captured the hearts of many fans.
A Lot Of Ambitious Trial And Error Went Into The Tomb Raider Reboot
In the early 2010s, the "Tomb Raider" franchise had entered a transitional period. After two new games ("Legend" and "Underworld"), a remaster called "Anniversary," and the spin-off "Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light," the series needed some rejuvenation. By the time developer Crystal Dynamics had settled on creating a new "Tomb Raider" game, the landscape of the adventure genre had changed. Ubisoft had just published the highly influential "Assassin's Creed," while Naughty Dog had already churned out the first "Uncharted" entry.
Why Ristar Died With The Sega Genesis
Cut content is one of the more fascinating aspects of game development, offering gamers an inside look into the early brainstorming that goes into the creation of their favorite titles. Most of the time, that content never sees the light of day, but in the case of the Sega Genesis' "Sonic the Hedgehog," something special can rise from the ashes.
Pokémon Scarlet And Violet: How To Check And Raise Friendship
Going from a completely cosmetic meter for a single Pokémon in "Pokémon Yellow" to the integrated gameplay factor seen in "Pokémon Scarlet and Violet," the Friendship mechanic has come a long way since its introduction. As of Generation 9, it governs the evolution conditions of seven Pokémon and offers special rank-based battle bonuses — in short, it's important for more than just the warm fuzzies of seeing your Pokémon run happy circles around you whenever given the chance.
Expert Tips Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 - Reunion Doesn't Tell You
"Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 – Reunion" has finally arrived for the many legions of "Final Fantasy" fans who missed it when it originally released on Sony's PSP handheld. Spruced up with a graphical overhaul that makes the original game look quaint by comparison, fully-voiced dialogue, and plenty of quality-of-life improvements, the spin-off title has never been more accessible for fans, whether they've played it before or are just diving in for the first time.
The Only Pokémon Game That Didn't Release In Japan
The "Pokémon" franchise has been flourishing for well over two decades at this point, but that doesn't mean that every game has been a worldwide sensation. Although the mainline titles and many of the spinoffs have delighted fans across the globe, others have been a bit too niche or limited in their release to be crossover sensations. For instance, the Nintendo DS game "Pokémon Conquest" was so rooted in Japanese history that it mostly only made sense to fans in Japan, and therefore wasn't a smash success in North America. But did you know that there was a "Pokémon" game that never made it back to the series' country of origin?
Some Metroid Animation Struggles Led To The Creation Of Samus' Morph Ball
Samus Aran of the "Metroid" franchise has perfected a potent, deadly arsenal across her games, shooting Super Missiles that detonate in icy explosions, turning herself invisible and near noiseless, and firing charged plasma shots that pass through walls. That said, no ability or maneuver has become so synonymous with this talented bounty hunter than one: Turning into a ball and rolling around.
Henry Cavill Sets Sights On A Whole New Game Adaptation
Henry Cavill has brought some of the most iconic video game and comic series to wider audiences with his portrayals over the years, but he's far from just a pretty face. Though he originally made a name for himself as Superman in "Man of Steel" — which he almost missed out on because he was raiding with his guild in "World of Warcraft" when he got the call — he's more well-known nowadays for his portrayal of Geralt of Rivia in "The Witcher."
How Mario Party And The N64 Controller Led To A Major Lawsuit Against Nintendo
"Mario Party" was just one of the many fun and exciting new franchises that Nintendo debuted on the N64. Brimming with dozens of mini-games for players to learn and master, the game launched a full-on series that's still going on today with its 25th entry. This is with good reason, as the game is, true to its name, an exceptionally entertaining party game that even non-gamers can learn to play with relative ease.
The Witcher 3 Players Get The Roach Update They've Always Wanted
Years after its release, fans are still finding reasons to play "The Witcher 3" again, and it remains developer CD Projekt RED's biggest hit. Now, the game is getting even bigger and better, thanks to the new, free next-gen update. The update, available for PC and next-gen console players who bought an original version of the game, is more than just a graphics upgrade. The patch notes reveal it also introduces improvements, bug fixes, and even new content to the game. As it turns out, CDPR also slipped something else into the update, discovered shortly after launch. This addition adds a new way to interact with Geralt's horse, Roach, and whether they knew it or not, it's the update fans have always wanted.
How To Unlock 7-Star Tera Raids In Pokemon Scarlet And Violet
A ton of new features were added in "Pokémon Scarlet" and "Violet," but one of the most unique mechanics is the addition of the Terastal phenomenon. This allows Pokémon in the Galdea region to become encased in a unique kind of crystal that enhances certain type-based abilities. Most of the wild Pokémon that players will catch while roaming the open-world will have a Terastal form that matches their primary elemental type, but some can be battled and caught in Tera Raids are a bit different. These will have alternate Terastal forms, such as a Flying-Type Pikachu or a Dragon-Type Shellder. Tera Raid battles also drop special loot that can't be found anywhere else in the game.
The Hardest Gym Leader In The Pokémon Series
A large number of Pokémon fans seem to be in agreement on who the toughest gym leader of all time is. It's quite a title to take, considering how many incredibly tough leaders have been included across the series' many titles. Including the recently released "Pokémon Scarlet and Violet," there are nine different generations of main-series Pokémon titles, each with at least 8 Gym Leaders to face.
Bruce Straley Passed Up Directing Gex 3 To Join Naughty Dog
Not many members of the gaming industry can claim to have had as much of an impact as Bruce Straley. But that wasn't always going to be the case. In fact, if not for one decision the critically-acclaimed game director made early on in his career, he may never have achieved the accomplishments he is now known for.
Is Hogwarts Legacy Coming To Nintendo Switch?
"Hogwarts Legacy" has finally been confirmed for 2023. The Warner Bros. "Harry Potter" game has endured a series of delays that the team attributed to wanting to give players the "best possible game experience" over the past year. Not that the discourse surrounding J.K. Rowling's transphobic beliefs – which developers have tried to mitigate by adding transgender character options to the game — helped at all. First it was pushed to 2022, now it's still worrying us into 2023.
High On Life: How To Beat Skrendel Bros
Squanch Games' first-person shooter, "High on Life," has its fair share of unique enemies and equipment voiced by hilarious celebrities. However, critics agree that the comedy in "High on Life" is not for everyone. But fans of Justin Roiland have likely already picked up this game and are busy playing through it for the first time.
Alien Vs Predator: The Atari Jaguar Game You Likely Never Played
The video game console market looked very different in the early '90s compared to today. Most people remember the popular systems of the time, the Nintendo SNES and Sega Genesis, but a few other consoles vied for player attention. The Atari Jaguar fell into the latter category. It released in November 1993 and was marketed as the world's first 64-bit console, telling its audience to "do the math" compared to the 16-bit Genesis.
The Legend Of Zelda's World Record Speedrun Is Staggeringly Fast
Speedrunning has become one of the most tried and true traditions in the world of gaming. While many gamers are happy to just play or replay their favorite games at their leisure, a dedicated few have turned their hobby into a competition, one that exploits gaming bugs, overpowered attack combinations, and sometimes outright cheating — all in the name of getting the lowest time possible in terms of beating a game.
Dead Cells: Return To Castlevania - What We Know So Far
Developer Motion Twin takes "Dead Cells" back to its roots with a DLC based in Dracula's Castle. It's no secret that Konami's "Castlevania" was one of the inspirations for the "RougeVania," so it's fitting that the latest DLC brings popular "Castlevania: Symphony of the Night" characters into the "Dead Cells" world. The Beheaded allies with Richter Belmont and Alucard against Count Dracula in the new content. According to its Steam page, the expansion features a new storyline, 14 new weapons, 20 outfits, and new enemies, including three new bosses. It also includes a library of songs from the "Castlevania" series and 12 remixed tracks coming to the game in the package.
DC's Justice League: Cosmic Chaos - What We Know So Far
In a time when most superhero games are pushing for darker and grittier aesthetics, the newly announced "DC's Justice League: Cosmic Chaos" appears to be striving for a lighter and much more adorable tone. In this isometric action-RPG, three of the Justice League's most prominent members will have to take on the 5th dimensional imp Mr. Mxyzptlk in a battle to protect the town of Happy Harbor. Players will take control of ultra-cute, chibi-style renditions of Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman as they join other heroes in the fight against chaotic evil.
SVG
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
485K+
Views
ABOUT
SVG dives into the ever-expanding gaming industry to give you the stories behind your favorite franchises and breaking video game news.https://www.svg.com/
Comments / 0