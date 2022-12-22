ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, WV

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Northwest Pocahontas, Southeast Randolph by NWS

Effective: 2022-12-26 08:51:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-26 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northwest Pocahontas; Southeast Randolph WIND CHILL ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM EST THIS MORNING Temperatures have moderated somewhat while winds have lessened, allowing wind chills to rise. Therefore, the Wind Chill Advisory has been allowed to expire.
POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WV
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Eastern Tucker by NWS

Effective: 2022-12-26 08:48:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-26 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Tucker WIND CHILL ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM EST THIS MORNING The threat has ended, wind chill values will climb above -10F throughout the day.
TUCKER COUNTY, WV

