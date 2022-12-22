ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 5

John Garwig
4d ago

Can't believe they were just getting around to retiring his number THIS week!?!? That should'a happened like 30 or 40 years ago.

Reply(1)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Is Praying For Terry Bradshaw On Monday

The NFL world is praying for legendary quarterback Terry Bradshaw on Monday. Bradshaw has dealt with a lot of tough circumstances over the past year. The Hall of Fame quarterback has dealt with health problems, battled cancer and now, tragically lost a close friend. Steelers legend Franco Harris died unexpectedly...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Erin Andrews Sideline Video

Put Erin Andrews in the secondary and she'll knock down a pass attempt if it comes her way. The Fox Sports sideline reporter showed off her ball skills during Saturday's Cowboys vs. Eagles game. Andrews went viral on the sideline, when a video of the Fox Sports reporter batting down...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Antonio Brown, Tom Brady Leaked Conversation

On Friday, Antonio Brown released more private messages he previously exchanged with his former friend/teammate Tom Brady. Brown has shared several previous conversations with Brady on social media over the past few months — most of the time in an attempt to paint Brady in a bad light. But...
TMZ.com

Terry Bradshaw's 'Bradshaw Bunch' Won't Return Due to 2nd Cancer Diagnosis

Terry Bradshaw's family show, "The Bradshaw Bunch," won't be returning for a 3rd season, TMZ has learned, and the reason has to do with Terry's health. Production sources tell TMZ ... the E! show was renewed for a third season and filming was supposed to begin last March, but around that time Terry informed producers he had a serious health condition, which demanded his full attention.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Popculture

Sean McVay's Wife Reveals 'Hardest Part' of Being Married to LA Rams Coach

Veronika Khomyn is opening up about being the wife of Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay. The 32-year-old Ukrainian model had a Q&A session on her Instagram page and was asked "What's the hardest part about being married to someone who has to be tied to their job?" "Time...
The Spun

Look: NFL Star Cried Walking Off The Field Sunday

Sunday night featured a very close game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Arizona Cardinals. The Cardinals had a 16-6 lead in the fourth quarter before they saw it evaporate into a 19-16 overtime loss. The loss dropped them to 4-11 as their season continued to get worse. After...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Look: NFL Game Could Get Very Ugly Today

The Browns and Saints won't just compete against each other this Saturday afternoon, they'll have to fend off Mother Nature. According to the latest weather forecast, the wind-chill temperature will be minus-11 degrees. It has also been reported that wind gusts will be around 30 mph. Moments ago, ESPN's Jake...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

NFL World Wants Prominent Quarterback To Be Suspended

The National Football League is being called on to punish New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. Jones had a "dirty" block against the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday. Following the game, Jones faced serious criticism for his questionable play. Now, Jones is reportedly being reviewed for potential discipline by the league.
Sporting News

Franco Harris halftime tribute: NFL Network flamed for 'total lack of class' after cutting away to commercial during ceremony

The NFL Network is receiving criticism for its coverage — or lack thereof — of Franco Harris' jersey retirement ceremony at Acrisure Stadium on Saturday. The network had mentioned the ceremony at length in the days and hours leading up to the ceremony, which took place during halftime of Pittsburgh's home game vs. the Raiders. The event took on even greater importance considering it was the 50th anniversary of his legendary "Immaculate Reception" and occurred just days following his death at the age of 72. NFLN even produced the 'Franco Harris: A Football Life' TV special ahead of the game, halftime tribute.;
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

NFL World Shocked By Tom Brady On Sunday Night

Tom Brady and Buccaneers narrowly escaped State Farm Stadium with a win on Sunday night after falling down 16-6 to the injury-plagued Cardinals. Brady struggled to get much of anything going for much of the night. Looking frustrated, angry and at times flat-out old. The GOAT finished 32-of-48 for 281...
TAMPA, FL
CBS Pittsburgh

Visitation for Franco Harris scheduled for Tuesday at Acrisure Stadium

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Fans can pay their final respects to Steelers legend Franco Harris at a visitation scheduled for Tuesday at Acrisure Stadium.In an obituary on Tatalovich Funeral Home's website, fans are welcomed to the PNC Champions Club at Gate A from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. Anyone who wants to commemorate Harris is asked to make memorial contributions to The Pittsburgh Promise or the Franciscan Sisters of the Poor Foundation in lieu of flowers.Fans can also share memories of Harris online to be included in a keepsake book for family and friends.Stadium parking lots will open at 11 a.m. for the visitation. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday's Head Coach Firing

In a move that everyone wanted but nobody could really pin down when it would happen, the Denver Broncos finally relieved head coach Nathaniel Hackett of his duties. Following the Broncos' 51-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams yesterday, the Broncos fell to 4-11 on the season. In a year where the Broncos have scored over 16 points only four times, it was clear that the Hackett just didn't have what it takes to lift the team.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
696K+
Followers
88K+
Post
407M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy