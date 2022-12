Effective: 2022-12-26 08:48:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-26 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Tucker WIND CHILL ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM EST THIS MORNING The threat has ended, wind chill values will climb above -10F throughout the day.

TUCKER COUNTY, WV ・ 3 HOURS AGO