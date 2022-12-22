Read full article on original website
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Northwest Pocahontas, Southeast Randolph by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 08:51:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-26 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northwest Pocahontas; Southeast Randolph WIND CHILL ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM EST THIS MORNING Temperatures have moderated somewhat while winds have lessened, allowing wind chills to rise. Therefore, the Wind Chill Advisory has been allowed to expire.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Western Greenbrier by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 08:50:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-26 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Greenbrier WIND CHILL ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM EST THIS MORNING Diminishing winds and warming temperatures have allowed wind chill values to warm above advisory criteria. Therefore, the wind chill advisory will expire at 9 AM EST.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Eastern Tucker by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 08:48:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-26 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Tucker WIND CHILL ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM EST THIS MORNING The threat has ended, wind chill values will climb above -10F throughout the day.
