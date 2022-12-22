ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

thecomeback.com

Rob Gronkowski contacted NFL team about return

Rumors have been swirling for days ever since former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski tweeted “I’m kinda bored,” leading to speculation that he might be considering a return to the league just in time to make an impact in the playoffs. While the former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers star has downplayed that tweet, saying it was actually part of a promotion, he did mention that two NFL teams reached out to gauge his interest.
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Rams announce news on Aaron Donald

The Los Angeles Rams announced news on Aaron Donald on Friday. Rams head coach Sean McVay said that Donald will not play in the team’s Week 16 game on Sunday against the Denver Broncos. McVay added that Donald down is unlikely to play for the rest of the season. Rams HC Sean McVay said DL... The post Rams announce news on Aaron Donald appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Spun

NFL Starting Quarterback 'Unlikely' To Play In Playoffs After Surgery

Unfortunately for the Titans, it sounds like Ryan Tannehill's 2022 season is over. Last weekend, Tannehill suffered an ankle injury against the Chargers. Despite being carted off the field, he returned to the game. Though it has been reported that Tannehill would love to return to the field for Week...
The Spun

Ravens Make Notable Quarterback Move Before Game vs. Falcons

The Baltimore Ravens have elevated quarterback Anthony Brown to the active roster ahead of tomorrow's Christmas Eve matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. Brown will serve as the primary backup behind Tyler Huntley. Huntley is listed as questionable with a shoulder injury, but is expected to start on Saturday. Lamar Jackson...
BALTIMORE, MD
AL.com

Alabama NFL roundup: Najee Harris jump-starts Steelers in the cold

Pittsburgh running back Najee Harris said on Friday that he and the Steelers would be playing for Franco Harris on Saturday night against the Las Vegas Raiders. The game had been planned as a celebration of the Pro Football Hall of Fame running back’s Immaculate Reception 50 years and one day before Pittsburgh and the Las Vegas Raiders square off on Saturday night in the snow.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Report: Jets expected to make big move with Zach Wilson

Zach Wilson’s tenure with the New York Jets has been a disaster. This year has been especially tough with the 2021 No. 2 pick being benched multiple times. Many people have said that Wilson needs to go elsewhere to have a shot at succeeding in the NFL. Apparently the Jets are planning to do just that.
NEW YORK STATE
FOX Sports

NFL Christmas Day highlights: Packers battling Dolphins on FOX

Week 16 of the NFL season continues Sunday with a three-game Christmas Day slate — and we've got you covered with all the action from start to finish!. Kicking things off on FOX, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are on the road to take on Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Florida.
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports

Grading 49ers' offense, defense in big win over Commanders

SANTA CLARA — Kyle Shanahan admitted he was frustrated that the 49ers were tied at halftime with the Washington Commanders on Saturday. But the 49ers scored two touchdowns in the third quarter to begin to take control of a 37-20 victory at Levi’s Stadium. The Commanders stayed around...
WASHINGTON STATE
FOX Sports

Cardinals' McSorley falls short in NFL starting debut

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Trace McSorley had the unenviable task of facing Tom Brady in his first NFL start. Arizona's young quarterback, like so many before him, could not match one of the best to ever play the game. Unable to lead the Cardinals to a score in overtime,...
ARIZONA STATE
FOX Sports

Miscues, missed chances cost Raiders in loss to Steelers

PITTSBURGH (AP) — No miracle ending this time. Just more of the same for the Las Vegas Raiders. Essentially gifted a victory by New England last Sunday on one of the most improbable walk-off touchdowns in NFL history, the Raiders couldn't keep the momentum going in a 13-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday night that all but eliminated them from the playoffs.
LAS VEGAS, NV
FOX Sports

Playoff hopes for Packers, Dolphins on diverging paths

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Packers, beneficiaries of results from Christmas Eve games, did their part by beating the Dolphins 26-20 on Sunday. Green Bay (7-8) overcame a 10-point second-quarter deficit, intercepted Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa three times and scored 16 unanswered points to close the gap on the final NFC wild card berth.
GREEN BAY, WI

