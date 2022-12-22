Read full article on original website
Related
Jerry Jones reportedly eyeing new Dallas Cowboys head coach in 2023
The Dallas Cowboys have cooled off in recent weeks, narrowly escaping with a win over the Houston Texans and then
thecomeback.com
Rob Gronkowski contacted NFL team about return
Rumors have been swirling for days ever since former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski tweeted “I’m kinda bored,” leading to speculation that he might be considering a return to the league just in time to make an impact in the playoffs. While the former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers star has downplayed that tweet, saying it was actually part of a promotion, he did mention that two NFL teams reached out to gauge his interest.
Broncos Fire Coach Nathaniel Hackett, Seahawks Win Russell Wilson Trade
The Seattle Seahawks can now say they have unofficially won the Russell Wilson trade after the Denver Broncos fired coach Nathaniel Hackett on Monday.
NFL exec says Sean McVay ‘tired,’ leaving Los Angeles Rams at season end back in play
The speculation that Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay could walk away from the franchise at the end of
numberfire.com
Washington's Carson Wentz replaces Taylor Heinicke in the fourth quarter on Saturday
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz has replaced Taylor Heinicke in the fourth quarter of Week 16's game against the San Francisco 49ers. After throwing a fourth quarter interception, Wentz has been inserted at quarterback for Heinicke. Before Week 16's contest, Wentz was ranked 32nd among his position with a 63.1...
Rams announce news on Aaron Donald
The Los Angeles Rams announced news on Aaron Donald on Friday. Rams head coach Sean McVay said that Donald will not play in the team’s Week 16 game on Sunday against the Denver Broncos. McVay added that Donald down is unlikely to play for the rest of the season. Rams HC Sean McVay said DL... The post Rams announce news on Aaron Donald appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FOX Sports
'They gave us chance after chance' - Dak Prescott discusses the Cowboys' defense getting four takeaways in win vs. Eagles
Dak Prescott talks with Erin Andrews after the Dallas Cowboys defeated the division rival Philadelphia Eagles. The Cowboys defense had two interceptions and two fumble recoveries to help get the tough 40-34 victory against the eagles.
Game Balls From Saints Christmas Eve Win Over Browns
New Orleans overcame a bitter winter storm and the Browns to gift themselves a Christmas Eve victory. Here were their top performers from the gutsy win.
FOX Sports
Jay Glazer gives an update on Eagles' Jalen Hurts and Jets' Mike White's return | FOX NFL Sunday
Fox's Jay Glazer gives an update when we could see Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts and New York Jets' Mike White back on the field. He also talks about what the Jets could do with quarterback Zach Wilson moving forward.
NFL Starting Quarterback 'Unlikely' To Play In Playoffs After Surgery
Unfortunately for the Titans, it sounds like Ryan Tannehill's 2022 season is over. Last weekend, Tannehill suffered an ankle injury against the Chargers. Despite being carted off the field, he returned to the game. Though it has been reported that Tannehill would love to return to the field for Week...
Ravens Make Notable Quarterback Move Before Game vs. Falcons
The Baltimore Ravens have elevated quarterback Anthony Brown to the active roster ahead of tomorrow's Christmas Eve matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. Brown will serve as the primary backup behind Tyler Huntley. Huntley is listed as questionable with a shoulder injury, but is expected to start on Saturday. Lamar Jackson...
Kurt Warner appears to excoriate the Patriots' offense with hysterically brutal handwritten notes
Kurt Warner is ripping into the Patriots’ offense, again. The Hall of Fame quarterback shared his handwritten notes destroying an unnamed NFL offense, which was clearly the Patriots.
Alabama NFL roundup: Najee Harris jump-starts Steelers in the cold
Pittsburgh running back Najee Harris said on Friday that he and the Steelers would be playing for Franco Harris on Saturday night against the Las Vegas Raiders. The game had been planned as a celebration of the Pro Football Hall of Fame running back’s Immaculate Reception 50 years and one day before Pittsburgh and the Las Vegas Raiders square off on Saturday night in the snow.
Yardbarker
Report: Jets expected to make big move with Zach Wilson
Zach Wilson’s tenure with the New York Jets has been a disaster. This year has been especially tough with the 2021 No. 2 pick being benched multiple times. Many people have said that Wilson needs to go elsewhere to have a shot at succeeding in the NFL. Apparently the Jets are planning to do just that.
FOX Sports
NFL Christmas Day highlights: Packers battling Dolphins on FOX
Week 16 of the NFL season continues Sunday with a three-game Christmas Day slate — and we've got you covered with all the action from start to finish!. Kicking things off on FOX, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are on the road to take on Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Florida.
NBC Sports
Grading 49ers' offense, defense in big win over Commanders
SANTA CLARA — Kyle Shanahan admitted he was frustrated that the 49ers were tied at halftime with the Washington Commanders on Saturday. But the 49ers scored two touchdowns in the third quarter to begin to take control of a 37-20 victory at Levi’s Stadium. The Commanders stayed around...
Randy Gregory Punches Rams Guard Oday Aboushi After Loss
Randy Gregory took a swing at Oday Aboushi after the Broncos were embarrassed on Sunday.
FOX Sports
Cardinals' McSorley falls short in NFL starting debut
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Trace McSorley had the unenviable task of facing Tom Brady in his first NFL start. Arizona's young quarterback, like so many before him, could not match one of the best to ever play the game. Unable to lead the Cardinals to a score in overtime,...
FOX Sports
Miscues, missed chances cost Raiders in loss to Steelers
PITTSBURGH (AP) — No miracle ending this time. Just more of the same for the Las Vegas Raiders. Essentially gifted a victory by New England last Sunday on one of the most improbable walk-off touchdowns in NFL history, the Raiders couldn't keep the momentum going in a 13-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday night that all but eliminated them from the playoffs.
FOX Sports
Playoff hopes for Packers, Dolphins on diverging paths
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Packers, beneficiaries of results from Christmas Eve games, did their part by beating the Dolphins 26-20 on Sunday. Green Bay (7-8) overcame a 10-point second-quarter deficit, intercepted Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa three times and scored 16 unanswered points to close the gap on the final NFC wild card berth.
Comments / 0