UFC Continues to Raise Pay-Per-View Prices at the Cost of Losing Fans

By Justin Barrasso
 3 days ago

President Dana White's decision to dig deeper into the pockets of hard-working MMA fans is risky business.

Welcome to The Weekly Takedown , Sports Illustrated’s in-depth look at MMA. Every week, this column offers insight and information on the most noteworthy stories in the fight world.

UFC pay-per-view prices are increasing from $74.99 to $79.99 in 2023. The price was already too expensive, but it is becoming borderline unaffordable to watch the premier UFC events, a risky decision when more people than ever are watching.

The cost has increased steadily since the $59.99 price point in 2019, and the move means a bigger profit for UFC and Disney, the parent company of ESPN+. It will be interesting to hear how the decision is justified. Will fighter pay also be raised? For starters, increasing the performance bonuses for each pay-per-view would help balance this decision.

It is incredibly expensive to be a fan. In order to quell the disappointment, the cards throughout the year will need to be stacked. That means returns from Jon Jones, Stipe Miocic, and Francis Ngannou. Ideally, that happens as soon as March, where Jones and Ngannou could finally headline a pay-per-view for the heavyweight title.

UFC president Dana White has steadily increased PPV costs since 2019.

Per Haljestam/USA TODAY Sports

This price hike also means that the UFC will need a return from Conor McGregor. Without any chance of a trilogy bout pitting McGregor against eternal rival Khabib Nurmagomedov, does this open the door for a McGregor title shot against Islam Makhachev? Nurmagomedov would be in Makhachev’s corner, making the buildup to the bout even more compelling. Obviously McGregor has not earned a title shot. He just fell out of the lightweight rankings . But there is no denying this would be a massively anticipated fight.

There are plenty of intriguing fights for the New Year, including trilogy bouts between Amanda Nunes and Julianna Pena as well as Kamaru Usman-Leon Edwards, and a Khamzat Chimaev-Colby Covington fight that could somehow transform Covington into the good guy. But in order for this price increase to work, the UFC needs to create new stars.

Who is part of that next wave of stars? Sean O’Malley is on the cusp. Paddy Pimblett has the personality, but he was exposed in his last bout against Jason Gordon . You could make an argument for Sergei Pavlovich, and I would certainly listen, but this has to be the area of focus in 2023. And in a sport without scripted finishes, it becomes that much harder to catch lightning in a bottle.

Ultimately, fight fans suffer due to the increase in price. We’ll watch to see how they are repaid for their hard-earned cash.

Bellator Card on NYE Will Introduce Fans to Rizin’s Best

Bellator’s upcoming New Year’s Eve showdown against Rizin has the making of an epic card, but it comes with a real risk.

Mainly, what happens if Bellator loses three out of the five bouts?

It would be a terrible look if Kleber Koike pulls off an upset against Patricio “Pitbull” Freire, who is Bellator’s reigning featherweight champion. It is not out of the question, particularly with the different rule set and ring. Bellator’s fighters will be wise to stay on their feet. There is no cage to use for leverage or positioning, and knees to grounded opponents are allowed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yikpx_0jran6RV00
There's plenty at stake in A.J. McKee's bout against Roberto de Souza on New Year's Eve.

Courtesy of Rizin FF

This is a collective risk for Bellator. Fighters take a chance every time they step into a cage, but this is different. If A.J. McKee loses to Roberto de Souza, it won’t occur in a highly-touted title match–but instead a non-title bout against someone it is widely assumed he will defeat. De Souza is extremely dangerous, yet not overly known to the North American fan base. McKee has been with Bellator since his first professional fight, and it will be severely damaging to his brand–and that of the promotion–if he is not victorious here.

There is no guarantee how these fights will play out for Bellator. And though it should lead to a phenomenal card, there is a very real possibility that it does not work out in their favor.

Bellator wants to be viewed as a rising elite promotion. Yet the criticisms will get louder and louder with each Bellator loss, making the stakes incredibly high on New Year’s Eve at Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

The Pick ‘Em Section

Last week: 4-1

2022 record: 146-81

Comments / 1

