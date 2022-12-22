ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FOX Sports

Deion Sanders on losing the Celebration Bowl two seasons in a row | CLUB SHAY SHAY

Shannon Sharpe and Deion Sanders discuss Jackson State losing the Celebration Bowl two seasons in a row. When asked what happened, Deion says: “we just didn’t get it done.” Deion further elaborates saying: “we didn’t play up to our standards, we were not discipline and I’m going to forever remember this.”

