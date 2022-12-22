ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Business Insider

How organizations can build intelligent, resilient, and sustainable supply chains

For myriad complex reasons, global supply chains have been experiencing significant disruptions for more than two years, causing enterprises to move beyond initial stop-gap measures and put a greater emphasis on reimagining their supply chain management. This can require new strategies, new tools and infrastructure to implement. Aiding companies in this transformation are data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies—all of which can help businesses build the intelligent, predictive, resilient and sustainable supply chains they need.
scitechdaily.com

Challenging Established Beliefs: Harvard Research Uncovers Surprising New Roles for Spinal Cord and Brainstem

According to recent research, the brainstem and spinal cord play a crucial role in processing touch signals as they travel to the brain. Almost everything we do relies on our sense of touch, from simple household chores to navigating potentially dangerous terrain. Scientists have long been curious about how the touch information we obtain with our hands and other parts of our bodies makes its way to the brain to generate the sensations we feel.
The Associated Press

RISE™Robotics Granted US Patent for Key Technology - High Reduction Belt-Driven Linear Actuator

SOMERVILLE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 22, 2022-- RISE™Robotics, the Zero Emission Motion Control Company, announced today that it has been granted a key U.S. Patent for their technology, the High Reduction Belt-Driven Linear Actuator U.S. Patent 11,255,416. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221222005027/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
Daily Mail

Wormhole is created inside a quantum computer that 'teleported' a message from one side to the other - and this could help scientists observe the theorized passages in real space

The first-ever wormhole, a theoretical passage that creates shortcuts in space-time, has been created inside of a quantum computer in a breakthrough that could lead to the first observation of one in space. While this tunnel is not through actual space, scientists made it by simulating two black holes in...
The Independent

Nuclear fusion power plant plans underway in US after breakthrough

The US is planning to build a commercial nuclear fusion power plant in the next few years following a major breakthrough with the near-limitless clean energy source this week.Scientists at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) in California announced on Tuesday that they had become the first in the world to achieve fusion ignition, meaning they saw a net energy gain with the next-generation technology.It was hailed as “one of the most impressive scientific feats of the 21st century” by US Energy Secretary Jennifer Graham, holding the potential to revolutionise clean energy.“The president has a decadal vision to get to...
PYMNTS

Smart Automation and the Cybersecurity Network Effect

Corporate fraud may be on the rise, but so is highly aggressive corporate fraud-fighting. As Nithai Barzam, chief operating officer at cybersecurity FinTech nsKnox, told PYMNTS for the “Executive Insights Series — Top of Mind,” he’s focused on the hurdles his clients must clear every second of every day because, like those tasked with defending it, digital fraud never sleeps.
TechCrunch

Notes on robotics research

KG: For me, three major robotics developments in 2022 stand out:. The surprising progress of large language models (e.g., GPT-3) and associated text-to-image generation (e.g., Dall-E) is spurring excitement in the robotics community about how these can be applied to robotics, by completing robot-relevant prompts. An exciting paper from Brian Ichter and colleagues at Google AI was presented at the 2022 Conference on Robot Learning on December 14–18.
BGR.com

Unbelievable experiment allowed scientists to ‘reverse time’ with a quantum computer

Time is the most valuable thing that we have in our lives, and we never seem to have enough of it. Whether you’re trying to scratch out more time, or just making the most of what you have, there’s no denying that being able to reverse time would be handy. Well, a group of scientists have managed to do just that, though it most likely won’t lead to a time machine or anything.
natureworldnews.com

Researchers Have Modelled the Processes That Ultraviolet Lamps Sanitizing Light Triggers

People tend to stay indoors more frequently when the winter chill hits, which provides prime opportunities for airborne pathogens like SARS-CoV-2 and influenza to spread. While germicidal ultraviolet (GUV) lamps can aid in air purification, their UVC wavelengths have the potential to change airborne compounds into potentially dangerous substances. However,...
solarindustrymag.com

NREL Researchers Look into PV Efficiency, Stability with Perovskite Solar Cells

A new approach to manufacturing perovskite solar cells has addressed previous problems and yielded devices with high efficiency and excellent stability, researchers at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) report in the new issue of the journal Science. Developing highly stable and efficient perovskites based on a rich mixture of...
Interesting Engineering

Transparent 'Grätzel' solar cells achieve a new efficiency record

Mesoscopic dye-sensitized solar cells (DSCs), often known as the renowned Grätzel cells, were developed 32 years ago by Brian O'Regan and Michael Grätzel. DSCs use photosensitizers to turn light into electricity. According to a report by Euronews, researchers at the École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL) have discovered...
globalspec.com

Determining the battery capacity for an inverter application

Inverters are essential systems helping to solve power outage issues in many residential homes and facilities. They feature a battery system that provides the DC voltage and an inverter that converts the DC voltage into AC to provide continuous power during a power outage. However, as is the case with...
defensenews.com

How to shift DoD’s supply chain mindset from tactical to strategic

As America continues to face the effects of inflation, natural disasters and geopolitical unrest, the need for supply chain resilience remains in sharp focus. The president’s executive order on America’s supply chains and the CHIPS and Science Act underscore an urgent need to enlist emerging technology and hybrid models to enable resilient, competitive and sustainable supply chains.
bicmagazine.com

Designing a thermal fluid system: both simple and complex

NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt-out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list). Managing heat flow in a thermal fluid system is critical to...
federalregister.gov

Fifth Extension of the Modified COVID-19 Prioritized Examination Pilot Program for Patent Applications

United States Patent and Trademark Office, Department of Commerce. To continue to support the acceleration of innovations in the fight against COVID-19 during the public health emergency, the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO or Office) is extending the modified COVID-19 Prioritized Examination Pilot Program, which provides prioritized examination of certain patent applications. Requests that are compliant with the pilot program's requirements and are filed on or before February 15, 2023, will be accepted. The USPTO will evaluate whether to further extend the program during this extension period.

