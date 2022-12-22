Read full article on original website
Scientists use quantum computing to create glass that cuts the need for AC by a third
A sample of the glass coating, which you can see straight through. University of Notre DameQuantum computing, machine learning, and contact lens polymers combined to dramatically reduce energy costs.
Business Insider
How organizations can build intelligent, resilient, and sustainable supply chains
For myriad complex reasons, global supply chains have been experiencing significant disruptions for more than two years, causing enterprises to move beyond initial stop-gap measures and put a greater emphasis on reimagining their supply chain management. This can require new strategies, new tools and infrastructure to implement. Aiding companies in this transformation are data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies—all of which can help businesses build the intelligent, predictive, resilient and sustainable supply chains they need.
Should AI be used to classify humans? An AI researcher at USC says it's reductive and ethically dubious
Kate Crawford, the author of Atlas of AI, spoke to Insider about the ethics of using AI to classify humans, and the risks this has for marginalized groups.
scitechdaily.com
Challenging Established Beliefs: Harvard Research Uncovers Surprising New Roles for Spinal Cord and Brainstem
According to recent research, the brainstem and spinal cord play a crucial role in processing touch signals as they travel to the brain. Almost everything we do relies on our sense of touch, from simple household chores to navigating potentially dangerous terrain. Scientists have long been curious about how the touch information we obtain with our hands and other parts of our bodies makes its way to the brain to generate the sensations we feel.
RISE™Robotics Granted US Patent for Key Technology - High Reduction Belt-Driven Linear Actuator
SOMERVILLE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 22, 2022-- RISE™Robotics, the Zero Emission Motion Control Company, announced today that it has been granted a key U.S. Patent for their technology, the High Reduction Belt-Driven Linear Actuator U.S. Patent 11,255,416. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221222005027/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
Wormhole is created inside a quantum computer that 'teleported' a message from one side to the other - and this could help scientists observe the theorized passages in real space
The first-ever wormhole, a theoretical passage that creates shortcuts in space-time, has been created inside of a quantum computer in a breakthrough that could lead to the first observation of one in space. While this tunnel is not through actual space, scientists made it by simulating two black holes in...
Human Teleportation is Possible and 'Your Great Grand Children Will Do It', claims scientist
A scientist claims that human teleportation is possible and will be available to people three generations away. Dr. Michio Kaku, a renowned scientist and the author of the best-selling book THE GOD EQUATION: The Quest for a Theory of Everything revealed that human teleportation will be possible by the end of the century.
Nuclear fusion power plant plans underway in US after breakthrough
The US is planning to build a commercial nuclear fusion power plant in the next few years following a major breakthrough with the near-limitless clean energy source this week.Scientists at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) in California announced on Tuesday that they had become the first in the world to achieve fusion ignition, meaning they saw a net energy gain with the next-generation technology.It was hailed as “one of the most impressive scientific feats of the 21st century” by US Energy Secretary Jennifer Graham, holding the potential to revolutionise clean energy.“The president has a decadal vision to get to...
Scientists can now "see" things without "looking" at them using a new quantum technique
A team of scientists has devised a means of using quantum mechanics to "view" objects indirectly. The new method could improve measurements for quantum computers and other systems. It brings together the quantum and classical worlds. We "see" things via the complex interaction of light photons within specialized cells in...
Smart Automation and the Cybersecurity Network Effect
Corporate fraud may be on the rise, but so is highly aggressive corporate fraud-fighting. As Nithai Barzam, chief operating officer at cybersecurity FinTech nsKnox, told PYMNTS for the “Executive Insights Series — Top of Mind,” he’s focused on the hurdles his clients must clear every second of every day because, like those tasked with defending it, digital fraud never sleeps.
TechCrunch
Notes on robotics research
KG: For me, three major robotics developments in 2022 stand out:. The surprising progress of large language models (e.g., GPT-3) and associated text-to-image generation (e.g., Dall-E) is spurring excitement in the robotics community about how these can be applied to robotics, by completing robot-relevant prompts. An exciting paper from Brian Ichter and colleagues at Google AI was presented at the 2022 Conference on Robot Learning on December 14–18.
Unbelievable experiment allowed scientists to ‘reverse time’ with a quantum computer
Time is the most valuable thing that we have in our lives, and we never seem to have enough of it. Whether you’re trying to scratch out more time, or just making the most of what you have, there’s no denying that being able to reverse time would be handy. Well, a group of scientists have managed to do just that, though it most likely won’t lead to a time machine or anything.
natureworldnews.com
Researchers Have Modelled the Processes That Ultraviolet Lamps Sanitizing Light Triggers
People tend to stay indoors more frequently when the winter chill hits, which provides prime opportunities for airborne pathogens like SARS-CoV-2 and influenza to spread. While germicidal ultraviolet (GUV) lamps can aid in air purification, their UVC wavelengths have the potential to change airborne compounds into potentially dangerous substances. However,...
solarindustrymag.com
NREL Researchers Look into PV Efficiency, Stability with Perovskite Solar Cells
A new approach to manufacturing perovskite solar cells has addressed previous problems and yielded devices with high efficiency and excellent stability, researchers at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) report in the new issue of the journal Science. Developing highly stable and efficient perovskites based on a rich mixture of...
Transparent 'Grätzel' solar cells achieve a new efficiency record
Mesoscopic dye-sensitized solar cells (DSCs), often known as the renowned Grätzel cells, were developed 32 years ago by Brian O'Regan and Michael Grätzel. DSCs use photosensitizers to turn light into electricity. According to a report by Euronews, researchers at the École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL) have discovered...
Caroline Ellison said she grew up 'exposed to a lot of economics.' Here's everything we know about her MIT economist parents.
Caroline Ellison's father once worked with SEC chairman Gary Gensler, while her mom bought her a book about Genghis Khan when she was a child.
globalspec.com
Determining the battery capacity for an inverter application
Inverters are essential systems helping to solve power outage issues in many residential homes and facilities. They feature a battery system that provides the DC voltage and an inverter that converts the DC voltage into AC to provide continuous power during a power outage. However, as is the case with...
defensenews.com
How to shift DoD’s supply chain mindset from tactical to strategic
As America continues to face the effects of inflation, natural disasters and geopolitical unrest, the need for supply chain resilience remains in sharp focus. The president’s executive order on America’s supply chains and the CHIPS and Science Act underscore an urgent need to enlist emerging technology and hybrid models to enable resilient, competitive and sustainable supply chains.
bicmagazine.com
Designing a thermal fluid system: both simple and complex
NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt-out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list). Managing heat flow in a thermal fluid system is critical to...
federalregister.gov
Fifth Extension of the Modified COVID-19 Prioritized Examination Pilot Program for Patent Applications
United States Patent and Trademark Office, Department of Commerce. To continue to support the acceleration of innovations in the fight against COVID-19 during the public health emergency, the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO or Office) is extending the modified COVID-19 Prioritized Examination Pilot Program, which provides prioritized examination of certain patent applications. Requests that are compliant with the pilot program's requirements and are filed on or before February 15, 2023, will be accepted. The USPTO will evaluate whether to further extend the program during this extension period.
