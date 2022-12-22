Luke Combs Shares The Country Albums That Have Influenced Him Over The Years

We’ve all had a few albums that have changed our perspective of country music forever.

You know, those albums that you listen too and you’re just hooked to each song from the beginning to end, and you can always go back to it and it hits you every single time.

For me, Diamonds & Gasoline by the Turnpike Troubadours, and Purgatory by Tyler Childers are the two projects that changed my perception of modern day independent country music, and I’ll be forever grateful for that.

I mean hell, I might still be listening to Luke Bryan right now if I hadn’t have came across those two albums. It’s kind of like living on bologna when you don’t know there’s steak out there. But once you get a taste of the steak, you’re not going back to f*cking bologna, right?

I digress…

With that being said, one of the greatest mainstream country artists in the game right now shared the albums that shaped him…

And it was no other than Luke Combs.

Country music chart insider Chris Owen shared a tweet, saying:

“What’s a country album that changed your life or had a major influence on you?”

That’s when ol’ Luke responded:

“Randy Travis – ‘Storms of Life’

Garth Brooks – ‘No Fences’

Vince Gill – ‘I Still Believe In You’

Brooks & Dunn – ‘Hard Workin’ Man’

Eric Church – ‘Sinners Like Me’

Jason Isbell – ‘Southeastern’

Kip Moore – ‘Wild Ones’

Jon Pardi – ‘California Sunrise’

Miranda Lambert – ‘Weight of These Wings'”

You have to respect it.

Some great ’90s albums that probably inspired Luke to fall in love with country music in the first place, that debut record from Eric Church that changed the game a lot of us, and then you have a few that came out around 2013-2016, probably right around the time Luke was actually trying to establish himself as a singer/songwriter.

And shoutout to that sohpmore album from Kip Moore… such an underrated record.

You can actually hear a good bit of those influences in Luke’s songs and songwriting, particularly Brooks & Dunn to me.

But speaking of Luke, the guy recently dropped a music video for his song “Going, Going, Gone,” off his latest album Growin’ Up.