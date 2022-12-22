Avoid getting carbon monoxide poisoning with these safety tips during inclement weather conditions

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The arctic blast that's moving across Colorado is forcing many people indoors and some are taking unexpected steps to stay warm, including putting themselves at risk of dangerous carbon monoxide poisoning.

Black Hills Energy wants to remind people of some five-key weather safety tips during these inclement conditions:

Check if your furnace vent, gas fireplace vent, and tankless/conventional water heater vents are free from any obstructions or debris.

Avoid using gas ranges, ovens, or gas grills to warm up your home.

Install and maintain carbon monoxide detectors, replace batteries, and inspect them daily.

If your nose picks up the smell of rotten eggs, that's the scent of natural gas. Immediately leave the area and call 911 once you get to a safe place.

Do not enter the building if you smell natural gas, wait for Black Hills Energy or emergency personnel. You will be notified when it's safe to return.

How to detect carbon monoxide

Black Hills Energy said carbon monoxide poisoning can lead to serious illness or even death. You can't see, smell, or taste carbon monoxide. Be sure to watch for the following warning signs that may produce carbon monoxide:

Watch for build-up on or around a fireplace or furnace chimney.

A pilot light that keeps going out.

Discolored gas burners.

Immoderate humidity such as heavily frosted windows.

Fireplaces that smoke or won't draw.

Signs of a headache, nausea, coughing, ringing in the ears, "smarting" eyes, a "ruddy" complexion, light-headedness, and drowsiness.

Some local fire departments charge to conduct a carbon monoxide inspection. Follow the Consumer Product Safety Commission guide and install at least one UL-listed CO alarm.

Early symptoms of possible carbon monoxide poisoning:

Stale or stuffy air

Immoderate moisture on windows and walls

Soot build-up around appliance vents

Unusual gas flame on an appliance

Mild exposure: Little headache, nausea, vomiting, fatigue, (flu-like symptoms).

Medium exposure: Throbbing headache, drowsiness, confusion, fast heart rate, irregular breathing.

Extreme exposure: Convulsions, unconsciousness, heart and lung failure, and brain damage (may result in death).

