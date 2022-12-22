ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camp Lejeune, NC

Children’s weighted blankets sold at Target recalled after 2 girls die

By Jocelina Joiner, Jacob Burbrink - Digital Investigative Reporter and Producer, Nexstar Media Wire
YourErie
YourErie
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bPmgp_0jramakZ00

MINNEAPOLIS ( WXIN ) — Target is recalling about 204,000 weighted blankets after two girls who got trapped in the cover died.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recall involves Pillowfort Weighted Blankets, which were sold exclusively at Target stores nationwide and online from December 2018 until September 2022.

The CPSC said a child can become entrapped by unzipping and entering the blanket and could die by asphyxiation.

Target has received four reports of children getting trapped in the blankets. In one case, which happened in April at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina, two girls, ages 4 and 6, died of asphyxiation after sealing themselves inside the blanket cover while playing.

Recall issued for frozen chicken entrees sold at Walmart

The recalled blankets weigh 6 pounds, measure 60 inches long and 40 inches wide and have a removable, waterproof, washable cover.

The $40 blankets come in eight prints or colors and have the following item numbers printed on the fabric tag attached to the removable cover:

  • 097-02-0140 (Unicorn – White)
  • 097-02-0148 (Space Navy)
  • 097-02-0361(Pink)
  • 097-02-0363 (Blue)
  • 097-02-0364 (Gray)
  • 097-02-1603 (Buffalo Plaid – Red)
  • 097-02-3904 (Blue Constellation)
  • 097-02-3905 (Unicorn – Pink)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DTHdm_0jramakZ00
    Recalled Pillowfort Weighted Blanket – Unicorn – Pink (Photo//CPSC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l5lbu_0jramakZ00
    Recalled Pillowfort Weighted Blanket – Blue Constellation (Photo//CPSC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09ONl3_0jramakZ00
    Recalled Pillowfort Weighted Blanket – Buffalo Plaid – Red (Photo//CPSC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01vLCt_0jramakZ00
    Recalled Pillowfort Weighted Blanket – Gray (Photo//CPSC)
  • Recalled Pillowfort Weighted Blanket – Blue (Photo//CPSC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f6j21_0jramakZ00
    Recalled Pillowfort Weighted Blanket – Pink (Photo//CPSC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34T4gH_0jramakZ00
    Recalled Pillowfort Weighted Blanket – Space Navy (Photo//CPSC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FQCWM_0jramakZ00
    Recalled Pillowfort Weighted Blanket – Unicorn – White (Photo//CPSC)

Anyone with the recalled blanket should stop using it immediately and contact Target for a refund. Call 800-440-0680 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. CT daily to receive a prepaid return label to return by mail or you can return them to any Target store. You can also go online for more information.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourErie

Chautauqua County raid sees two people charged

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Two people were arrested in Chautauqua County after an early morning raid. At about 6:20 a.m. on Dec. 21, members of the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office (including narcotics investigators and SWAT), the Dunkirk Police Department and the Jamestown Police Department executed a search warrant at a Valley Street residence in the Village of […]
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
TheStreet

Disney-Themed Clothing Sets Recalled Due to Serious Problem

Children's clothing made by Bentex that feature Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report characters are being recalled due to a lead-poisoning hazard, safety regulators said. The recall involves Bentex children’s clothing sets in nine different Disney-themed styles, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. The item and batch numbers are printed on the clothing neck or side label.
WCNC

Children's clothing sets recalled over high lead levels

WASHINGTON — Children's clothing sets from manufacturer Bentex have been recalled because of dangerously high levels of lead in the textile ink, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. Lead is toxic for young children to ingest and can cause serious health problems. Consumers should immediately take the...
WASHINGTON STATE
Popculture

Target Recall Issued Just Before Christmas

Santa may need to steal back one present under the Christmas tree. Just days before Christmas Day, a popular children's toy sold at Target is subject to a new recall over concerns that it may pose a choking hazard. After receiving multiple concerning consumer reports, Target on Dec. 1 recalled Cloud Island 4-Piece Plush Toy Sets.
Shams

Mum outraged after her 7-year-old daughter refused school lunch because she’s wearing spaghetti straps

A mother is upset after her seven-year-old daughter was refused lunch at school because she was clothed in "inappropriate" clothing. The small girl was brought to the nurse's office to complete her lunch after being dress coded for wearing 'spaghetti straps,' but the nurse was apparently on calls the entire time. TikTok user thisisharlie questioned whether she was allowed to finish her meal during a chat with her daughter that was recorded and posted to TikTok.
New York Post

‘I had to get stitches’: The $4.50 Kmart household item injuring people

A mom has been left with a nasty injury after handling a common household item from Kmart.  She took to a popular Facebook group to issue an urgent warning and was met with heaps of comments from people sharing their own similar horror stories.  The shopper shared the post detailing how the $4.50 Everyday Hiball glasses smashed while she was washing them up, leaving her with a cut on her hand.  ‘It took a while to stop the bleeding’ The original post said, “Be careful when buying these. They’re pretty and cheap but while washing them, one has popped and cut my hand! It took a while to stop...
NBC 29 News

Family says 12-year-old son died after getting the flu: ‘Our sweet angel was called home’

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (Gray News) - A family says they are going through an awful time after losing their child to the flu. The DeBord family said their 12-year-old son Anthony first got sick with parainfluenza and was sent to urgent care with shortness of breath. He was treated with a nebulizer and given prescriptions for an inhaler and steroids before being sent home to rest.
Popculture

New Recall Affects Coffee Drinkers

AliExpress has recalled its blue cup heater coffee mug warmer timer heating coaster (AliExpress item number: 1005003229233125), which has a two-pin U.S. plug and a fixed mains supply cord. A three-pin travel adaptor was also included. According to gov.uk, there is a serious risk of electric shock because the creepage and clearance distance between the live and neutral input circuits are insufficient. Due to the lack of cord anchorage, the equipment does not meet the mechanical requirements to ensure persons, domestic animals, and property are not at risk. Furthermore, the mains plug did not meet the BS 1362 (the British Standard number for cartridge fuse links used in U.K. plug tops) dimensional and marking requirements and was not fitted with a fuse link. The product was found not to meet the Electrical Equipment (Safety) Regulations 2016 requirements and is no longer listed on AliExpress.
Upworthy

Mom gets shamed for dressing kids in 'Walmart clothes,' but her brilliant reply is on the mark

Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 6, 2021. It has since been updated. Everyone has their own parenting style, but when 26-year-old Caitlin Fladager of Vancouver said she prefers to have her kids wear cheaper clothes, it sparked controversy. People accused her of being a bad Mom and heavily criticized her for wearing expensive clothes while buying her kids considerably cheaper clothes. She wasn't having of it and defended her choices, arguing that kids cause more wear and tear on their clothes and that they didn't really care that much about the clothes they wore, as much as they did about being happy and engaged. “Your kids only wear clothes from Walmart, while you get dressed up a lot. Not a good look for you as a mom,” wrote a person on her Facebook page.
EVERGREEN PARK, IL
Popculture

Hot Chocolate Recalled as Holidays Approach

Tis' the season for a cup of warm hot chocolate…or not. For those excited to indulge in Christmas in a cup, they may have to find another brand other than Nestlé. Food Standards Agency reports that Nestlé UK is recalling AERO Hot Chocolate products because a small number of packs may contain small pieces of food-grade silica beads, making them unsafe to eat. Point of sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores selling the product. The notices explain to customers why the products are being recalled and advise them what to do if they have bought the products. Customers who already have the product are encouraged not to eat them. Instead, dispose of the contents and send the lid of the jar, the empty sachet or the sleeve of the cups with the customer's name and address for a full refund to AERO Hot Chocolate Recall, PO BOX 205, Freepost 1374, York, YO91 1XB. Consumers can also call Nestlé UK free at 00800 63785385. It's not the only Christmas themed-product that has been recalled in recent weeks.
YourErie

YourErie

19K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy