Woman killed in east valley crash; 2 drivers arrested for suspicion of DUI

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman who died after a suspected DUI crash could not be identified by police due to her injuries. According to the arrest report, the 36-year-old woman, who was a passenger in one of the vehicles involved, had to be extricated because she was trapped under the rear passenger seat.

The driver, identified by Las Vegas Metropolitan police as 37-year-old Taurean Henderson, and a second driver, 35-year-old Kenneth Kaminski, both face DUI charges for the crash which happened just after 1 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022.

Police said both men showed signs of impairment after the crash at the intersection of E. Sahara Avenue and McLeod Drive.

Henderson, who was driving a Ford Mustang eastbound on Sahara, collided with Kaminski, who was driving a Hyundai Accent and traveling south on McLeod. Both cars then hit a parked car that was unoccupied.

Kenneth Kaminski is facing DUI charges in a fatal crash on Dec. 21, 2022. (LVMPD)

The arrest report stated the unidentified woman, who was in Henderson’s car, suffered a ruptured diaphragm and was rushed into surgery at Sunrise Hospital but later died.

The identity of the woman will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Both drivers were also transported to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Taurean Henderson is facing DUI charges in a fatal crash on Dec. 21, 2022. Police said Taurean’s eye was injured prior to the crash. (LVMPD)

Henderson told police he was a backseat passenger in the vehicle and an unknown man was driving his car at the time of the crash, but a witness told police she saw him in the driver’s seat after the wreck, the report said.

Police said they found marijuana in Henderson’s Mustang. He is currently facing charges of DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm, operating an unregistered vehicle, driving without a license and not having proof of insurance.

Metro police interviewed Kaminski at the hospital and said he had watery, bloodshot eyes and smelled strongly of alcohol.

Kaminski is charged with DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm and violation of probation. According to court records, Kaminski had previous arrests dating back to 2006 for attempted robbery, burglary, reckless driving, trafficking drugs, sexual assault and lewdness against a child.

Both men were due to appear in court on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022.

