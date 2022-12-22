Read full article on original website
Related
HealthCentral.com
Can Heart Failure Be Reversed?
In some cases, with early treatment and diagnosis, the heart can regain normal function. Here’s what you need to know. If you’ve been diagnosed with heart failure, you might worry about what the future holds. After all, this chronic condition usually gets worse over time. However, there’s hope: The condition is treatable, and for some people, heart failure can be reversed.
Medical News Today
What are the options for end stage heart failure?
Although there is no cure for end stage heart failure, there are treatments and care options that can help ease symptoms and improve quality of life. End stage heart failure means that a person’s condition has reached a stage where standard treatments and methods of managing symptoms are. This...
Healthline
Taking Diuretics for Heart Failure
Diuretics are considered a cornerstone of standard heart failure treatment, but these medications may carry some potentially serious side effects and complications. One of the many complications of heart failure is that blood and other fluids begin to pool, especially in the legs and feet. To help remove excess fluid...
Cases of Meth-Linked Heart Failure Are Spreading Worldwide
Meth extracts a heavy toll on the heart, even as a new study finds heart failure cases tied to the drug are climbing around the globe. For nearly 20% of users, heart failure was diagnosed within one year of drug use, though some were diagnosed with the condition after just one use.
physiciansweekly.com
Statins and Vitamin D Cause Muscle Weakness and Discomfort
Muscle pain, weakness, and other statin-associated muscle symptoms (SAMS) are prevalent and sometimes cause people to stop taking their prescribed statins. While vitamin D therapy has been linked to less statin intolerance in observational research, randomized controlled trials have yet to be reported. The purpose of this study was to examine whether vitamin D supplementation was related to the avoidance of SAMS and the lessening of statin cessation. In a randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind clinical trial, healthy men and women over 50 and 55 taking no other vitamin D supplements were enrolled. At the beginning of 2016, a survey was administered to those who had begun statin therapy after the randomization process. Early in the year 2022, the data was evaluated. Cholecalciferol (2,000 international units) once a day vs. placebo, with statin prescription monitoring.
MedicalXpress
Metformin use significantly reduces risk of joint replacement in people with type 2 diabetes
Osteoarthritis is a common chronic condition that usually causes joint pain and can be severe enough to require knee and hip replacements. In the United States, the number of total knee replacement (TKR) and total hip replacement (THR) surgeries is estimated to reach 572 000 per year by 2030. No medications are currently known to prevent or reverse osteoarthritis.
Medical “Breakthrough” Reported For Early Detection of Heart Disease
With the help of AI modeling, the apparent milestone is related to an improved technique in ultrasound imaging. This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered herein on the part of the author, as it is imperative for anyone who suffers from disorders of any type related to heart disease, or who suspects a heart disease diagnosis, to visit their doctor. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to the following medical outlets: RWJBH.com and the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.
healthcareguys.com
Blood Pressure Treatment For High & Low Blood Pressure
The force with which the blood pushes against the artery walls is called ‘blood pressure.’ When this pressure is higher than normal, then it’s called high blood pressure or hypertension, and the opposite condition is called ‘hypotension’. High blood pressure is a condition that could take years to develop without showing any signs or symptoms, but throughout this time, it would have done enough damage to your health. High blood pressure is identified as primary and secondary, where the former doesn’t have any known cause while the latter has.
Statins May Lower Risk of Deadly 'Bleeding' Strokes
THURSDAY, Dec. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Statins may do more than help your heart: New research shows the cholesterol-lowering drugs may also lower your risk for a bleeding stroke. An intracerebral hemorrhage, which involves bleeding in the brain, comprises about 15% to 30% of strokes, according to the American...
physiciansweekly.com
Increased Risk of Cardiovascular Disease by Adding Salt to Foods
Recent research has revealed a substantial correlation between life expectancy and the frequency with which salt is added to meals, which may represent a person’s long-term salt taste preference and sodium consumption. For a study, researchers investigated if the frequency of salting meals affected the chance of developing cardiovascular disease (CVD).
MedicalXpress
The potential benefit of metformin to reduce delirium risk and mortality
A new research paper titled "The potential benefit of metformin to reduce delirium risk and mortality: a retrospective cohort study" has been published in Aging. Metformin has been reported to improve age-related disorders, including dementia, and to lower mortality. This study was conducted to investigate whether metformin use lowers delirium risk, as well as long-term mortality.
Healthline
1 in 10 Pregnant People At Risk for Hypertension Following Childbirth
New research shows that 1 in 10 pregnant people may develop hypertension within a year of giving birth, even with no prior history of high blood pressure. The highest risk was associated with people over 35, current or former smokers, or people who delivered their babies by c-section. Black people...
Here’s What You Should Know About the Link Between High Blood Pressure and Heart Failure
We’ve all been there: The nurse places a blood pressure cuff around your upper arm, squeezes that little bulb that makes the cuff inflate, and voilà—you get a reading. A normal blood pressure measurement is less than 120/80 mmHg; it’s considered elevated when it’s greater than 130/81. Doctors make a big fuss about this number because high blood pressure, or hypertension, can set the stage for various forms of heart disease, including heart failure.
Medical News Today
Hypertension: 2 blood pressure drugs equally effective in large trial
Hypertension, or high blood pressure, affects more than one billion people worldwide and almost half of all adults in the United States. The condition can increase the risk of heart, brain, kidney, and other diseases. People can often control their blood pressure through regular exercise, eating a healthy diet, and...
dallasexpress.com
Red Food Dye Linked to IBD
Researchers in Canada say a popular dye used to color foods could drive inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) in some individuals. Red dye 40 — also known as red No.40, Allura Red AC, or simply red 40 — is “the most prevalent dye identified” in foods commonly eaten by children, like Fruit Loops and Doritos, according to research published in the Journal of Food Composition and Analysis.
ajmc.com
Glucose-Lowering Drugs May Reduce Risk of COVID-19–Related Adverse Events in Patients With Diabetes
Patients with diabetes who reported use of sodium-glucose cotransporter-2 inhibitors, glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists, or metformin prior to COVID-19 infection were associated with lower COVID-19–related adverse outcomes during hospitalization. Use of glucose-lowering drugs was shown to reduce risk of COVID-19–related adverse outcomes among patients with diabetes who were diagnosed...
parkinsonsnewstoday.com
Higher Risk of Parkinson’s Linked to Lower Total, ‘Bad’ Cholesterol
Lower blood levels of total cholesterol and low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C), or “bad” cholesterol, are significantly associated with a higher risk of Parkinson’s disease, according to a study from South Korea. In contrast, higher blood levels of high-density lipoprotein cholesterol (HDL-C), or “good” cholesterol, were linked to...
2minutemedicine.com
2 Minute Medicine Rewind December 26, 2022
1. In patients with Bipolar Disorder Type 1, a smartphone-based self-management intervention decreased relapse risk in individuals in asymptomatic recovery but not in those with a higher relapse risk. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Bipolar disorder, characterized by episodes of mania and depression, is a severe mental illness that causes...
Medical News Today
High doses of statins may impact bone health, mouse study finds
A new study examined the effects that higher doses of statins, drugs that can lower cholesterol, have on the body in terms of bone health. The researchers used mice in the study who were fed on a high fat diet and obese, and the female mice had their ovaries removed to simulate adults who take statins. Half the mice were given high dose of simvastatin for 5.5 months.
ajmc.com
Kidney Tubular Secretion Associated With Faster eGFR Decline
Lower estimated tubular secretion was found to be associated with a faster decline of estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) but wasn’t associated with progression of chronic kidney disease or cardiovascular disease. Faster decline in estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) was found to be associated with lower estimated tubular secretion...
Comments / 0