Why Was Mac Jones Flagged For Unnecessary Roughness? Patriots QB Explains
FOXBORO, Mass. — Rhamondre Stevenson blamed his costly late-game fumble Saturday on him trying to make a play. Mac Jones had the same explanation for his ensuing penalty. After Stevenson lost the ball inside Cincinnati’s 10-yard line with a minute remaining in a four-point game, Jones continued his attempts to recover it after the whistle had blown. That earned the New England Patriots quarterback a 15-yard penalty for unnecessary roughness.
Bill Belichick Gives Odd Answer To Question About Kendrick Bourne Playing Time
FOXBORO, Mass. — For virtually the entire season, Patriots fans have been calling for New England to use Kendrick Bourne more often. After catching 55 balls for 800 yards in 2021, Bourne entered Week 16 with just 24 catches for 273 yards in 13 games. Well, fans got their...
NFL Star Rips ‘Dirty’ Mac Jones For Controversial Block On Eli Apple
Once again, Mac Jones is under fire for what some perceive as a dirty play from the Patriots quarterback. Jones slid to deliver a questionable block during a negated fumble return in the fourth quarter of New England’s eventual home loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday. Cornerback Eli Apple, the player on the receiving end of Jones’ block, called out the sophomore quarterback during a postgame conversation with NESN.com’s Sean McGuire.
Three Studs, Three Duds From Patriots’ Crushing Loss To Bengals
FOXBORO, Mass. — There were many empty seats at Gillette Stadium on Saturday, but thousands of dedicated Patriots fans still braved freezing-cold temperatures to watch their favorite team on Christmas Eve. Their gift? A depressing lump of coal. New England fought hard but ultimately was outclassed by the Cincinnati...
Patriots Players Show Ex-Teammate Ton Of Respect After Loss To Bengals
Star quarterback Joe Burrow made it perfectly clear earlier this week how respected Ted Karras is in the Cincinnati Bengals’ locker room. And the New England Patriots sure have a lot of love still for their former teammate. Even after a crushing 22-18 defeat to the Bengals at Gillette...
Bengals Defender Calls Out Mac Jones For Another ‘Dirty’ Play
FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has been called out for making “dirty” plays in the past. And the second-year signal-caller is being criticized for doing the same during New England’s 22-18 loss against the Cincinnati Bengals. Bengals cornerback Eli Apple acknowledged how...
Jason McCourty Has Comical Reaction To Devin McCourty Interception
FOXBORO, Mass. — Jason McCourty couldn’t help but feel a bit conflicted Saturday when his brother, New England Patriots safety Devin McCourty, intercepted pass from Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow during a Week 16 game. Jason McCourty, as he revealed on Twitter, has Burrow as his quarterback in...
Christian Barmore Looking Like Usual Self Since Return From Injury
Christian Barmore’s sophore campaign hasn’t gone the way he and the Patriots hoped it would. A force on the defensive line during his rookie season, Barmore got off to a slow start in 2022 while facing a huge uptick in double teams. He then missed seven games due to a nagging knee injury.
Ex-Patriot Chandler Jones Carted Off Field During Raiders Game
Former New England Patriot and current Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones made an early departure against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday night. Last week’s hero against the Patriots didn’t come nearly as lucky in his follow-up performance. In the third quarter, Jones collided with teammate Maxx...
NFL Coach Makes Prediction For Patriots’ Next Offensive Coordinator
The New England Patriots’ offense has been brutal this season with Matt Patricia calling plays. Therefore, it’s reasonable to assume Bill Belichick will consider hiring a new offensive coordinator this offseason, a year removed from Josh McDaniels vacating the position to become head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders.
Bill Belichick Clarifies Role For This Suddenly Important Patriots Player
In a perfect world, Scotty Washington wouldn’t have played a single down for the Patriots this season, and most New England fans wouldn’t have any idea of who he is. But that’s not the reality we’re living in. All of a sudden, Washington is a player...
Second Win For Texans Gives Big Lift To Fellow AFC South Foe
The playoffs had to be the furthest thing from the mind of the Jacksonville Jaguars after starting out 2-6. Fast forward eight weeks and the Jaguars are not only squarely in the playoff picture, but they currently are in first place in the AFC South. And Jacksonville can sure thank...
Buccaneers RB Leonard Fournette Playing Through Lisfranc Injury
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette had one of his best performances of the season Sunday night in Arizona, racking up 162 total yards (72 rushing, 90 receiving) as Todd Bowles’s squad squeaked out a 19-16 victory in overtime. Fournette’s effort was even more impressive, considering the 27-year-old is playing through a Lisfranc injury.
How Patriots-Bengals Ref Explained Rhamondre Stevenson Fumble Call
FOXBORO, Mass. — Rhamondre Stevenson’s ball security faltered at the worst possible time for the Patriots during their Christmas Eve loss at Gillette Stadium. With New England driving for what would have been a go-ahead touchdown, Stevenson fumbled at the Bengals’ 8-yard line with less than a minute remaining.
Hunter Henry Injury Update: Good News On Patriots Tight End
The injury that knocked Hunter Henry out of the New England Patriots’ Christmas Eve loss reportedly is not considered serious. The tight end is considered “day to day” with a knee injury and could play Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Monday.
Broncos Fire Nathaniel Hackett Amid Disastrous First Season
The only slightly surprising thing about the Denver Broncos firing Nathaniel Hackett is that they didn’t wait until the offseason. Denver relieved the first-year head coach of his duties Monday, as first reported by NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero. The move comes just 15 games into Hackett’s first year on the job with the Broncos.
Post-Christmas NFL Playoff Picture
While some teams have already clinched playoff spots and division titles before a lick of Christmas weekend football was even played, the postseason picture became even clearer after the cookies were put out, presents unwrapped, and turkey coma induced. While we’re having leftovers tonight, another piece of the playoff puzzle could be matched, but before we get there, let’s clean up the family dinner football feast from this holiday weekend.
Here’s Punishment Mac Jones Could Face For Eli Apple Block
Mac Jones’ wallet could take a hit this week. The NFL is reviewing the low block the Patriots quarterback laid on Bengals cornerback Eli Apple during New England’s 22-18 loss to Cincinnati on Saturday, according to multiple reports Monday morning. Jones won’t be suspended, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport...
Washington Commanders Mulling QB Change
Winless in their past three games and clinging to the final NFC Wild Card spot, the Washington Commanders are mulling a change at the quarterback position. According to profootballtalk, the Commanders coaching staff will meet on Monday and analyze the performances of Taylor Heinicke and Carson Wentz as the team prepares for their crucial Week 17 matchup against the Cleveland Browns.
Could Patriots Lose Jerod Mayo To Broncos After Nathaniel Hackett Firing?
Last January, before the Denver Broncos hired Nathaniel Hackett to be their next head coach, they interviewed New England Patriots linebackers coach Jerod Mayo for that position. With Hackett now out of a job before the end of his first season, could Denver turn to New England’s up-and-coming linebackers coach...
