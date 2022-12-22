Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?Mark StarNew York City, NY
Apply to get $47,000 to $60,000: Youth Development Specialist in NY who can make a differenceMark StarNew York City, NY
Brooklyn apartments as low as $1,119 a month in affordable housing lotteryBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
NY to spend nearly $600 million every year on immigrantsMark StarNew York City, NY
A 'Birds Aren't Real' Protest in New York Went Viral After Thousands AttendIngram AtkinsonNew York City, NY
Related
A $40,000 bill for Montclair Fire Department inquiry, and Township Council votes not to pay
Nearly a year after Montclair hired an outside law firm to investigate accusations of racial bias in the fire department’s most recent promotion test, the Township Council has taken the unusual step of deciding not to pay the firm’s nearly $40,000 bill, this coming after the investigator apparently no found evidence of bias.
Weehawken bans short-term rentals like Airbnb in the township
Weehawken has officially enacted a ban on short-term housing rentals in the township. The move prohibits rentals of less than 30 consecutive days, targeting short-term rental hosts who use vacation rental companies like Airbnb and Booking.com to rent out units for short periods of time as opposed to renting to a long-term tenant.
Hoboken may have a new idea for the DPW garage
The Poggi Press building at 1501 Adam St. has been targeted for a proposed municipal complex for some time now, with the city going so far as to file for eminent domain over the property in an attempt to locate a new municipal Department of Public Works garage there. But...
theobserver.com
Kearny EMS will be no more after Dec. 31 … then what happens?
At midnight on New Year’s Eve, the Kearny Emergency Rescue Squad, also known as Kearny Emergency Medical Services, will end a two-decade-long tenure in town and Kearny figures to have a replacement lined up by then. The town’s governing body is slated to meet shortly to select another private...
Weehawken approves contracts with township employees and police
Weehawken has approved contracts with union and non-union township employees as well as with local police officers. Mayor Richard Turner and the Township Council voted unanimously to adopt an ordinance ratifying the contracts at its December 7 meeting. According to Turner, the average increase in the contracts is between three...
Jersey City Medical Center and Global Business Corporation donate to ToyDrive
Just days before Christmas, Jersey City Medical Center and Global Business Corporation donated more than 600 toys to Jersey City’s Julia A. Barnes Elementary School this week. “We wanted to make a difference and put a smile on children’s faced this holiday season,” said Adrienne Austin, Director of Diversity...
The NJ Turnpike project's price tag exceeds $1B per mile. Neighbors say that's not the only cost.
Cars drive over the Newark Bay Bridge, also known as the Vincent R. Casciano Memorial Bridge, in 2021. The bridge would be replaced in conjunction with a a plan to widen the New Jersey Turnpike’s Husdon extension. But New Jersey plans to move ahead, soon hiring a manager for its plan to widen the turnpike’s Hudson extension and replace the Newark Bay Bridge. [ more › ]
hudsoncountyview.com
After Nutley fire chief busted in North Bergen, BCPO comes out against ‘vigilante activity’
After Nutley Fire Chief Henry Meola was busted in North Bergen by a YouTube operation that seeks to expose child predators, the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office is coming out against “vigilante activity.”. “Over the last few months, Bergen County has experienced several instances of a private citizen using...
hudsoncountyview.com
8-inch water main break in Hoboken at 15th and Clinton Streets impacting one block
An 8-inch water main break in Hoboken at 15th and Clinton Streets, which water service provider Veolia says “is a localized repair, impacting one block.”. “#Hoboken: Crews are responding to a leak at the corner of 15th & Clinton. This is a localized repair, impacting one block. 8” main will be isolated and repairs are set to begin.
This EPIC Family Entertainment Center is Opening a 2nd NJ Location in Edison!
This is a fun-filled entertainment center for both kids and adults!. Launch Entertainment, a family entertainment center with games and activities for people of all ages, is set open their second New Jersey location in Edison, according to NJ.com. The franchise released a statement in early December announcing that the...
hudsontv.com
North Bergen Police Hire 6 SLEO II Officers
Photo Credits: North Bergen Police & Township of North Bergen. On Wednesday afternoon at an Oath of Office Ceremony officiated by Mayor Nicholas J. Sacco, Commissioner Allen Pascual, the entire Board of Commissioners and Chief of Police Peter Fasilis in the Town Hall commission Chambers, The North Bergen Police Department welcomed newly hired SLEO IIs Brooke Bargiel, David Corbisiero Jr., Jose Figueroa, Alexander Lambros, Yosseline Marquez and Majd Siyam.
Letter to Hoboken City Council Members: Please vote “NO” on Story Dispensary resolution
The following letter regarding the Story Dispensary resolution was sent on Dec. 20 to all Hoboken City Council members:. First of all, thank you to Council members Quintero, Giattino, Jabbour, Russo and Mayor Bhalla, who attended Monday’s information sessions up at 14th and Hudson Streets. I attended both and appreciate that you came out (in the cold!) to listen to the concerns of the people in the neighborhood.
Progressive activist Eleana Little to run for Hudson County Executive
Eleana Little, a community organizer and environmental engineer, has announced her candidacy for Hudson County Executive. She is running as a self-described Progressive Democrat in heavily establishment Democrat-dominated Hudson County. “I’m running for county executive because I believe that everyday people deserve a government that works for them,” Little said....
Wealthy investors driving up housing prices in Newark, making homeownership difficult for middle-class residents
NEWARK, N.J. - Homeownership has long been a critical factor in building wealth, but for many black and Hispanic residents in Newark, New Jersey, the dream of owning a home has remained out of reach.
brooklynsportsworld.com
Five High-Quality New Jersey Pizza Places
Let me start by saying, I’m some sort of pizza snob, especially since I’m from Brooklyn, the king of pizza joints. But not to the point I won’t give other pizza establishments a chance. Nevertheless, I tried five pizza places in the vicinity of where I have...
More NJ schools impose mask mandates for 2023
School officials in Camden are citing a rise in COVID and other respiratory illnesses as the reason for imposing a district wide mask mandate when students and staff return to school following the Winter break. "Upon returning, CCSD will implement a two-week mandatory masking policy through January 17, 2023, for...
Are You Legally Required to Shovel Your Sidewalks in New Jersey?
Make sure you're up to date with New Jersey's snow removal laws before the winter snow gets here. If you've been keeping up with the news, you've heard about the major Pre-Christmas storm hitting the country. Some parts of the US are getting buried under snow. While snow is on...
These 5 NJ hospitals ranked among the country’s best for 2022
Five of the state's more than 70 hospitals have ranked among America's 250 Best Hospitals for 2022, as compiled by Healthgrades. The medical centers in Union, Morris, Monmouth, Bergen and Essex counties ranked among the top 5% in the nation for overall clinical excellence for the current year, based on analysis of nearly 4,500 hospitals nationwide.
One of the Best Storybook Towns in America is Located in Morris County, New Jersey
This article has a special place for me because this storybook town is where I was born and my family lived before we came south to the Jersey Shore. Named one of the best small towns in New Jersey is Madison, located in Morris County in North Jersey. It's where my parents grew up and where I started my journey.
Fantastic Historic Inn and Tavern in New Jersey Was First Constructed 226 Years Ago
We love to find restaurants here in New Jersey that not only have great food, but that added extra atmosphere and something extra that makes it special and a unique experience for you at home. This is definitely the case with this gem that we stumbled across and it's right here in the historic Garden State.
Hudson Reporter
Jersey City, NJ
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news for Hoboken, ersey City, North Bergen, Seacaucus, Union City, West New York, Wheehawken in New Jerseyhttps://hudsonreporter.com/
Comments / 0