ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoboken, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hudson Reporter

Weehawken bans short-term rentals like Airbnb in the township

Weehawken has officially enacted a ban on short-term housing rentals in the township. The move prohibits rentals of less than 30 consecutive days, targeting short-term rental hosts who use vacation rental companies like Airbnb and Booking.com to rent out units for short periods of time as opposed to renting to a long-term tenant.
WEEHAWKEN, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Hoboken may have a new idea for the DPW garage

The Poggi Press building at 1501 Adam St. has been targeted for a proposed municipal complex for some time now, with the city going so far as to file for eminent domain over the property in an attempt to locate a new municipal Department of Public Works garage there. But...
HOBOKEN, NJ
theobserver.com

Kearny EMS will be no more after Dec. 31 … then what happens?

At midnight on New Year’s Eve, the Kearny Emergency Rescue Squad, also known as Kearny Emergency Medical Services, will end a two-decade-long tenure in town and Kearny figures to have a replacement lined up by then. The town’s governing body is slated to meet shortly to select another private...
KEARNY, NJ
Gothamist

The NJ Turnpike project's price tag exceeds $1B per mile. Neighbors say that's not the only cost.

Cars drive over the Newark Bay Bridge, also known as the Vincent R. Casciano Memorial Bridge, in 2021. The bridge would be replaced in conjunction with a a plan to widen the New Jersey Turnpike’s Husdon extension. But New Jersey plans to move ahead, soon hiring a manager for its plan to widen the turnpike’s Hudson extension and replace the Newark Bay Bridge. [ more › ]
JERSEY CITY, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

8-inch water main break in Hoboken at 15th and Clinton Streets impacting one block

An 8-inch water main break in Hoboken at 15th and Clinton Streets, which water service provider Veolia says “is a localized repair, impacting one block.”. “#Hoboken: Crews are responding to a leak at the corner of 15th & Clinton. This is a localized repair, impacting one block. 8” main will be isolated and repairs are set to begin.
HOBOKEN, NJ
hudsontv.com

North Bergen Police Hire 6 SLEO II Officers

Photo Credits: North Bergen Police & Township of North Bergen. On Wednesday afternoon at an Oath of Office Ceremony officiated by Mayor Nicholas J. Sacco, Commissioner Allen Pascual, the entire Board of Commissioners and Chief of Police Peter Fasilis in the Town Hall commission Chambers, The North Bergen Police Department welcomed newly hired SLEO IIs Brooke Bargiel, David Corbisiero Jr., Jose Figueroa, Alexander Lambros, Yosseline Marquez and Majd Siyam.
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Letter to Hoboken City Council Members: Please vote “NO” on Story Dispensary resolution

The following letter regarding the Story Dispensary resolution was sent on Dec. 20 to all Hoboken City Council members:. First of all, thank you to Council members Quintero, Giattino, Jabbour, Russo and Mayor Bhalla, who attended Monday’s information sessions up at 14th and Hudson Streets. I attended both and appreciate that you came out (in the cold!) to listen to the concerns of the people in the neighborhood.
HOBOKEN, NJ
brooklynsportsworld.com

Five High-Quality New Jersey Pizza Places

Let me start by saying, I’m some sort of pizza snob, especially since I’m from Brooklyn, the king of pizza joints. But not to the point I won’t give other pizza establishments a chance. Nevertheless, I tried five pizza places in the vicinity of where I have...
CHATHAM, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

More NJ schools impose mask mandates for 2023

School officials in Camden are citing a rise in COVID and other respiratory illnesses as the reason for imposing a district wide mask mandate when students and staff return to school following the Winter break. "Upon returning, CCSD will implement a two-week mandatory masking policy through January 17, 2023, for...
CAMDEN, NJ
Rock 104.1

These 5 NJ hospitals ranked among the country’s best for 2022

Five of the state's more than 70 hospitals have ranked among America's 250 Best Hospitals for 2022, as compiled by Healthgrades. The medical centers in Union, Morris, Monmouth, Bergen and Essex counties ranked among the top 5% in the nation for overall clinical excellence for the current year, based on analysis of nearly 4,500 hospitals nationwide.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Hudson Reporter

Jersey City, NJ
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news for Hoboken, ersey City, North Bergen, Seacaucus, Union City, West New York, Wheehawken in New Jersey

 https://hudsonreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy