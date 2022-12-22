ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Comments / 0

Related
WUSA9

DC groups assist unhoused people in downtown

WASHINGTON — As strong winds whipped across Washington D.C., Friday night, some local groups tried to keep tents warm. Dozens of tents for unhoused people are set up on McPherson Square in downtown D.C. On Friday, representatives of the D.C. Department of Human Services came to the downtown federal...
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Statement from County Executive Marc Elrich Regarding the Passing of Dr. Aquilur Rahman

Per MCPD: It is with great sadness that I note the passing of Dr. Aquilur Rahman. Dr. Rahman was a pillar of the community, including as one of the founders of the Montgomery County Muslim Council and the Montgomery County Muslim Foundation. He was known for his work to support the diversity of our community. He also had a long history of philanthropic work locally, in the United States and in Pakistan. Dr. Rahman also had a distinguished professional career in the area of cancer therapeutics where he made significant contributions with his research and innovation. My condolences to his family and friends. We will miss him but use his dedication to community as inspiration for our work.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
stjohnsource.com

Grant Prompts Look at Public Safety in Light of Racism

How has racism impacted the safety of Black communities, even when they are the majority, not minority communities?. A joint program by two Virgin Islands groups hopes to answer that question. The Caribbean Exploratory Research Center (which is part of the University of the Virgin Islands) and the ARCH Institute...
WASHINGTON, DC
Business Monthly

These 5 businesses are thriving in central Maryland

The Business Monthly connects with businesses to inquire how they are faring. AppleCore’s Bake Shoppe started with the spark of a corporate CPA. Then in late 2019 came her passion and a $30,000 investment ― followed by its online presence in September 2020 and recently a new brick-and-mortar location at the Columbia Lakefront.
COLUMBIA, MD
mocoshow.com

Students Win Scholarships from Volunteer Organization, The Links

The Silver Spring, Maryland Chapter of The Links, Inc., a volunteer service organization of women committed to enriching, sustaining and ensuring the culture and economic survival of African Americans, has awarded 2022 scholarships to 10 MCPS students, and continuing scholarships to 13 others. 2022 Scholarship Recipients:. Ralphael Agodo, Northwest High...
SILVER SPRING, MD
mocoshow.com

Man Charged After Allegedly Pointing Firearm With Red Laser at Other Motorists on I-495 and the Baltimore-Washington Parkway

Defendant Allegedly Threatened Victims with a Gun as They Drove on I-495 and the Baltimore-Washington Parkway. Per the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Maryland: A federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging Lavar William Henderson, age 44, of Richmond, Virginia, for the federal charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. The indictment was returned on November 16, 2022. Henderson was arrested on related state charges on November 16, 2022, and had an initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Greenbelt yesterday on the federal indictment. Henderson consented to detention pending trial.
RICHMOND, VA
mocoshow.com

Early Morning House Fire in Gaithersburg Causes $175,000 in Damages and Displaces Family of Three

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services responded to a house fire in the 18900 block Glendower Rd off of Goshen Rd in Gaithersburg on Monday around 3:30am. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS Pete Piringer, firefighters arrived to heavy fire conditions. The residents of the home were awakened by a fire in a bedroom on the second level and initially attempted to put the fire out but were unsuccessful. All three residents then exited the home and called 911.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
Business Monthly

With more tenants, Savage Mill almost fully leased

While questions about the health and the future of the brick-and-mortar retail sector abound, there’s good news about a local treasure in Howard County: historic Savage Mill, the former cotton mill-turned-retail tourist attraction, is 98% leased. And has a waiting list. The last time Savage Mill, which offers 135,000...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
Business Monthly

Maryland cannabis businesses bracing for growth

The recent decision by Maryland voters to legalize recreational cannabis marked a new day for businesses that are preparing for a new way to operate and the owners of Remedy Columbia moved into this new environment by getting a leg up in the race to a newly-laid finish line. Remedy...
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

Beyond MoCo: Georgetown University Hires Adnan Syed To Work on Prison Reform

Per Georgetown University: On Dec. 12, Syed began work as a program associate for the Prisons and Justice Initiative (PJI), a Georgetown organization that addresses the root causes and consequences of mass incarceration and offers educational programs and training for incarcerated individuals and returning citizens. In his new role, Syed supports PJI programming, including Georgetown’s Making an Exoneree class, in which students reinvestigate decades-old wrongful convictions, create short documentaries about the cases and work to help bring innocent people home from prison.
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy