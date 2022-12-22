Read full article on original website
Crews respond to a Davenport fire Saturday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - No injuries were reported Saturday after a structure fire in Davenport, according to a press release. Officials say Davenport Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 5500 block of N. Marquette St at 12:42 p.m., with five fire apparatus, one incident command vehicle, and a total of 16 personnel.
Man reported missing in Princeton
PRINCETON, Ill. (KWQC) - Princeton Police and Illinois State Police have reported a man missing, according to a press release. John Atkinson is a 92-year-old caucasian male, about 175 pounds, and police say he has a condition that puts him in danger. Officials say Atkinson was last seen at 6...
Food delivery drivers navigate ‘pretty hazardous’ roads
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - With more people staying in because of the weather, Order2Eat, a QCA food delivery service, is seeing a higher volume of orders. Staff said that’s putting more pressure on drivers who are already in a difficult position. “The roads worry me a lot,” said Matthew...
Fire destroys Muscatine home Friday morning
Staff said that’s putting more pressure on drivers in an already difficult position. Several churches across the QCA have decided to cancel or postpone their scheduled Christmas services and events.
FIRST ALERT DAY until Noon Monday 12/26
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -- A FIRST ALERT DAY in effect from 8 PM this evening until 12 Noon Monday for Snow and slippery roads. We’ve got a good sized clipper sweeping into the region this evening, bringing some light and fluffy accumulations of snow to the QCA. The main issues of concern will be the timing of this system overnight into early Monday, and any impacts it may have on the morning commute or any holiday travel. Roads may become slick, along with brief visibility issues during the period.
Public Library Hours Update with weather and holiday
The Davenport Public Library will be closed today and the Musser Public Library and HNI Community Center in Muscatine will operate on reduced hours, closing at 2 p.m. today. Both libraries will reopen on Tuesday, December 27. Davenport Public Library will reopen on Tuesday, Dec. 27 for normal business hours.
City of Rock Island awarded $300,000 from the Illinois Housing Development Authority
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Housing Development Authority has awarded the City of Rock Island $300,000 for its selection to participate in the Home Repair and Accessibility Program. The program assists low-income homeowners with health, safety and energy-efficiency home repairs and accessibility improvements. “Receiving this important grant from...
One dead, another injured after apartment fire in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One person has died and another is in critical condition after an apartment fire in Davenport on Friday. According to the Davenport Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to a structure fire in the 1600 block of W. 42 Street around 2 p.m. Friday. The complex had...
Winter weather not stopping small businesses
LECLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) - Winter weather puts a halt to many aspects of our life, but these small businesses are staying open in case of last-minute customers. Yesterday’s winter weather created many problems for local business owners trying to cash in on the holiday rush, but today many are reopening to catch any last minute customers before the holidays.
Curbside pick-up, what some businesses are doing to keep their employees safe
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - TV6 received a viewer question about how local stores that offer curbside pick-up are keeping their employees safe when the temperatures plummet. TV6 reached out to Walmart, Target and Hy-Vee to learn more about their policies. Tina Potthoff, Senior Vice President of Communications at Hy-Vee said...
Pedestrian dead after crash in rural Fulton
WHITESIDE CO., Ill. (KWQC) - One woman is dead Sunday after a single-vehicle crash in rural Fulton, according to Whiteside County Sheriff. Officials say deputies responded to the crash at 6 p.m. on Illinois Route 84, south of Covell Road. A female pedestrian found on scene was transported to a nearby hospital and later pronounced dead.
Emergency crews respond to crash Thursday on I-74 in Moline
