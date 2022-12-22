Read full article on original website
No Travel Advised In Barnes County; Several Roads Blocked
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Barnes County Sheriff’s office said no travel is advised in the county until further notice. Several roads in the county are blocked or impassable, visibility is reduced to less that 1/4 of a mile in the open country. Wind gusts of 45 mph are creating white out conditions in the open country.
North Dakota Road Closure Updates
BISMARCK, N.D. (NDDOT) – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and North Dakota Highway Patrol closed Interstate 94 from Bismarck to Jamestown, U.S. Highway 52 from Velva to Jamestown, U.S. Highway 281 from Jamestown to the South Dakota border, and North Dakota Highway 46 from Streeter to U.S. Highway 281 until further notice.
Surprise Salvation Army kettle find in ND
The Salvation Army received a rare gift in one of their North Dakota kettles this week (Valley City)—a wedding ring from the family of a woman who passed away over 50 years ago. The ring was accompanied by a note, which read: “My mother’s wedding ring. She passed away...
Portions of I-94, US 52, US 281, and ND 46 closed due to winter weather
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and North Dakota Highway Patrol closed Interstate 94 from Bismarck to Jamestown, U.S. Highway 52 from Velva to Jamestown, U.S. Highway 281 from Jamestown to the South Dakota border, and North Dakota Highway 46 from Streeter to U.S. Highway 281 until further notice.
A Number of Roads Are Closed Across N.D. Due To Blowing Snow
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A blizzard warning is going into effect for eastern North Dakota and western Minnesota at 9 p.m. Thursday and until Friday at 6 p.m. A number of roads are closed from Jamestown and west including I-94 to the Montana border. There are reports of zero...
Morgan Jenner: Small town girl pursuing big dreams
Like many that grow up in small towns, Morgan Jenner is no different. Your typical shy and average kid, that dreamed that there was something more to life. What set Jenner apart was her drive to accomplish her dreams and never letting anything hold her back. The once Valley City High School student began creating the pathway to achieving her goals at just 17 years old. Now a seaman apprentice in the Navy, Jenner has earned awards within her first year of being enlisted.
Commuter jet diverts to Fargo for mechanical issue
FARGO (KVRR) – A commuter jet heading to Devils Lake Wednesday morning made an unscheduled stop in Fargo because of a mechanical issue. Fargo Airport Authority Executive Director Shawn Dobberstein says the United Express flight originated in Denver. There were 36 people on board. The flight landed in Fargo...
Semi crashes through road closure gate on I-94
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota Highway Patrol troopers are often posted at gate closures to encourage motorists to stay off closed roads. Sometimes they witness the craziest things. This occurred at around 3:13 pm on I-94 going east out of Jamestown. The troopers dash cam captured this semi crashing into the road closure gate. The interstate from Jamestown to Fargo was closed at 2:00 pm.
