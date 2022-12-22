Like many that grow up in small towns, Morgan Jenner is no different. Your typical shy and average kid, that dreamed that there was something more to life. What set Jenner apart was her drive to accomplish her dreams and never letting anything hold her back. The once Valley City High School student began creating the pathway to achieving her goals at just 17 years old. Now a seaman apprentice in the Navy, Jenner has earned awards within her first year of being enlisted.

VALLEY CITY, ND ・ 3 DAYS AGO