Read full article on original website
Related
kttn.com
Video: 19 troopers graduate from the Missouri State Highway Patrol Law Enforcement Academy
Colonel Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, announces that 19 troopers graduated from the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy on December 22, 2022. The ceremony took place at 10 a.m. in the Academy gymnasium, 1510 East Elm Street, Jefferson City, MO. The graduation ceremony, as it was live-streamed on the Patrol’s Facebook page, is presented below. The 115th Recruit Class reported to the Academy on July 5, 2022. The new troopers will report to duty in their assigned troops on January 9, 2023.
What’s the New Richest City in Missouri? This One & It’s Loaded
If you're looking for a city with the most bling, which one sits at the top in Missouri? There's a new #1 and the households there are completely loaded with cash. Even as a kid, I could tell that Chesterfield, Missouri was for the well-to-do. That's not a criticism, by the way. I'm happy when people find success. Sure, there might have been a little envy in that statement, too, but my point is that the people who live in Chesterfield aren't bad people because they're rich. And, boy are they rich. Only In Your State recently updated their richest cities in Missouri and good ole Chesterfield is now perched at the top at #1.
Cursed? Another Life Perishes in Missouri’s Most Dangerous Lake
I used to shrug off mentions that there's a curse on Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks. Now that another life has been taken by what is ranked as America's most dangerous lake, I'm beginning to seriously wonder if it's true after all. Fox 2 in St. Louis is reporting that...
mymoinfo.com
Christmas Dinner At Ci Ci’s In Farmington A Big Success
(Farmington) Close to 800 people were served up a free traditional Christmas dinner Sunday at Ci Ci’s Pizza in Farmington. Chip and Debbie Peterson helped to organize the dinner, along with Brad Faller, the owner of Ci Ci’s. Chip Peterson says it was a great day. Debbie Peterson...
mymoinfo.com
Nila Nicholson – Private Service
Nila Nicholson of Farmington died Monday, December 19th at the age of 83. A private memorial service will be held at a future date under the direction of Cozean Funeral Home in Farmington.
kmmo.com
MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF CONSERVATION ENCOURAGES MISSOURIANS TO DROP OFF USED CHRISTMAS TREES
The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites Missourians to drop off their live Christmas trees to be used for habitat improvement around central Missouri. MDC will accept trees at the Central Regional Office any time of day through the end of January. To donate your tree (real trees only), please...
ktvo.com
2 new state troopers to serve 2 northern Missouri counties
LINN AND CHARITON Counties — Two brand-new state troopers are hitting the highways in northeast Missouri soon. Macon-based Troop B of the Missouri State Highway Patrol announced Thursday that Trooper Carter Munch and Trooper Jorden Billings have been assigned to Zone 3, which covers Linn and Chariton counties. The...
mymoinfo.com
Arthur “Obie” Reed – Service 12/31/22 11 a.m.
Arthur “Obie” Reed of Arcadia has died at the age of 86. His funeral service will be Saturday at 11 o’clock at the Solid Rock Church with burial later that day at the Black Mountain Cemetery near Arcadia. Visitation is Friday afternoon starting at 5 o’clock at...
mymoinfo.com
Janet Marie Shyrock – Celebration Of Life
Janet Marie Shyrock of Fredericktown died earlier this month at the age of 81. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date under the direction of Cozean Funeral Home in Farmington.
The historic Jacques Dubreuil Guibourd House is in the oldest town of Missouri and part of a national landmark
Front and southern side of the Jacques Dubreuil Guibourd House, Ste. Genevieve, Missouri.Photo byNyttend, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. On May 21, 1969, the Jacques Dubreuil Guibourd House (or Guibourd House or La Maison de Guibourd) was added to the National Register of Historic Places. It was also designated as a contributing property to the U.S. National Historic Landmark District on October 9, 1960. The home was built around 1806 and Jacques Guibourd and his family resided there.
mymoinfo.com
Danny Deer – Memorial Service 12/28/22 11 a.m.
Danny Deer of Farmington died December 14th at the age of 73. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Wednesday at 9 o’clock at Trinity Lutheran Church in Park Hills followed by a memorial service at 11 o’clock. Burial with military honors will follow at...
Thousands without power in Missouri, Illinois
Ameren reports thousands of power outages Thursday evening in Missouri and Illinois as bitter cold settles into both states.
kttn.com
Three defendants from Missouri sentenced to prison for scheme to transport thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines
Three Rogersville, Mo., and Springfield, Mo., men have been sentenced in federal court for their roles in a scheme to transport tens of thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines as part of a multi-million-dollar business. “These three defendants were the ringleaders of a scheme that impacted thousands of...
mymoinfo.com
Bill Ray Deason – Service 12/27/22 1 p.m.
Bill Ray Deason died last week at the age of 88. His funeral service will be Tuesday afternoon at one o’clock at Cozean Funeral Home in Farmington. Burial with military honors will be held at the Odd Fellows Cemetery in Farmington. Visitation is Monday at 5 o’clock and again...
myleaderpaper.com
Jackson man hurt in crash in High Ridge
A Jackson man was injured Thursday afternoon, Dec. 22, in a three-vehicle accident at highways PP and 30 in High Ridge, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 2 p.m., Donald Griffin, 21 of Eureka was driving a westbound 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee and began to slide, striking the sides of two southbound vehicles – a 2003 Chevrolet S10 driven by Rodney D. Workman, 73, of Jackson and a 2021 Ram 1500 driven by Mason J. Donald, 43, of St. Louis, the report said.
Washington Missourian
ECC, Mercy among agencies denied federal funds by county
While the Franklin County American Rescue Plan Act Committee approved more than $6 million in expenditures during a recent meeting, the committee also rejected a number of grant requests. The committee consists of the three county commissioners, Auditor Angela Gibson, Treasurer Debbie Aholt and four area business leaders. The committee...
kmmo.com
MISSOURI LEGISLATORS FILE LEGISLATION TO LOWER FOREIGN LAND OWNERSHIP IN MISSOURI
Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, State Senator Jason Bean and State Representative Kurtis Gregory are joining forces to shield Missourians from foreign land ownership deals that could impact agricultural farmland and military bases. Bean and Gregory have both filed legislation that would lower the foreign land ownership percentage from 1...
Watch a Kangaroo Named Ruben On the Loose in Missouri – Really
When I saw this, I checked the calendar to make sure it wasn't April 1. Yes, there really was a kangaroo on the loose in Missouri and I have the video to prove it. Congrats to KMOV in St. Louis for this spectacular kangaroo catch. This happened in Jefferson County, Missouri when Julia Heidemann saw something hopping down the middle of a road, grabbed her phone and captured incredible video. If this doesn't make you wanna say "G'day Mate", nothing will.
St. Louis County officer killed in murder-suicide
LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. – An off-duty St. Louis County officer was killed early this morning during a murder-suicide in Lincoln County, Missouri. The officer has been identified as Robert Woods. A report of “shots fired” sent police to a home in an unincorporated area of Lincoln County on December, 24. They found the bodies of […]
gladstonedispatch.com
Counties with the longest life expectancy in Missouri
Stacker compiled a list of counties with above average life expectancy in Missouri using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Comments / 0