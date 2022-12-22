Read full article on original website
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
Biden, first lady thank service members in Christmas calls
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden celebrated a quiet Christmas with his family at the White House and spoke with service members stationed around the world. “They’re away from their families to protect us," Biden said in a tweet. "And they have the thanks of a grateful, indebted president.”
Citrus County Chronicle
Some Ukrainians move up Christmas to part ways with Russia
BOBRYTSIA, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainians usually celebrate Christmas on Jan. 7, as do the Russians. But not this year, or at least not all of them. Some Orthodox Ukrainians have decided to observe Christmas on Dec. 25, like many Christians around the world. Yes, this has to do with the war, and yes, they have the blessing of their local church.
Citrus County Chronicle
Judge won't drop charges for former gubernatorial candidate
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge in Florida has refused to throw out criminal charges against Andrew Gillum, disagreeing with the former Democratic gubernatorial nominee's assertions that he was the victim of selective prosecution because he was a Black candidate for governor. Gillum and a colleague were indicted...
Citrus County Chronicle
AP News Summary at 6:29 p.m. EST
Frigid monster storm across US claims at least 34 lives. BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Millions of people hunkered down against a deep freeze Sunday to ride out the winter storm that has killed at least 34 people across the United States. The Arctic blast has trapped some residents inside homes with heaping snow drifts and knocked out power to scores of homes and businesses. The scope of the storm has been nearly unprecedented, stretching from the Great Lakes near Canada to the Rio Grande along the border with Mexico. The National Weather Service says about 60% of the U.S. population has faced some sort of winter weather advisory or warning.
Comments / 0