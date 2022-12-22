Some patchy fog this morning around the Kern County area. We had no school delays, but we did see thick patches of fog form mainly in the northern parts of Kern County. We will see some warming the next several days with temps in the lower 60’s in Bakersfield for Christmas. We are looking at some rain to end out the month by next Tuesday night. Model data suggesting some rain moving into the area with the possibility of .25″ of rain for Bakersfield.

KERN COUNTY, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO