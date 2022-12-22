Read full article on original website
Fog expected in Kern County this holiday weekend
Finally some of the fog that plagued Kern County all week cleared out just in time today, leaving clear and dry conditions this afternoon. A ridge of high pressure will continue to dominate the weather pattern through the Christmas weekend. This will provide warm and dry conditions especially in the mountains and desert areas. The […]
Fog and cloudy skies in Kern’s holiday forecast, chance of rain early next week
It was another morning where fog plagued the Valley with visibility lowering to about 500 feet in some areas. Because of the fog we can expect temperatures in the mid 40’s today, with Mountain temps in the mid 50’s. If traveling on Saturday, expect another foggy morning with low visibility. The next shot of rain […]
Unique mix of weather conditions blankets Bakersfield in fog
A phenomenon particular to the Central Valley unfolded locally over the last week: early mornings and late nights with a soft blanket of fog enveloping Bakersfield. Experts say multiple factors singled out Bakersfield for these conditions, including a temperature differential and cooler weather than normal for this time of year. Unhealthy air quality in Kern County for the past week has also contributed to the foggy conditions.
Foggy start to winter season, slightly warmer conditions for Christmas Day expected
Widespread and stubborn fog covered most of Kern County on this first day of winter, while the mountains enjoyed a clearer and warmer day. High pressure will strengthen over the area through the holiday weekend, resulting in warmer than average Christmas Day. The ridge will provide dry weather and above-normal temperatures, although locally dense, will […]
Update: Coffee Road closed after deadly two-vehicle crash, expect delays
Update: The Bakersfield Police Department’s preliminary investigation revealed the gardening truck was stopped with a man changing a tire when he was struck by the SUV and died, according to a news release from BPD. A passenger of the gardening truck was transported to a local hospital with moderate...
Overcast conditions persist as winter officially begins
Some patchy fog this morning around the Kern County area. We had no school delays, but we did see thick patches of fog form mainly in the northern parts of Kern County. We will see some warming the next several days with temps in the lower 60’s in Bakersfield for Christmas. We are looking at some rain to end out the month by next Tuesday night. Model data suggesting some rain moving into the area with the possibility of .25″ of rain for Bakersfield.
Coroner identifies woman killed in a 3-vehicle collision in Tehachapi
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified a woman who died in a three-vehicle collision in Tehachapi Wednesday afternoon. Shelley Joy Cassingham, 46, of Lancaster was the driver of a vehicle that collided with a tow truck on Tehachapi Willow Springs Road, according to the coroner’s office. Officials said Cassingham was pronounced […]
Power returns after outage impacts 2,788 customers in Southwest Bakersfield
A power outage in southwest Bakersfield impacted 2,788 customers. The outage began at 3:21 a.m. Friday and was restored around 7 a.m.
Police: Double homicide in southwest Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police on Saturday said they were investigating the deaths of two people at a home in southwest Bakersfield, where they responded to reports that two men shot each other over a woman. A text message sent at 4:13 a.m. by the Bakersfield Police Department said there was a double homicide in […]
Visalia, Tulare, Tulare County: See how much real estate prices increased the week of Dec. 11
The median price per square foot for a home in Visalia, Tulare, Tulare County increased in the last week to $222. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in Visalia, Tulare, Tulare County was $209. In the past week, a 1,527-square-foot home on North...
California Highway Patrol to have Maximum Enforcement Period for holiday weekend
In light of the holiday weekend, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) is taking extra precautions on the roadways by implementing a Maximum Enforcement Period in Kern County.
Classic downtown home’s renovation hits tough timing, cost overruns
House “flipper” Nik Boone thought he knew what kind of commitment he was signing up for last year when he agreed to pay just $231,000 for a grandiose, 3,420-square-foot home in one of Bakersfield’s most desirable neighborhoods. But life is full of lessons, especially when you’re trying...
At least 1 person dead in 3-vehicle crash in Tehachapi
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person has died in a crash Wednesday in Tehachapi, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash involving three vehicles was reported just before 4 p.m. at Tehachapi Willow Springs and Highline roads, according to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page. It was not immediately clear if anyone else […]
Woman sustains major injuries in UTV accident
Porterville woman crashes a Yamaha 250 Raptor into a power pole, is ejected, transported to Kaweah Health Medical Center with major injuries. Porterville – A 47-year-old female sustained major injuries after she was not wearing any safety equipment, crashed and was ejected from a quad. On Dec. 23, at...
Woman struck, killed by a vehicle in Weldon is identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified a woman who was struck and killed by a vehicle in Weldon on Dec. 16. Jillian Nicole Peterson, 39, of Weldon was hit by a vehicle on Highway 178 near Patterson Lane in Weldon, according to the coroner’s office. According to CHP, the driver that […]
1 dead in Christmas Eve mobile home fire
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One person was found dead and another suffered smoke inhalation at a mobile home fire Saturday evening, according to Kern County Fire Department. Firefighters dispatched at 5:17 p.m. found heavy fire to the front of the home on East Brundage Lane between Fairfax and Sterling Roads, according to a release from […]
CHP investigates burning body found alongside Hwy 99 in Bakersfield
Investigators say they determined the body to be a female between 20 and 40 with dark hair and a nose ring.
TCSO respond to two school robberies in three days
On Dec. 22 at around 8:45 a.m., Tulare County Sheriff Office (TCSO) deputies were called to a burglary at Sunnyside Elementary in Strathmore. During their investigation, deputies learned the suspects cut the fence and stole a white 4×8 flatbed trailer from the property, worth about $7,000. While checking the...
Pet of the Week: Diego
Bakersfield, Calif. (KGET) — Meet this week’s Pet of the Week, Diego!. Diego is a two-month old Chihuahua short coat mix pup. Because of his size and short coat, Diego is kept in a separate indoor room to keep him warm. The only way to see Diego is on their website or by scheduling an appointment to meet the little guy in person, according to Kristen White.
Woman arrested in Southeast Bakersfield following suspected DUI crash
A woman was arrested in Southeast Bakersfield following a suspected DUI crash involving a power pole on Tuesday, Dec 20.
