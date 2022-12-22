ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Related
KGET

Fog expected in Kern County this holiday weekend

Finally some of the fog that plagued Kern County all week cleared out just in time today, leaving clear and dry conditions this afternoon. A ridge of high pressure will continue to dominate the weather pattern through the Christmas weekend. This will provide warm and dry conditions especially in the mountains and desert areas. The […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Unique mix of weather conditions blankets Bakersfield in fog

A phenomenon particular to the Central Valley unfolded locally over the last week: early mornings and late nights with a soft blanket of fog enveloping Bakersfield. Experts say multiple factors singled out Bakersfield for these conditions, including a temperature differential and cooler weather than normal for this time of year. Unhealthy air quality in Kern County for the past week has also contributed to the foggy conditions.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

Overcast conditions persist as winter officially begins

Some patchy fog this morning around the Kern County area. We had no school delays, but we did see thick patches of fog form mainly in the northern parts of Kern County. We will see some warming the next several days with temps in the lower 60’s in Bakersfield for Christmas. We are looking at some rain to end out the month by next Tuesday night. Model data suggesting some rain moving into the area with the possibility of .25″ of rain for Bakersfield.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Coroner identifies woman killed in a 3-vehicle collision in Tehachapi

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified a woman who died in a three-vehicle collision in Tehachapi Wednesday afternoon. Shelley Joy Cassingham, 46, of Lancaster was the driver of a vehicle that collided with a tow truck on Tehachapi Willow Springs Road, according to the coroner’s office. Officials said Cassingham was pronounced […]
TEHACHAPI, CA
KGET

Police: Double homicide in southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police on Saturday said they were investigating the deaths of two people at a home in southwest Bakersfield, where they responded to reports that two men shot each other over a woman. A text message sent at 4:13 a.m. by the Bakersfield Police Department said there was a double homicide in […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Classic downtown home’s renovation hits tough timing, cost overruns

House “flipper” Nik Boone thought he knew what kind of commitment he was signing up for last year when he agreed to pay just $231,000 for a grandiose, 3,420-square-foot home in one of Bakersfield’s most desirable neighborhoods. But life is full of lessons, especially when you’re trying...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

At least 1 person dead in 3-vehicle crash in Tehachapi

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person has died in a crash Wednesday in Tehachapi, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash involving three vehicles was reported just before 4 p.m. at Tehachapi Willow Springs and Highline roads, according to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page. It was not immediately clear if anyone else […]
TEHACHAPI, CA
thesungazette.com

Woman sustains major injuries in UTV accident

Porterville woman crashes a Yamaha 250 Raptor into a power pole, is ejected, transported to Kaweah Health Medical Center with major injuries. Porterville – A 47-year-old female sustained major injuries after she was not wearing any safety equipment, crashed and was ejected from a quad. On Dec. 23, at...
PORTERVILLE, CA
KGET

Woman struck, killed by a vehicle in Weldon is identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified a woman who was struck and killed by a vehicle in Weldon on Dec. 16. Jillian Nicole Peterson, 39, of Weldon was hit by a vehicle on Highway 178 near Patterson Lane in Weldon, according to the coroner’s office. According to CHP, the driver that […]
WELDON, CA
KGET

1 dead in Christmas Eve mobile home fire

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One person was found dead and another suffered smoke inhalation at a mobile home fire Saturday evening, according to Kern County Fire Department. Firefighters dispatched at 5:17 p.m. found heavy fire to the front of the home on East Brundage Lane between Fairfax and Sterling Roads, according to a release from […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
thesungazette.com

TCSO respond to two school robberies in three days

On Dec. 22 at around 8:45 a.m., Tulare County Sheriff Office (TCSO) deputies were called to a burglary at Sunnyside Elementary in Strathmore. During their investigation, deputies learned the suspects cut the fence and stole a white 4×8 flatbed trailer from the property, worth about $7,000. While checking the...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
KGET 17

Pet of the Week: Diego

Bakersfield, Calif. (KGET) — Meet this week’s Pet of the Week, Diego!. Diego is a two-month old Chihuahua short coat mix pup. Because of his size and short coat, Diego is kept in a separate indoor room to keep him warm. The only way to see Diego is on their website or by scheduling an appointment to meet the little guy in person, according to Kristen White.
BAKERSFIELD, CA

