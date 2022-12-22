Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Most Haunted Cemetery In Ohio You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSOhio State
This Coffee Shop Has Been Named the Best in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
This Cincinnatti couple continue to give away millionsAsh JurbergCincinnati, OH
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From CincinattiTed RiversCincinnati, OH
Related
dayton247now.com
CODE RED WEATHER: SNOW EMERGENCY in Miami Valley
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Here's the latest SNOW EMERGENCY weather alerts for every county in the Miami Valley. We will continue to update the EMERGENCY LEVEL as they are updated.
Fox 19
A sunny but cold Christmas ahead of Monday snow
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for Dearborn, Fayette, Franklin, Ripley and Union counties in southeast Indiana and Butler, Clinton, Highland and Warren counties in southwest Ohio until NOON on Christmas Day as wind chills could get as low as -15°. Christmas Day will have...
Fox 19
Fitton Center for Creative Arts flooded on Christmas Eve
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A sprinkler system burst inside the Fitton Center for Creative Arts building late Christmas Eve, leaving several inches of standing water on the first floor. Fitton Center staff said the Hamilton Fire Department shut off the water to the fire suppression system at 101 S. Monument...
Fox 19
Ohio, Kentucky give updates on winter weather damage
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It has been 48 hours since the severe winter storm brought dangerous wind chills, snow and strong winds that caused damage and widespread power outages. As temperatures remain in the single digits, officials warn people that there are still dangers to the weather. “It’s simply not safe...
WLWT 5
Report of a car into a pole at Springfield Pike and Cloverdale in Springdale
SPRINGDALE, Ohio — Crews are responding to a report of a car into a pole at Springfield Pike and Cloverdale in Springdale, unknown injuries. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
WLWT 5
Dearborn County waitress surprised with $1,500 tip
LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. — A pair of best friends in Southeast Indiana have a holiday tradition of surprising a local waitress or waiter with a massive tip. Lawrenceburg residents Kati Elliott and Jessica Smart launched the initiative Good Tidings and Tips in 2019. Each year, they identify a Dearborn County...
Fox 19
Speed limit still reduced on I-71 in Kentucky
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A temporary speed limit reduction to 45 mph on a stretch of I-71 from Boone County to Jefferson County in Kentucky remains in place. On Saturday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced the speed limit would be lowered on I-71 from I-264 in Jefferson County to the merger of I-71/I-75 at Verona in Boone County.
Fox 19
Perfect North reopens Monday: ‘Let it snow!’
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Perfect North Slopes reopened Monday morning, just in time for light snow showers that are leaving an inch or two across the Tri-State. You can ski, snowboard and go snow tubing until midnight. It’s 17 degrees with a wind chill of 8. Perfect North in Lawrenceburg...
Fox 19
Bitter cold continues Christmas Day; light snow Monday
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Wind Chill Advisory has been lifted for much of the Tri-State but it remains in effect for Dearborn, Fayette, Franklin, Ripley and Union counties in southeast Indiana and Butler, Clinton, Highland and Warren counties in southwest Ohio until noon on Christmas Day as wind chills could drop as low as -15°.
Fox 19
Fire engulfs first floor of South Fairmount home
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Fire broke out at a single-family home in South Fairmount Sunday morning, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department. District Two Fire Chief Ben Marker says the whole first floor of the home on Baltimore Avenue, between Seegar Avenue and Trevor Place, was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.
How cold is it? Friday temps break record set over 60 years ago
MIAMI VALLEY — Last night’s winter storm and today’s arctic cold has been some of the more impactful winter weather we’ve seen in the Miami Valley over the last few years. >> Snowfall totals: How much did you get in your neighborhood?. According to the National...
Fox 19
Snow tapers this afternoon with warmer weather on the way
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Snow is beginning to taper off from west to east across the Tri-State today. There are slick roads across the area after a light snow fell this morning. Be aware of slick spots again tonight before the temperatures start to warm above freezing tomorrow. Despite the relatively minor accumulation (up to 1.5″), this could have more of an impact because of the short time between storms and the very cold weather.
Fox 19
Metro extends fare-free service to Christmas Day
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Metro is extending its fare-free service to Christmas Day to help relieve riders who must travel in inclement weather, according to a news release. As winter storm clean-up continues, service will be free to customers during the 24-hour period to help speed up the boarding process and keep routes running as close to the schedule as possible. Some routes may be subject to detours and delays, according to Metro.
WLWT 5
Crews are responding to Union Township for reported wires down
CINCINNATI — Crews are responding to Glen Este-Withamsville Road in Union Township for reported wires down. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
Fox 19
I-71 in Gallatin County reopens after major shutdown during winter storm
GLENCOE, Ky. (WXIX) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced on Christmas Eve that I-71 has finally reopened after being closed for multiple days. Only one lane is open on I-75 North, but all southbound lanes have been open since Friday evening, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. In addition, the...
WLWT 5
TIMELINE: Another round of winter weather to bring 1-3 inches of snow to Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Life-threatening cold lingers through Christmas morning. SEE LATEST CLOSINGS HERE // SEE WEATHER ALERTS HERE. Santa felt right at home in Cincinnati overnight! Wind chills are around -10 this morning. Watch for slick spots and black ice overnight and early in the morning. Wind chills finally climb...
Power outages continue to plague Tri-State after first blizzard in years
As of Saturday evening, more than 300 homes were without power around the Tri-State after Cincinnati experienced its first blizzard since 2008.
WLWT 5
Local woman celebrates 100th birthday at Skyline Chili
A Mason woman spent her 100th birthday the Cincinnati way!. Geneva Mount is a regular at the Skyline Chili restaurant on Water Park Drive in Mason, Ohio. The owner of the location, James, hosted a birthday celebration for Mount as she turned 100. Watch the story in the video player...
Fox 19
Northbound section of I-75 in Cincinnati reopens
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - All northbound lanes of an I-75 in Cincinnati are back open, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. Hazardous road conditions closed all northbound lanes on I-75 from the I-74 (Harrison Avenue) exit to the Mitchell Avenue exit for a little more than an hour Saturday. Multiple...
dayton.com
McCrabb: Owners of nearly 100-year-old Middletown home are ‘caregivers of history’
Dan and Fran Sack remember their first Christmas on Sycamore Terrace. Dan and Fran Sack are hoping for a warmer Christmas morning this year. In 1983, nearly 40 years ago, the Sacks moved into their Middletown home, and, after the thermostat malfunctioned, the furnace stopped working. So on Christmas morning,...
Comments / 0