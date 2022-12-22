ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

A sunny but cold Christmas ahead of Monday snow

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for Dearborn, Fayette, Franklin, Ripley and Union counties in southeast Indiana and Butler, Clinton, Highland and Warren counties in southwest Ohio until NOON on Christmas Day as wind chills could get as low as -15°. Christmas Day will have...
Fitton Center for Creative Arts flooded on Christmas Eve

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A sprinkler system burst inside the Fitton Center for Creative Arts building late Christmas Eve, leaving several inches of standing water on the first floor. Fitton Center staff said the Hamilton Fire Department shut off the water to the fire suppression system at 101 S. Monument...
Ohio, Kentucky give updates on winter weather damage

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It has been 48 hours since the severe winter storm brought dangerous wind chills, snow and strong winds that caused damage and widespread power outages. As temperatures remain in the single digits, officials warn people that there are still dangers to the weather. “It’s simply not safe...
Dearborn County waitress surprised with $1,500 tip

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. — A pair of best friends in Southeast Indiana have a holiday tradition of surprising a local waitress or waiter with a massive tip. Lawrenceburg residents Kati Elliott and Jessica Smart launched the initiative Good Tidings and Tips in 2019. Each year, they identify a Dearborn County...
Speed limit still reduced on I-71 in Kentucky

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A temporary speed limit reduction to 45 mph on a stretch of I-71 from Boone County to Jefferson County in Kentucky remains in place. On Saturday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced the speed limit would be lowered on I-71 from I-264 in Jefferson County to the merger of I-71/I-75 at Verona in Boone County.
Perfect North reopens Monday: ‘Let it snow!’

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Perfect North Slopes reopened Monday morning, just in time for light snow showers that are leaving an inch or two across the Tri-State. You can ski, snowboard and go snow tubing until midnight. It’s 17 degrees with a wind chill of 8. Perfect North in Lawrenceburg...
Bitter cold continues Christmas Day; light snow Monday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Wind Chill Advisory has been lifted for much of the Tri-State but it remains in effect for Dearborn, Fayette, Franklin, Ripley and Union counties in southeast Indiana and Butler, Clinton, Highland and Warren counties in southwest Ohio until noon on Christmas Day as wind chills could drop as low as -15°.
Fire engulfs first floor of South Fairmount home

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Fire broke out at a single-family home in South Fairmount Sunday morning, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department. District Two Fire Chief Ben Marker says the whole first floor of the home on Baltimore Avenue, between Seegar Avenue and Trevor Place, was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.
Snow tapers this afternoon with warmer weather on the way

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Snow is beginning to taper off from west to east across the Tri-State today. There are slick roads across the area after a light snow fell this morning. Be aware of slick spots again tonight before the temperatures start to warm above freezing tomorrow. Despite the relatively minor accumulation (up to 1.5″), this could have more of an impact because of the short time between storms and the very cold weather.
Metro extends fare-free service to Christmas Day

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Metro is extending its fare-free service to Christmas Day to help relieve riders who must travel in inclement weather, according to a news release. As winter storm clean-up continues, service will be free to customers during the 24-hour period to help speed up the boarding process and keep routes running as close to the schedule as possible. Some routes may be subject to detours and delays, according to Metro.
Crews are responding to Union Township for reported wires down

CINCINNATI — Crews are responding to Glen Este-Withamsville Road in Union Township for reported wires down. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
Local woman celebrates 100th birthday at Skyline Chili

A Mason woman spent her 100th birthday the Cincinnati way!. Geneva Mount is a regular at the Skyline Chili restaurant on Water Park Drive in Mason, Ohio. The owner of the location, James, hosted a birthday celebration for Mount as she turned 100. Watch the story in the video player...
Northbound section of I-75 in Cincinnati reopens

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - All northbound lanes of an I-75 in Cincinnati are back open, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. Hazardous road conditions closed all northbound lanes on I-75 from the I-74 (Harrison Avenue) exit to the Mitchell Avenue exit for a little more than an hour Saturday. Multiple...
