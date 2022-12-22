Read full article on original website
Staying healthy this holiday season
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine (WAGM) - The holidays are here! The four local hospitals have final reminders for people to keep their holidays healthy and safe celebrations. Kris Doody, the CEO of Cary Medical Center says, “So obviously if you have any symptoms, you know, one of the things we don’t want to say is don’t get together like we did a few years ago because that has been very difficult for a number of folks. But if you are symptomatic, if you have some of the things that we’ve talked about, Whether it’s a fever, a cough, you know, new onset of symptoms, then obviously if you want to make sure that your family and friends stay healthy, is obviously not attend the event. And try to keep those around you healthy. That would be the first piece of advice. And also some of the things we’ve talked about for years here on these, on these interviews, the importance of hand washing, and distancing, at certain times, those are still very important. Washing your hands is probably one of the most important things that anybody can do at any time to prevent spread of some of these viruses.”
Higher numbers of RSV in the County this year than typical.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine (WAGM) - RSV has been making headlines as many children have been getting very sick with it, including here in the County. But young children aren’t the only ones contracting the illness this year. Dr. Stephanie Gillis, the Director of Primary Care for Northern Maine Medical...
Caribou residents terrorized by rats 'as big as guinea pigs'
CARIBOU, Maine (BDN) -- In the 39 years that Becky Thomas has lived on Fontaine Drive in Caribou, she has never seen rats in the neighborhood. Thomas first saw a river rat in her basement. Then the creatures, “as big as guinea pigs,” began popping up in her stock room and on her back deck. When Thomas realized that the rats were eating food left in dog bowls outside, she began feeding her four dogs inside.
More than 84,000 residents are without power on this frigid holiday morning
More than 84 thousand residents are still without power on this frigid Christmas morning. At ten this morning, Versant power reported that more than 25,000 customers are without power, the majority of them in the Presque Isle, Bangor and Bar Harbor regions. Company officials say they have 105 crews working 16-hour days to restore power.
Wind Storm Leaves Over 200,000 Homes Without Power in Maine on Christmas Eve
Utility crews are hard at work across Maine in the wake of a damaging wind and rain storm that swept across the region just before Christmas. Versant Power says crews are in full force Saturday to assess damage, address safety issues and restore power to tens of thousands of customers in northern and eastern Maine, including over 6,500 in Aroostook County.
A Mix of Sunshine and Clouds Today with Wind Chills Expected
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone and happy Monday. We saw windy weather across the region Friday night, leading to power outages for many spots downstate going through the weekend. Looking at some of the wind reports. Frenchville airport reported the highest wind gust, with 77 mph gusts reported there. A viewer down the road from the station reported a 68-mph wind gust. Other spots across the county saw 50 plus mph winds, resulting in tree damage and power outages Friday night and into the weekend. While some spots are still without power here in the county, most of the bigger outages have been restored, with plans to have the lights back on for everyone by Thursday.
Street List By Town Where Power Is Expected to Be Restored By Sunday Night December 25th
Here's the latest update from Versant, including a street list by Town where power is expected to be restored by Sunday night, December 25th!. As of Sunday, December 25th, Christmas Day, about 19,000 customers were still without power. All customers in northern Penobscot County, Island Falls, and the Fort Kent...
Two People Arrested for Armed Home Invasions in Caswell and Caribou, Maine
A man and a woman from Caswell were arrested on Wednesday and are facing charges following armed home invasions in Caswell and Caribou. In one incident, the homeowners were assaulted. Armed Robbery and Home Invasion in Caswell. The Aroostook County Sheriff's Office said 37-year-old Michael Gray and 34-year-old Jamie Gray...
Presque Isle Temporarily Closes Due to Weather
Presque Isle State Park closed their park at 11 a.m. today due to weather. The park's biggest issue was that of safety; they were concerned about falling trees, icy roads, and flooding due to high waves. Due to environmental concerns, Presque Isle does not use salt on it's roads. "We...
Maine State Police Troop F Report, Dec. 5-11, 2022
HOULTON, Maine — The Maine State Police Troop F barracks in Houlton responded to a number of calls for service during the period of Dec. 5-11, including the following. FORT KENT — Troopers Desrosier and Rider responded to a hotel in Fort Kent to assist the police department with a fight. Two adult men were fighting inside the establishment. Both refused to file a criminal complaint against the other and were issued disorderly conduct warnings by the Fort Kent Police Department officer.
How Strong Were the Wind Gusts From Winter Storm Elliott?
Here are the strongest wind reports from the National Weather Service in Caribou for the 24 hour period ending at 4:30 am on Christmas Eve Day (Saturday, December 24th) Frenchville Airport - 77 miles per hour 8:54 p.m. December 23. S Connor - 65 miles per hour 5:34 p.m. December...
Major Storm Continues to Bring Impacts to Much of the Region, with Snow Showers Continuing into the Weekend
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone on this Friday. A busy travel day for many folks today is sadly being delayed with the low-pressure system providing impacts up and down the east coast. This has brought snow, sleet, freezing rain, rain, and gusty winds to the county so far, and will continue to provide gusty winds through this evening. This will be combined with another round of heavy rain showers and downpours working through the county. This activity will eventually come to an end once the cold front sitting off to our west passes through. This will provide a quick drop in temperatures overnight tonight, resulting in a flash freeze for many by tomorrow morning. On top of that, scattered snow showers and squalls are possible going into tomorrow morning, which may put a quick coating down on the roadways. This will continue to add to slippery travel, and any snow that we do see could cover up any icy spots on the roadway, making them even harder to see.
