Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
All Conspirators In $12 Mill. Dept. of Ed. Scam Are Going to PrisonTaxBuzzColumbus, GA
4 Great Seafood Paces in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
82-Year-Old Alabama Grandmother Arrested Unpaid $77 Trash BillAMY KAPLANValley, AL
82-Year-Old Elderly Black Woman Arrested and Told 'Don't Cry' by Valley, AL Officer Because She Can't Afford $77.80 BillZack LoveValley, AL
Security guards, metal detectors, and pat downs at the Columbus Democratic Party officeEdy ZooColumbus, GA
Related
Popular downtown Columbus restaurant reopens after renovations
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — There’s a new look to a popular luxury restaurant located downtown Columbus. Hotel Indigo’s Eighteen85 Rooftop Bar closed down on Sept. 13 for about six weeks to make some improvements as part of their remodeling project. Many of the upgrades paid tribute to the rich history in Columbus. The upgrades– which […]
Omega Lamplighters adopt E.E. Farley Homes in Columbus, celebrate with program
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — It was chilly in Columbus on Friday morning, but that didn’t stop the Omega Lamplighters from holding a brief outdoor program to celebrate its adoption of E.E. Farley Homes. Omega Lamplighters Chairman Marvin Broadwater, Sr. said good morning to everyone and introduced himself. Chaplain Dr. Michael Forte led everyone in prayer. […]
WTVM
Missing woman, infant found safe by Columbus police
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A missing Columbus woman and her infant have been found safe. Latoria Kegler and her five-month-old daughter, Majesty Williams, were last seen Friday, December 23, 2022, around 3 a.m. on Emily Drive in Columbus, Ga. Police say the pair have been found in good health.
CPD: Death investigation underway on 29th street in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department has confirmed there is a death investigation on 29th Street near 9th Avenue in Columbus. The crime scene is near the North Recreation Center and 29th street gym. Over a dozen markers can be seen in the area. Multiple officers from the CPD are on the scene […]
WTVM
Kamarie Holland’s father gives back to the community
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As many of us prepare for Christmas, the family of a little girl killed a year ago is honoring her memory and trying to help others. The death of little 5-year-old Kamarie Holland rocked the community, and now, her father is celebrating one of her favorite holiday’s in a special way.
WTVM
Columbus mother of seven beats odds, graduates high school at 45 years old
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One local woman is currently beating the odds and reaching an important goal. Krystal Coleman, a 45-year-old mother of seven, has seen a life of struggle starting at a young age. “My mom, she brought us, my siblings, to Atlanta. We lived there where we were...
Man killed on Christmas Eve following Columbus shooting, another injured
Authorities are investigating a deadly Christmas Eve shooting in Columbus. Columbus police say they were called to the scene in the 1600 block of Bunker Hill Road around 1:20 a.m. on Dec. 24. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan identified the victim as 24-year-old Tamareious Miller. Bryan says Miller died from multiple gunshot wounds. Bryan says […]
WTVM
Opelika couple, professional Santa share importance of holiday inclusion
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The holiday is a time for many families to celebrate their traditions, some even culturally. However, some people would like more inclusion in holiday decor and characters. Cheryl and Ulysses Cooper began their Black Santa journey working in a Florida school system. “We have four daughters,...
Ludy’s Christmas Spectacular lives on after affected by Arctic front
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Ludy Christmas Spectacular is a fan favorite across the Chattahoochee Valley, with children waiting patiently each year for the new additions to the grand display. But this year’s display took a somber turn just before Christmas Eve, when owner, Jerry Ludy’s largest project to date – a 30-foot Ferris Wheel […]
WTVM
One dead after overnight car accident on I-185 in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus officials have confirmed that one man is dead after a fatal overnight car wreck on highway I-185. The individual has been identified as 33-year-old Jack Crabtree. Coroner Buddy Bryan says Crabtree was riding with his grandmother as she was driving northbound on I-185. As she...
WTVM
Auburn nonprofit organization gives free Christmas haircuts
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A local nonprofit organization in Auburn called D.A.C, also known as Discipline, Accountability and commitment, hosted free Christmas cuts this morning for children under the age of 18. The event was hosted at True Deliverance Church, where food, drinks and a fun game of basketball were...
WTVM
Columbus organizations partnering to host Christmas tree recycling program
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Keep Columbus Beautiful is partnering with other organizations to host a Christmas tree recycling program. The program is set to take place December 26 through January 8 and will be held at various drop-off locations including:. Shirley Winston Park. Cooper Creek Park. Dinglewood Park. Britt David...
wrbl.com
Man wins lottery and is reunited with his family in Hogansville
HOGANSVILLE, Ga. (WRBL) – 66-year-old Julius Evans won the American Medical Response (AMR) “Home for the Holidays” program. The program provides transportation to wheelchair and bed-bound seniors who are living in assisted living centers and nursing facilities to their families for Christmas. The individuals are selected through a lottery based system.
wrbl.com
Russell County School District – Destined for Excellence!
HO HO HO! Mt. Olive Intermediate School celebrated their 5th annual Christmas toy drive with Santa. They’ve raised a total of 234 toys that will be donated to the Phenix City Christmas toy drive on Saturday. “We’re so excited!” says forth grade teacher, Dephenia Blount. Mrs. Blount gives thanks to everyone who contributed and loved the idea that they were able to give back to the community. Merry Christmas from Mt. Olive Intermediate School, whose students are Destined for Excellence!
COLUMBUS: Multi-car wreck on 13th St. viaduct
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Responders are at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on the 13th St. viaduct that goes over the Norfolk Southern railyard. At least four cars were involved in the wreck. Multiple Columbus police units are on the scene along with a firetruck. There is no additional information at this time. Stay […]
WTVM
Funeral service held for Columbus tow truck driver killed on the job
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local truck driver killed on the job is finally laid to rest. But, tonight, his loved ones are encouraging those driving this holiday season to be mindful of Move Over laws. It was a room full of Jonathan Begley’s loved ones gathered this evening at...
wrbl.com
Several exits blocked on I-185 Southbound; use caution on morning commute
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Traffic is blocked off I-185 Southbound near exit 10 due to inclement weather, according to GDOT. Columbus police are on scene and rerouting drivers through JR Allen. Stay with WRBL as we bring you the latest updates on this developing story.
WTVM
Suspect in deadly LaGrange shooting arrested at Atlanta airport
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A suspect in a deadly June shooting in LaGrange has been arrested at the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, police say. LaGrange authorities say on June 24, Ah’Traveon Van’Quavious Stephens was allegedly involved in a shooting at Mason’s World and LaGrange Car Wash that killed 16-year-old Laquan Dewberry and wounded two other victims.
18-year-old shot to death on Christmas Eve, victim identified
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Muscogee County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim in a deadly Christmas Eve shooting that occurred on 29th Street in Columbus. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan identified the victim as 18-year-old Zayveion Aimir Walton. Bryan says the cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds. Walton was shot to death at […]
Opelika-Auburn News
2 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $236,900
Home for the Holidays incentive happening now! With a preferred lender receive 1% of the purchase price plus an additional 1% of the loan amount. This home is eligible for an additional $5,000 cash towards closing! The village you've been waiting for is here! Built by Holland Homes LLC, the community features single story homes & selection of duplexes, all drawing from Holland Homes' signature cottage & farmhouse style. The covered front porch welcomes you into the sizable living area. The large living area extends into open concept kitchen & dining room. The kitchen features a long island, plenty of counter space & luxurious appliances. Along with custom wooden cabinets & granite countertops throughout, there is ample room for storage with pantry & closets in each bedroom. Down the hall is a large bedroom featuring a walk-in closet & private bath. Off the kitchen is another bedroom with a bathroom across the hall. Neighborhood amenities include a pool & pavilion. Move-in ready now!
Comments / 0