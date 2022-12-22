Read full article on original website
Natrona County Fire District: Recent Fire Was Accidental
An accidental fire destroyed an abandoned structure in Bar Nunn on Wednesday, according to an updated news release from the Natrona County Fire District on Friday. The building was a wood-working shop, not a residential structure as initially reported. Likewise, the cause initially was undetermined due to the amount of...
The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office Are Looking for the One They Call Mr. Sun
Santa was out with a bad cold. He delegated the holiday to-dos to a few reindeer, but the Heat Miser did everything he could to get in their way. It looks like he'll stop at nothing--he stewed in his volcano for 48 years building up resentment--and he's back. In Natrona County.
Don’t Run Police, Fire, Emergency Vehicle Roadblocks
One word to those who think or want to drive around emergency vehicles blocking a street:. The weather and traffic are horrible enough on days like this, and interfering by running a roadblock just makes it worse at a crash or fire scene with police, fire, ambulances, tow trucks and utility companies.
UPDATE: Casper Re-entry Center Escapee Is Caught
A man who escaped from the Casper Re-Entry Center on Thursday has been caught, according to a Natrona County Sheriff's Office news release on Friday afternoon. Justin Collins, 27, was wanted for felony escape after failing to return from a work-release program at 1 p.m. Thursday, and at 4 p.m. the CRC staff reporting him as an escapee to the Sheriff's Office.
PHOTOS: Crash on Wyoming Blvd Across from Mesa Plaza
There was a crash this morning around 8:00 a.m. on Wyoming Blvd and Talon, across from the Mesa Plaza involving two vehicles. Traffic was backed up on either end as police officers directed vehicles around the accident. We will update this story if and when more information is available. Two...
Casper Hires Eric Nelson as Its New City Attorney
The City of Casper has hired Eric Nelson as its next city attorney, according to a news release from Mayor Ray Pacheco. Nelson replaces John Henley, who retired Friday. "Prior to accepting this position, he recently served as the Natrona County Attorney," Pacheco said in the news release. "Mr. Nelson brings experience and a proven track record of success in the legal field, which will be invaluable in meeting the departmental goals and objectives."
Frigid Temps, Sub Zero Wind Chill, Chance of Snow in Natrona County on Wednesday
The National Weather Service is warning of both strong winds in Natrona County as well as extreme wind chill. Today is mostly sunny with a high near 27 degrees, wind chill values as low as -5 degrees. Wind gusts will be as a high as 37 mph. Tonight's forecast is...
Casper, Wyoming is Colder than South Pole, Antarctica Today
Casper is currently being affected by a frigid arctic blast that is causing dangerous wind chill warnings. Wind chills as low as 40 to 50 below zero are to be expected until 11:00am MST Friday. It is colder today in Casper than the southern most point of the globe, South...
Ford Wyoming Center: The ‘Holiday of Blaze’ Is Still Happening Wednesday
Winter is coming to Casper in a big way tomorrow (Wednesday, December 21st, 2022), with snow expected and a wind chill factor around -50°. It is also the date of the Snoop Dogg and T-Pain "Holidaze of Blaze" tour at the Ford Wyoming Center. The official Ford Wyoming Center...
100% Chance of Snow in Casper Tomorrow, Wind Chill as Low as 50 Below Zero
The National Weather Service is saying today will be "patchy blowing snow" all day and night--high near 35 degrees, low around 16. Tomorrow there's now a 100% of snow, mainly after noon. Casper could see up to 3 inches. Better build that snowman while you can, the high for Wednesday...
2022 Casper Christmas Kids Photo Contest Winner
We asked you to send us your photos, you voted for your favorite, now it is time to crown the winner of the 2022 'Christmas Kids' Photo Contest. Congratulations to Braylee Murray!. Braylee's photo received the most votes and now the family will be receiving a $500 gift card! Thanks...
PHOTOS: Holidaze of Blaze – Snoop Dogg Lights up Casper, Wyoming
It was freezing outside, but things were heated up inside the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper last night. The 28,000 square foot facility was packed full for the Holidaze of Blaze tour that saw T-Pain, Warren G, Ying Yang Twins & guest Justin Champagne with Snoop Dogg headlining. Concertgoers ranged...
This Is What Casper Googled More Than Anyone In 2022
Google is by far one of the most significant search engines on the web. It is so common we say "Google it" to refer to any search on the internet. Each year the company compiles the end-of-year searches for their Local Year in Seach. We took a look at what Casper searched for the year 2022. Don't worry. It won't show THOSE searches, but the report delves into the most common and unique searches.
Ford Wyoming Center Shares ‘Know Before You Go’ Tips for the ‘Holidaze of Blaze’ Concert
The "Holidaze of Blaze Tour" featuring Snoop Dogg and T-Pain is happening today (Wednesday, December 21st, 2022) and the Ford Wyoming Center wants to make sure concert goers are prepared for the concert. The official Ford Wyoming Center Facebook page shared a graphic with a detailed list of things to...
T-Pain Gives DJ Nyke The Low-Down On His Music, Tour, And More [VIDEO]
Hanging out backstage at the Casper Events Center before the 'I Am T-Pain' Tour got underway, DJ Nyke got to opportunity to chat with T-Pain about life on the road, upcoming tracks, and more. The 10 Commandments of Casper, WY. Although it's not a sin if you break any of...
