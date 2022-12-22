Read full article on original website
mymoinfo.com
Christmas Dinner At Ci Ci’s In Farmington A Big Success
(Farmington) Close to 800 people were served up a free traditional Christmas dinner Sunday at Ci Ci’s Pizza in Farmington. Chip and Debbie Peterson helped to organize the dinner, along with Brad Faller, the owner of Ci Ci’s. Chip Peterson says it was a great day. Debbie Peterson...
Washington Missourian
Flu hospitalizations tick up at Mercy Hospital Washington
As the spread of influenza remains high in Franklin County, the number of people hospitalized with the flu has increased slightly locally. “Influenza is very high,” said Dr. Ann-Elizabeth Mohart, chief medical officer for Mercy. “We’re probably going to hold at that for a while, which is typical. We’ll probably be in that high transmission state for a few weeks.”
mymoinfo.com
Nila Nicholson – Private Service
Nila Nicholson of Farmington died Monday, December 19th at the age of 83. A private memorial service will be held at a future date under the direction of Cozean Funeral Home in Farmington.
mymoinfo.com
Janet Marie Shyrock – Celebration Of Life
Janet Marie Shyrock of Fredericktown died earlier this month at the age of 81. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date under the direction of Cozean Funeral Home in Farmington.
Cici’s Pizza continues free Farmington Christmas dinner tradition
FARMINGTON, Mo. – Most restaurants are closed today, but Cici’s Pizza in Farmington will be serving hundreds of people a free Christmas Day dinner! It will be served curbside outside the restaurant, located on Market Street between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. The menu includes turkey, ham, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, green beans, and […]
KFVS12
Holiday Hijinks: “Grinch” arrested by Advance Police Department
ADVANCE, Mo. (KFVS) - The Advance Police Department got into the holiday spirit with a recent video to their Facebook page. The “Grinch” has been booked after allegedly stealing Christmas presents. “We received a call about someone stealing Christmas presents,” the post says. “We saw the Grinch walking...
Washington Missourian
MoDOT says construction on Highway 50 to begin in February
The Missouri Department of Transportation is preparing for construction on Highway 50 in Union. The agency has been working for years to the east and west of Union. But Stephen O’Connor, MoDOT area engineer for Franklin and Jefferson counties, said improvements will be made within the city from just west of the intersection of Highway 50 and Independence Drive 2.5 miles east to the intersection with Highway 47 south starting in late February 2023, weather permitting.
mymoinfo.com
Danny Deer – Memorial Service 12/28/22 11 a.m.
Danny Deer of Farmington died December 14th at the age of 73. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Wednesday at 9 o’clock at Trinity Lutheran Church in Park Hills followed by a memorial service at 11 o’clock. Burial with military honors will follow at...
mymoinfo.com
Arthur “Obie” Reed – Service 12/31/22 11 a.m.
Arthur “Obie” Reed of Arcadia has died at the age of 86. His funeral service will be Saturday at 11 o’clock at the Solid Rock Church with burial later that day at the Black Mountain Cemetery near Arcadia. Visitation is Friday afternoon starting at 5 o’clock at...
myleaderpaper.com
Jackson man hurt in crash in High Ridge
A Jackson man was injured Thursday afternoon, Dec. 22, in a three-vehicle accident at highways PP and 30 in High Ridge, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 2 p.m., Donald Griffin, 21 of Eureka was driving a westbound 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee and began to slide, striking the sides of two southbound vehicles – a 2003 Chevrolet S10 driven by Rodney D. Workman, 73, of Jackson and a 2021 Ram 1500 driven by Mason J. Donald, 43, of St. Louis, the report said.
mymoinfo.com
Bill Ray Deason – Service 12/27/22 1 p.m.
Bill Ray Deason died last week at the age of 88. His funeral service will be Tuesday afternoon at one o’clock at Cozean Funeral Home in Farmington. Burial with military honors will be held at the Odd Fellows Cemetery in Farmington. Visitation is Monday at 5 o’clock and again...
Washington Missourian
ECC, Mercy among agencies denied federal funds by county
While the Franklin County American Rescue Plan Act Committee approved more than $6 million in expenditures during a recent meeting, the committee also rejected a number of grant requests. The committee consists of the three county commissioners, Auditor Angela Gibson, Treasurer Debbie Aholt and four area business leaders. The committee...
mymoinfo.com
Bismarck Man Wins Missouri D.N.R. Team Member of the Month Award
(Park Hills) A local man who works with the Missouri Department of Natural Resource Division of Missouri State Parks has been chosen as the department’s statewide winner of the Team Member of the Month Award for December. Luke Turnbough says this person resides in St. Francois County.
mymoinfo.com
Melissa Anne Miller – Celebration Of Life
Melissa Anne Miller of Farmington died last Tuesday at the age of 47. A celebration of life will be held by the family at a later date. Arrangements are through Cozean Funeral Home in Farmington.
myleaderpaper.com
Dittmer man charged for allegedly stealing pickup, setting another on fire
Davon A. Yount, 21, of Dittmer has been charged with two felonies for allegedly stealing a pickup and setting another pickup on fire in the 6800 block of Hwy. Y west of Hillsboro, court records show. The Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Yount on Dec. 12 with first-degree tampering...
Watch a Kangaroo Named Ruben On the Loose in Missouri – Really
When I saw this, I checked the calendar to make sure it wasn't April 1. Yes, there really was a kangaroo on the loose in Missouri and I have the video to prove it. Congrats to KMOV in St. Louis for this spectacular kangaroo catch. This happened in Jefferson County, Missouri when Julia Heidemann saw something hopping down the middle of a road, grabbed her phone and captured incredible video. If this doesn't make you wanna say "G'day Mate", nothing will.
mymoinfo.com
Leroy Burns – Service 12/27/22 10 a.m.
Leroy Burns of Farmington died last Thursday at the age of 91. His funeral service will be Tuesday morning at 10 o’clock at Cozean Funeral Home in Farmington with burial in the Three Rivers Cemetery. Visitation is Monday at 5 o’clock and again Tuesday morning at 7 o’clock at...
Crashes close I-44 in rural Missouri, Thursday
CUBA, Mo. – Two crashes involving multiple vehicles shut down eastbound I-44 in rural Missouri Thursday. One of the crashes was near Cuba and the other is near Lebanon. A large stretch of Interstate 44 was closed Thursday afternoon in Crawford County, Missouri. The Missouri Department of Transportation says that the crash has been cleared. […]
mymoinfo.com
Farmington Police Investigating Armed Robbery
(Farmington) The Farmington Police Department is continuing it’s investigation into an armed robbery that took place last week at the Rhodes 101 Store on West Columbia Street. Leiutenant Chris Bullock says they are currently looking for four suspects. Bullock says the investigation continues. We asked him how much they...
mymoinfo.com
Linda Batterton – Service 12/28/22 NOON
Linda Batterton of Desloge died Saturday at the age of 87. Visitation is Wednesday at 11 o’clock with a service at noon at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge. Burial will be in the Gum Springs Cemetery in Salem, Arkansas.
