bodyslam.net

Stephan Bonnar is more than just a UFC Hall of Famer, he is 1/2 of the reason why the UFC got its mainstream spotlight. A pioneering competitor who introduced himself to UFC fans on the first season of The Ultimate Fighter in 2005, Bonnar fought Forrest Griffin at the show’s finale to produce one of the greatest fights of all-time, later earning it a place in the UFC Hall of Fame’s fight wing.
MMAmania.com

Pic: Donald Cerrone looks incredibly jacked following UFC departure

Donald Cerrone has seemingly used the last six months to turn his body into a wrecking machine even though he’s no longer fighting. The fighter known as “Cowboy” finally parted ways with UFC this past July after going winless for the seventh-straight time. Cerrone was submitted by Jim Miller at UFC 276 and announced his retirement in the cage immediately after defeat. It put an end to one of the greatest UFC careers of all time. Despite never winning a UFC title, Cerrone is top three in almost every relevant statistical category in Octagon history.
bjpenndotcom

MMA Fighting

UFC classic fights: Ronda Rousey vs. Miesha Tate 2 at UFC 168

The UFC releases an in-depth look into the rematch between UFC bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey and Miesha Tate at UFC 168 on Dec. 28, 2013. Tate was the first fighter in the UFC to get out of the first round against Rousey, but she still came up short when she was submitted via armbar in the third round. Check out the classic fight above.
People

Stephan Bonnar died from "presumed heart complications while at work," the UFC said in a news release on Saturday Stephan Bonnar, a professional wrestler and Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Hall of Famer, has died. He was 45. Bonnar died from "presumed heart complications while at work," the UFC said in a news release on Saturday. "Stephan Bonnar was one of the most important fighters to ever compete in the Octagon," UFC President Dana White said in a statement. "His fight with Forrest Griffin changed the sport forever, and he will never...
The Spun

The sporting world is saddened by the loss of a UFC legend as Hall of Fame fighter Stephan Bonnar passed away. The UFC said the beloved fighter died of presumed heart complications while at work. He was just 45 years old. The sports world paid tribute to Bonnar and gave...
MMAmania.com

Khamzat Chimaev hopes to compete at UFC 285 in March, but ...

It’s the same old story for Khamzat Chimaev no matter how high he moves up the rankings: he wants to stay extremely busy, but no one wants to fight the fiesty Chechen powerhouse. Chimaev is now 12-0 MMA (6-0 UFC) and ranked No. 3 at Welterweight. But, after missing...
MMA Fighting

Chael Sonnen: UFC return ‘leading the charge’ of Nate Diaz’s free agent possibilities

Chael Sonnen is excited to see what’s next for Nate Diaz, even if Diaz simply decides to return to the UFC. Since Diaz fought out his contract with a win over Tony Ferguson in the main event of UFC 279 this past September, there has been plenty of speculation as to what Diaz will do now that he is a free agent after being a member of the UFC roster for 15 years. Social media and boxing star Jake Paul has openly talked about welcoming Diaz to the ring and Diaz’s management recently announced that he would be applying for a promoter’s license, presumably to have even greater control over his career and earnings.
