UFC Hall Of Famer Stephan Bonnar Passes Away From Presumed Heart Complications At The Age of 45
Stephan Bonnar is more than just a UFC Hall of Famer, he is 1/2 of the reason why the UFC got its mainstream spotlight. A pioneering competitor who introduced himself to UFC fans on the first season of The Ultimate Fighter in 2005, Bonnar fought Forrest Griffin at the show’s finale to produce one of the greatest fights of all-time, later earning it a place in the UFC Hall of Fame’s fight wing.
Dana White is explaining how a cocaine scandal led to the UFC’s billion dollar deal with ESPN. The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) rakes in hundreds of millions of dollars for its owners and investors. In order to do that, they have to pair up with a major broadcast company.
Donald Cerrone has seemingly used the last six months to turn his body into a wrecking machine even though he’s no longer fighting. The fighter known as “Cowboy” finally parted ways with UFC this past July after going winless for the seventh-straight time. Cerrone was submitted by Jim Miller at UFC 276 and announced his retirement in the cage immediately after defeat. It put an end to one of the greatest UFC careers of all time. Despite never winning a UFC title, Cerrone is top three in almost every relevant statistical category in Octagon history.
UFC legend Stephan Bonnar passes away at age 45
Tragic news struck the MMA world on Christmas Eve as it was announced that UFC legend Stephan Bonnar has passed away. The UFC announced the news on their official Twitter page with the following post:. “The UFC family is saddened by the passing of UFC Hall of Famer Stephan Bonnar....
MMA community mourns the death of UFC Hall of Famer Stephen Bonnar
The MMA community mourns the death of UFC Hall of Famer Stephen Bonnar. If you don’t know Stephen Bonnar, you don’t know MMA. He’s one half of the epic fight which many think put MMA and the UFC on the map. And, according to the UFC, Bonnar...
Dillon Danis has now given his side of his viral street fight with Anthony Taylor. ‘El Jefe’ is slated to make his boxing debut on DAZN pay-per-view against KSI next month. While the fight will be his first in the ring, he’s no stranger to combat sports. Danis is a veteran of Bellator, currently holding a 2-0 record, with both victories coming by submission.
Like many, Jon Anik was blown away by Dustin Poirier’s latest bout with Michael Chandler. In the lightweight featured bout of the UFC’s November pay-per-view event at Madison Square Gardenk, Poirier submitted Chandler to cap off one of the craziest fights of the year. “I don’t even know...
The audio of Colby Covington’s interview with police detectives following the alleged attack by Jorge Masvidal has been released. It all started at UFC 272 in March of this year when Colby Covington (17-3 MMA) defeated Jorge Masvidal (35-16 MMA) in the welterweight main event. Less than 3 weeks...
Former UFC women’s strawweight champion Rose Namajunas will be hitting the mats soon. ‘Thug Rose’ has been out of action since her rematch with Carla Esparza in May. Their first meeting seven years previous saw ‘Cookie Monster’ dominate to become the inaugural strawweight champion. At UFC...
The UFC releases an in-depth look into the rematch between UFC bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey and Miesha Tate at UFC 168 on Dec. 28, 2013. Tate was the first fighter in the UFC to get out of the first round against Rousey, but she still came up short when she was submitted via armbar in the third round. Check out the classic fight above.
UFC Hall of Famer Stephan Bonnar Dead at 45: 'He Will Be Missed,' Dana White Says
Stephan Bonnar died from "presumed heart complications while at work," the UFC said in a news release on Saturday Stephan Bonnar, a professional wrestler and Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Hall of Famer, has died. He was 45. Bonnar died from "presumed heart complications while at work," the UFC said in a news release on Saturday. "Stephan Bonnar was one of the most important fighters to ever compete in the Octagon," UFC President Dana White said in a statement. "His fight with Forrest Griffin changed the sport forever, and he will never...
Stephan Bonnar’s sudden death came as a huge shock to the MMA community. Tributes from current and former fighters poured in online as they reacted to the death of Ultimate Fighter 1 finalist and UFC Hall of Famer at 45. Many pointed to Bonnar’s status as a pillar in...
The sporting world is saddened by the loss of a UFC legend as Hall of Fame fighter Stephan Bonnar passed away. The UFC said the beloved fighter died of presumed heart complications while at work. He was just 45 years old. The sports world paid tribute to Bonnar and gave...
It’s the same old story for Khamzat Chimaev no matter how high he moves up the rankings: he wants to stay extremely busy, but no one wants to fight the fiesty Chechen powerhouse. Chimaev is now 12-0 MMA (6-0 UFC) and ranked No. 3 at Welterweight. But, after missing...
Chael Sonnen is excited to see what’s next for Nate Diaz, even if Diaz simply decides to return to the UFC. Since Diaz fought out his contract with a win over Tony Ferguson in the main event of UFC 279 this past September, there has been plenty of speculation as to what Diaz will do now that he is a free agent after being a member of the UFC roster for 15 years. Social media and boxing star Jake Paul has openly talked about welcoming Diaz to the ring and Diaz’s management recently announced that he would be applying for a promoter’s license, presumably to have even greater control over his career and earnings.
Brandon Royval has had a rough ending to 2022. Royval kicked off the year in January with a decision win over Rogerio Bontorin and then submitted Matt Schnell in May. He was then booked to face Askar Askarov in October but the Russian botched his weight cut and the fight was off.
