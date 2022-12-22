ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kankakee, IL

Prairie State Legal Services closed due to winter storm

By Jim Hagerty
 3 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Five Prairie State Legal Services locations will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 22, because of inclement weather and unsafe road conditions.

Staff at the following locations will be working remotely Thursday.

Joliet
18 West Cass St.
5th Floor
Joliet, IL 60432

Kankakee
87 S. Schuyler Ave.
Suite 350
Kankakee, IL 60901

Waukegan (closing at noon)
325 West Washington
Street Suite 100
Waukegan, IL 60085

West Suburban (closing at noon)
31W001 E. North Ave.
Suite 200
West Chicago, IL 60185

Woodstock
400 Russel Court
Woodstock, IL 60098

“We plan to reopen after the holiday as scheduled on Tuesday, December 27,” said Thomas Masseri, manager of marketing and communications.

The closure does not affect the Rockford location at 303 N. Main St.

Prairie State Legal Services provides legal services to low-income communities in Illinois.

