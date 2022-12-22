ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

5 convicted in cocaine, COVID fraud scheme

(The Center Square) – Five people have been convicted on charges related to a $1.4 million scheme to take Paycheck Protection Program funds for a fake business while selling cocaine. In 2020, Jemar Mason, a convicted drug offender from Grand Rapids, joined a scheme with four other people: Andre...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
9&10 News

Judge Refuses to Allow ‘Catfishing Mom’ to See Her Daughter for Holidays

The Isabella County mom accused of catfishing and harassing her daughter was back in court Thursday morning, asking to see her daughter for the holidays. Kendra Licari faces five felony charges after police say she used several devices and IP addresses to harass and stalk her daughter, and her daughter’s boyfriend, for more than a year. Her daughter turned to her parents for help, who then went to the police.
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

2 Men Arrested in 2018 Killing of Deer Hunter Near Lansing

BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Two men have been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a hunter in a Michigan state park during the 2018 deer season. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says Thomas Olson and Robert Rodway were arraigned Thursday on charges of felony murder and using a firearm during a felony.
LANSING, MI
MLive

Man shot by Battle Creek police officers on Christmas Day

CALHOUN COUNTY, MI — A Battle Creek man was hospitalized Christmas Day after being shot be two police officers. The two Battle Creek police officers were placed on paid leave, pending the outcome of the investigation, according to the Battle Creek Police Department. Police initially responded to a 2:30...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
Distractify

Michigan Mom Is Charged With Catfishing Her Own Daughter

As if catfishing wasn't bad enough as is, a Midwestern parent allegedly used the technique to secretly send hurtful messages to their own child. Yes, really. A Michigan mom is currently making headlines for being charged for harassing her teenage daughter and her daughter's boyfriend online under a fake identity. Here’s what went down.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
whtc.com

Two Critically Hurt in Robinson Twp. Crash

ROBINSON TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Dec. 25, 2022) – Two persons were critically injured in a two-vehicle crash on Sunday morning between Allendale and Grand Haven. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Christopher Dill, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to 120th Avenue near Winans Street at 11:40 AM. That was where a northbound SUV, driven by a 61-year-old Robinson Township man, was going “at a speed greater than he was able to control his vehicle,” Dill said in a department statement. The SUV spun sideways and into the path of a southbound pickup truck, driven by a 62-year-old Spring Lake man, who couldn’t avoid colliding with the SUV on its passenger door side..
ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

A challenging childhood inspired this Eastern Michigan grad to pursue youth therapy career

YPSILANTI, MI - Quiana Davis-Lewis has made a career out of helping children. The associate principal at East Lansing Public Schools is also a youth therapist by training, with stints in school districts in Battle Creek and Lansing. During Dec. 17 ceremonies, Davis-Lewis graduated with a master’s degree in educational leadership from Eastern Michigan University to bolster her skills in working with children.
LANSING, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Eastbound M-6 closed in Kent County after semi jackknifes

GRAND RAPIDS, MI - A freeway in Kent County is closed due to a jack-knifed semi as crews and drivers continue to contend with treacherous road conditions. Eastbound M-6 after M-37, Broadmoor Avenue, is closed until further notice in Kent County due to a crash. At 2:11 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24, the Michigan Department of Transportation issued an alert stating that the freeway was closed in Kent County.
KENT COUNTY, MI
MLive

MLive

57K+
Followers
59K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.

 https://www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy