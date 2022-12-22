Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
5 convicted in cocaine, COVID fraud scheme
(The Center Square) – Five people have been convicted on charges related to a $1.4 million scheme to take Paycheck Protection Program funds for a fake business while selling cocaine. In 2020, Jemar Mason, a convicted drug offender from Grand Rapids, joined a scheme with four other people: Andre...
Judge Refuses to Allow ‘Catfishing Mom’ to See Her Daughter for Holidays
The Isabella County mom accused of catfishing and harassing her daughter was back in court Thursday morning, asking to see her daughter for the holidays. Kendra Licari faces five felony charges after police say she used several devices and IP addresses to harass and stalk her daughter, and her daughter’s boyfriend, for more than a year. Her daughter turned to her parents for help, who then went to the police.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan governor grants pardon to woman who survived human trafficking, served time in prison
A woman who served time in prison for crimes she committed while being human trafficked has been pardoned by Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Leslie King spoke to Local 4 Investigator Karen Drew earlier this year and shared her story. She had tried to get her record expunged several times, but had no luck.
Catholic school sues, says civil rights law with LGBTQ protections prevents practicing faith
A Grand Rapids parish is suing the state because it contends it cannot operate consistent with its Catholic beliefs since the Michigan Supreme Court interpreted civil rights law to include protections for LGBTQ people. The state has forced Sacred Heart of Jesus and its school, Sacred Heart Academy, to make...
GR family continues tradition, provides Christmas for the homeless
The Rosinksi family in Grand Rapids joined with friends to deliver Christmas cheer, meals, snacks and warm clothing for the homeless.
Grand Rapids man sentenced to prison for COVID relief fraud
A Grand Rapids man who plotted to collect more than $1.4 million in COVID-19 relief funds has been sentenced to more than seven years in prison.
Man pulls gun and is shot by two Battle Creek police officers
A man is in serious condition after being shot by two Battle Creek police officers on Sunday. Police say the man pulled a gun on officers before being shot.
Second person in custody in relation to Muskegon Heights Education Board killing
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Muskegon Heights Police confirmed Thursday that they have a second individual in custody in relation to a fatal shooting on Monday night. Julius Muhammad, 53, was shot in the head at his home on Baker Street on Monday night around 7:30 p.m., police say. He...
2 Men Arrested in 2018 Killing of Deer Hunter Near Lansing
BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Two men have been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a hunter in a Michigan state park during the 2018 deer season. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says Thomas Olson and Robert Rodway were arraigned Thursday on charges of felony murder and using a firearm during a felony.
Man shot by Battle Creek police officers on Christmas Day
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI — A Battle Creek man was hospitalized Christmas Day after being shot be two police officers. The two Battle Creek police officers were placed on paid leave, pending the outcome of the investigation, according to the Battle Creek Police Department. Police initially responded to a 2:30...
Detroit News
A Christmas wish come true: Michigan couple adopts own kids in time for holidays
Grand Rapids — As Christmas arrives with all its gifts and festivities, Tammy and Jordan Myers of Grand Rapids will be celebrating the biggest present of all: finally being named the legal parents of all three of their biological children, including twins Eames and Ellison, who were born in 2020.
Michigan Mom Is Charged With Catfishing Her Own Daughter
As if catfishing wasn't bad enough as is, a Midwestern parent allegedly used the technique to secretly send hurtful messages to their own child. Yes, really. A Michigan mom is currently making headlines for being charged for harassing her teenage daughter and her daughter's boyfriend online under a fake identity. Here’s what went down.
whtc.com
Two Critically Hurt in Robinson Twp. Crash
ROBINSON TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Dec. 25, 2022) – Two persons were critically injured in a two-vehicle crash on Sunday morning between Allendale and Grand Haven. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Christopher Dill, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to 120th Avenue near Winans Street at 11:40 AM. That was where a northbound SUV, driven by a 61-year-old Robinson Township man, was going “at a speed greater than he was able to control his vehicle,” Dill said in a department statement. The SUV spun sideways and into the path of a southbound pickup truck, driven by a 62-year-old Spring Lake man, who couldn’t avoid colliding with the SUV on its passenger door side..
New wedding and event center coming to historic building in downtown Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI — A new wedding and event center is coming to downtown Kalamazoo. The City of Kalamazoo was recently awarded a $25,000 grant earlier from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation’s (MEDC) Match on Main program that will be used by Haymarket Event Center, LLC, according to a news release from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office.
"I escaped:" Survivor speaks during sentencing of Grand Rapids man in 2002 kidnapping cold case
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids man has been sentenced to nearly a dozen years behind bars after an abduction cold case in the City of Wyoming occurred more than 20 years ago. Richard Adams, 46, was sentenced Monday, Dec. 19 after pleading guilty to the Kidnapping and...
A challenging childhood inspired this Eastern Michigan grad to pursue youth therapy career
YPSILANTI, MI - Quiana Davis-Lewis has made a career out of helping children. The associate principal at East Lansing Public Schools is also a youth therapist by training, with stints in school districts in Battle Creek and Lansing. During Dec. 17 ceremonies, Davis-Lewis graduated with a master’s degree in educational leadership from Eastern Michigan University to bolster her skills in working with children.
Eastbound M-6 closed in Kent County after semi jackknifes
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - A freeway in Kent County is closed due to a jack-knifed semi as crews and drivers continue to contend with treacherous road conditions. Eastbound M-6 after M-37, Broadmoor Avenue, is closed until further notice in Kent County due to a crash. At 2:11 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24, the Michigan Department of Transportation issued an alert stating that the freeway was closed in Kent County.
Michigan overstock stores turn inventory glut into discount gold
Standing outside at 9 a.m. on a cold December morning, Sophie Ewing is gearing up for a treasure hunt. She is in a long line of more than 20 shoppers waiting for doors to open at a B2 bargain bins store in Grand Rapids. Every Tuesday new inventory comes to...
Numerous vehicles in ditches off U.S. 131 in southern Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office reported Friday morning that numerous vehicles were in ditches along U.S. 131 in the southern portion of the county. Vehicles were reported to have gone off the highway near U Avenue in the Schoolcraft area, where deputies have reported...
Man arrested, charged in shooting of incoming Muskegon Heights board member
On Thursday, a man was arrested and charged for the death of Julius Muhammed, who had recently been elected to the Muskegon Heights Public Schools Board of Education.
MLive
57K+
Followers
59K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT
Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.https://www.mlive.com
Comments / 0