Reno County, KS

Hutch Post

Accident in Reno County injures one Christmas night

RENO COUNTY, Kan. — A Hutchinson woman was injured in a traffic accident Christmas night in Reno County. According to the Reno County Sheriff's Office, 46-year-old Sandra Radke reported that she struck a pole off the east side of Haven Road about a quarter mile south of Long View after leaving the road to the right.
Hutch Post

More pavement marking in Newton this week

NEWTON, Kan. — KDOT plans to close two I-135 ramps in Newton this week for a pavement-marking project. The northbound ramp at Exit 33, to eastbound U.S. 50 will close on Tuesday, Dec. 27; the southbound ramp at Exit 30, to westbound U.S. 50 will close on Wednesday, Dec. 28.
Hutch Post

Kan. deputy hospitalized after SUV rolls on icy road

ELLSWORTH COUNTY—A Kansas sheriff's deputy was injured in an accident just after 7:30 p.m. Sunday in Ellsworth County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2020 Ford Explorer with emergency equipment activated and driven by Ellsworth County Deputy Adam M. Macy, 27, Salina, was responding to a collision on Kansas 14 one quarter miles north of Ave H.
Hutch Post

City provides drop offs for real Christmas trees

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — If you are already taking down your real Christmas tree, tree drop-offs are located in the parking lots at the Salt City Splash and Rice Park Community Building. Please be sure to remove all decorations and tinsel before bringing your tree.
Hutch Post

Friday accident sends one to hospital

RENO COUNTY, Kan. — An accident Friday morning sent one person to the hospital. According to official reports, the Reno County Sheriff's Office responded to Yoder Road and Eales Road South of Highway 50 Friday morning just after 11 a.m., where 43-year-old Anna Stach was traveling south on Yoder Rd in her 2003 Dodge Ram 1500. Stach hit a patch of ice causing her to lose control striking the northbound guardrail. The vehicle left the roadway and rolled three times before coming to rest on the roof.
adastraradio.com

Kansas Gas Customers Still Paying 2021 Storm Costs

WICHITA, Kan. (KMUW/KNS) – As severe winter weather rolls through Kansas, many residents are seeing new fees on their utility bills to pay for a record storm last year. The Kansas News Service reports that starting this month, Kansas Gas Service customers will notice a separate fee that raises their monthly bill by about $5 dollars. It’s connected to a storm in February of 2021 that knocked out power to much of the country and sent natural gas prices soaring.
kfdi.com

One person dead after northwest Wichita crash

An unidentified person has died after a traffic accident in northwest Wichita. The crash was reported shortly after 4:30 Friday afternoon at the intersection of 18th Street North and Sheridan. One person was pinned in a vehicle when crews arrived. A caller to 911 said that person was unresponsive. The person later died at a hospital.
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Cold for Santa’s arrival, warmer for Christmas

Merry Christmas Eve! The Arctic air overhead keeps modifying and warming. Temperatures will stay on this trend through Christmas before a small disturbance skims the area Christmas night into early Monday morning. Temps will be bitter for Santa’s arrival tonight with a mix of stars and clouds. After a...
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

