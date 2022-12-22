Read full article on original website
Related
Landfill closed Monday, trash routes pushed back
RENO COUNTY, Kan. — The Reno County Landfill is closed for their observance of Christmas on Monday the 26th. Trash service is not running normal routes. All routes have been pushed back a day.
Accident in Reno County injures one Christmas night
RENO COUNTY, Kan. — A Hutchinson woman was injured in a traffic accident Christmas night in Reno County. According to the Reno County Sheriff's Office, 46-year-old Sandra Radke reported that she struck a pole off the east side of Haven Road about a quarter mile south of Long View after leaving the road to the right.
Hutch Post
More pavement marking in Newton this week
NEWTON, Kan. — KDOT plans to close two I-135 ramps in Newton this week for a pavement-marking project. The northbound ramp at Exit 33, to eastbound U.S. 50 will close on Tuesday, Dec. 27; the southbound ramp at Exit 30, to westbound U.S. 50 will close on Wednesday, Dec. 28.
Kan. deputy hospitalized after SUV rolls on icy road
ELLSWORTH COUNTY—A Kansas sheriff's deputy was injured in an accident just after 7:30 p.m. Sunday in Ellsworth County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2020 Ford Explorer with emergency equipment activated and driven by Ellsworth County Deputy Adam M. Macy, 27, Salina, was responding to a collision on Kansas 14 one quarter miles north of Ave H.
Silver Alert canceled, missing woman found safe in Derby
A woman suffering from dementia is missing from El Dorado.
Several blazes keep Wichita fire crews busy
The first fire broke out after 3 p.m. Saturday in the 11000 block of W. Dora Ct. Officials believe it began in an attached garage and spread to the living area. One person suffered smoke inhalation.
Update: 2 injured in early Christmas morning drive-by shooting
An early morning shooting on Christmas in east Wichita left two people injured.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Travel issues overnight with mix of freezing rain/snow
Merry Christmas! After a bitter beginning, temperatures warmed more than we have seen the last few days since the start of our most recent Arctic blast. Warmer days are ahead, but overnight we have a fast moving disturbance that will have some moisture to work with primarily in the form of freezing rain and light snow.
‘Structural failure’ caused power outage at New Market Square
A wire that broke off a power pole has caused a major power outage at New Market Square in northwest Wichita.
City provides drop offs for real Christmas trees
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — If you are already taking down your real Christmas tree, tree drop-offs are located in the parking lots at the Salt City Splash and Rice Park Community Building. Please be sure to remove all decorations and tinsel before bringing your tree.
Restaurant inspections: Old milk, roaches in freezer, dirty linens, closure in Wichita KS
Inspectors found problems significant enough to push these businesses out of compliance with state food safety and lodging rules.
Already slick: Multiple accidents across Wichita stall traffic ahead of evening commute
Highway cameras show west Kellogg at I-135 backed up due to an accident.
Friday accident sends one to hospital
RENO COUNTY, Kan. — An accident Friday morning sent one person to the hospital. According to official reports, the Reno County Sheriff's Office responded to Yoder Road and Eales Road South of Highway 50 Friday morning just after 11 a.m., where 43-year-old Anna Stach was traveling south on Yoder Rd in her 2003 Dodge Ram 1500. Stach hit a patch of ice causing her to lose control striking the northbound guardrail. The vehicle left the roadway and rolled three times before coming to rest on the roof.
Victim identified in fatal northwest Wichita crash
The Wichita Police Department (WPD) has identified the victim of a fatal car crash that happened in northwest Wichita on Friday afternoon.
Who has power in Wichita? See latest outage map from Evergy
Outages were reported Thursday morning as a winter storm moved into the area.
KAKE TV
Wichita highways riddled with accidents at first glimpse of winter storm
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - "A lot of commotion, mainly on Kellogg. East to west took me about 45 minutes," said driver Suzy Hop. "There were wrecks completely all along Kellogg, all the major streets and whatnot," said driver Dennis Graves. If you had to leave your house at all Wednesday,...
adastraradio.com
Kansas Gas Customers Still Paying 2021 Storm Costs
WICHITA, Kan. (KMUW/KNS) – As severe winter weather rolls through Kansas, many residents are seeing new fees on their utility bills to pay for a record storm last year. The Kansas News Service reports that starting this month, Kansas Gas Service customers will notice a separate fee that raises their monthly bill by about $5 dollars. It’s connected to a storm in February of 2021 that knocked out power to much of the country and sent natural gas prices soaring.
kfdi.com
One person dead after northwest Wichita crash
An unidentified person has died after a traffic accident in northwest Wichita. The crash was reported shortly after 4:30 Friday afternoon at the intersection of 18th Street North and Sheridan. One person was pinned in a vehicle when crews arrived. A caller to 911 said that person was unresponsive. The person later died at a hospital.
Man dead in northeast Wichita crash
Sedgwick County Dispatch confirmed the victim was not breathing when emergency personnel arrived and died a little later. The investigation continues in this fatal accident.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Cold for Santa’s arrival, warmer for Christmas
Merry Christmas Eve! The Arctic air overhead keeps modifying and warming. Temperatures will stay on this trend through Christmas before a small disturbance skims the area Christmas night into early Monday morning. Temps will be bitter for Santa’s arrival tonight with a mix of stars and clouds. After a...
Hutch Post
Hutchinson, KS
19K+
Followers
22K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hutchpost.com/
Comments / 0