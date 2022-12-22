ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookhaven, MS

This Mississippi hospital ranks in top 10 percent in nation for surgical care. You might be surprised where it is located.

By Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41BbOI_0jrajCVm00

One Mississippi hospital is ranked in the top 10 percent in the nation when to comes to surgical care for patients.

King’s Daughters Medical Center in Brookhaven has been recognized as the No. 1 hospital in the state for Patient Safety for Overall Surgical Care and General Surgery. The CareChex ranking — based on a comprehensive quality scoring system comparing inpatient quality performance across general, acute and non-federal U.S. hospitals — also ranked KDMC in the top 10 percent in the nation.

“This is exciting for our community and hospital,” KDMC CEO Scott Christensen said. “Our staff is committed to providing safe, efficient, and compassionate care to our patients. It is a great honor to receive this recognition, and also a true reflection of the quality of care our medical staff and KDMC family provides each day.”

This is the sixth time in 10 years that KDMC has been recognized for excellence in surgical patient safety by CareChex. The medical center received the following recognitions for patient safety:

  • Overall Surgical Care — No. 1 in Mississippi, Top 10 percent in Region, Top 10 percent in U.S.
  • General Surgery — No. 1 in Mississippi, Top 10 percent in Region, Top 10 percent in U.S.

KDMC was founded in 1914 in downtown Brookhaven, and relocated twice, now located on Hwy. 51 N.

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
vicksburgnews.com

Vicksburg had the first public school system in Mississippi

Public education is the foundation of any thriving society. It serves to elevate the populace with a better understanding of the political, economical, and philosophical world around them. An investment in our younger generations will help them succeed in making well-informed contributions to our society with the hope that they will surpass what we, the current generation, are capable of accomplishing. This belief is one of the underlying principles that led Vicksburg in establishing the first public school system in the State of Mississippi.
VICKSBURG, MS
Jackson Free Press

Activists Warn Against 'World's Largest Pellet Mill' in Mississippi

LUCEDALE, Miss.—At age 82, Coe Alice Sturgis had never attended a public hearing, nor had she taken part in any environmental activism. Last week, though, the lifelong Lucedale resident testified before her community against plans to build a new wood pellet mill not far from her home in George County.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wtva.com

Water supplier issues important notice to consumers across north Mississippi

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Northeast Mississippi Regional Water Supply has released an important notice to consumers in several cities. The Northeast MS Regional Water Supply will temporarily change the disinfectant it uses in the water treatment process beginning Friday December 23, 2022 from chloramines to free chlorine. This temporary switch is due an issue with the ammonia feed system used at the plant. The temporary change is expected to last for 6 days resuming chloramine chemistry Thursday, December 29th, 2022. Effected water customers of the Northeast MS Regional Water Supply:
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Ex-CEO gets later trial over millions in grain company fraud

GREENWOOD, Miss. (AP) – A federal trial has been delayed until May for the former leader of a Mississippi grain storage and processing company who is charged with defrauding farmers, banks and the Mississippi Department of Agriculture of tens of millions of dollars. John R. Coleman of Greenwood, Mississippi, is the former CEO of Express […]
GREENWOOD, MS
Golf.com

The 5 best golf courses in Mississippi (2022/2023)

As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Mississippi. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Mississippi. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Oxford Eagle

Mississippi agriculture hits $9.7B overall value

STARKVILLE — Mississippi agricultural producers shattered previous records in 2022 with an estimated $9.7 billion in production value based on high market prices that almost kept pace with higher production costs. However, Josh Maples, agricultural economist with the Mississippi State University Extension Service, said strong commodity prices do not...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippians asked to reduce natural gas use

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with CenterPoint Energy are encouraging to Mississippians to conserve their natural gas amid freezing temperatures. Company leaders said they’re experiencing record natural gas usage as the arctic cold front impacts the state. “In order to prevent service interruptions, we ask our customers to conserve energy at this time,” said Bo […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Over $18K secured for 13 projects in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Representative Bennie G. Thompson (D-Miss.) announced $18,789 in Community Project Funding that he previously secured of Mississippi’s 2nd District in the House spending bill, which has been included in the final 2023 appropriations funding package. The funds will go toward 13 projects that will benefit Mississippi’s 2nd District. The 13 projects […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
rewind1051.com

Governor announces money for grants

Governor Glenn Youngkin announced over five million dollars in Growth and Opportunity for Virginia grant awards for 10 projects that are focused on expanding talent pipelines and strengthening workforce development. One of the grants is for more than 993-thousand dollars for the Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport and Executive Director Lisa...
VIRGINIA STATE
southarkansassun.com

$500 rebate checks plan by Lt. Governor Hosemann: A huge news for Mississippi taxpayers!

Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann has announced policy priorities for the 2023 legislative session in Mississippi, including providing rebate checks of up to $500 to taxpayers, increasing education spending, pushing for year-round schooling and pre-K programs, and addressing the state’s health care crisis, based on the published report by Clarion Ledger on December 21,2022.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Jackson, MS
111K+
Followers
8K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy