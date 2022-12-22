Read full article on original website
Tina Marie Chrobocinski
4d ago
they're on vacation, and he's got inappropriate pictures on his phone. how tacky is that!
Reply
4
Frank
3d ago
She'll probably get back with him once they get back home. Some people just love misery and drama.
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two SC Cities Have the “Friendliest Neighborhoods in the U.S.” According to a National PublicationKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
South Carolina beachgoers describe shape and color-changing sphereRoger MarshKiawah Island, SC
This Small South Carolina Town is Home to the Best Christmas Market in the StateTravel MavenAwendaw, SC
Identical twins win $1.5 million in damages after being accused of cheating on a medical examMargaret MinnicksCharleston, SC
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasNorth Charleston, SC
Related
live5news.com
Colleton Co. firefighters investigate pair of Christmas Day fires
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters in Colleton County say a woman suffered burns in a fire that severely damaged her mobile home near Smoaks on Christmas Day. Colleton County Fire-Rescue crews say they responded to two fires Sunday. At 5:59 p.m., they responded to a home in the 1100...
Pawleys Island police respond to about 20 homes with broken water lines
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WBTW) — The Pawleys Island Police Department responded to more than a dozen homes with broken water lines Sunday afternoon. Police said there were about 20 homes that were discovered to have broken water lines and leaks due to the temperatures warming back up. The department thanked Midway Fire Rescue for assisting […]
live5news.com
Bond denied for 21-year-old man accused of racially motivated robberies
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The man deputies say is responsible for a string of armed burglaries that specifically targeted Hispanic families was denied bond for several charges Friday afternoon. A Dorchester County judge denied bond for 21-year-old Elleyon White’s four counts of first-degree burglary, two counts of robbery or...
live5news.com
Deputies: Man targeted Hispanic families in Dorchester Co. crime spree
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A 21-year-old who was arrested after a Wednesday standoff now faces more charges in connection to a crime spree that deputies called racially motivated. Elleyon Adrian White is charged with four counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, four counts of first-degree...
Georgetown police investigating after 1 injured in Christmas Eve drive-by shooting
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WBTW) — An investigation is underway after a drive-by shooting left one person injured in the early hours of Christmas Eve, according to the Georgetown Police Department. Officers received reports of shots being fired at about 1:15 a.m. Saturday on Prince Street and Alex Alford Street in Georgetown, police said. When officers arrived, […]
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Pedestrian involved crash impacting downtown Charleston traffic
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say a pedestrian has been seriously injured Friday afternoon following a downtown crash. Police say Septima Clark Parkway at Rutledge Ave is down to one lane on either side. “Officers and investigators are on scene and assisting with traffic control,” the department stated in...
live5news.com
‘Violent crime spree’: 3 facing new charges in Orangeburg carjacking
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies in Orangeburg County filed new charges against three suspects who have been previously charged with a November killing. Dwayne Smalls, 18, of Holly Hill; Ja’Quail Mack, 17, of Bowman; and Nasir Washington, 18, or Orangeburg, have each been charged with criminal conspiracy and carjacking, sheriff’s spokesman Richard Walker said. Mack also faces a charge of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, he said.
live5news.com
Man arrested in North Charleston bank robbery
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a man is in custody after he allegedly robbed a bank. David Lawrence Brown, 31, was charged with entering a bank with the intent to steal, jail records show. Officers responded to the CPM Federal Credit Union on E....
live5news.com
Report: Woman arrested after firing gun into air outside apartments
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A woman is facing charges after police say she fired a gun into the air outside a Summerville apartment complex Tuesday night. Authorities say Jasmine Hill, 31, faces charges of discharging a firearm in town limits and unlawful carrying of a pistol. Summerville Police officers were...
Winter giveaway happening Monday in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Community Resource Center in North Charleston will distribute hot meals and winter clothes on Monday. Louis Smith with the Community Resource Center says the goal of the event is to aid the homeless community during the Holiday season’s low temps. Community members will have the opportunity to navigate various […]
One dead following single-vehicle crash in Berkeley Co.
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A single-vehicle crash left one dead Saturday morning in Berkeley County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 6:35 a.m. on Highway 41. According to SCHP, a driver was traveling north on Hwy 41 when the driver crossed the center line, overcorrected, veered off the right side […]
live5news.com
Georgetown Police investigate early-morning drive-by shooting
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Police say one man was wounded in an early-morning Christmas Eve shooting in Georgetown. Officers responded to the area of Prince and Alex Alford Streets at 1:15 a.m. Saturday to a report of shots fired, Maj. Nelson Brown said. When they arrived at the scene, they found a 28-year-old man who had been shot.
counton2.com
One dead, one arrested after Summerville shooting
Lowcountry braces for cold temps, warming shelters …. Lowcountry braces for cold temps, warming shelters open. Standoff suspect wanted for string of burglaries/armed …. CPD working to end opioid overdoses with new grant …. CPD working to end opioid overdoses with new grant program. Busy travel day expected at Charleston...
live5news.com
Strangers gift over $2K to Goose Creek man looking for work after cash stolen
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Christmas came early for a young man in Goose Creek but not before a couple of Grinches got in the way. After realizing he dropped more than $1,700 in cash while riding his motorcycle down Highway 52 as he was headed to the store, 20-year-old Kyle Kons got to his destination Wednesday afternoon only to find his money missing. He retraced his steps to see several cars pulled over on the side of the highway - people were grabbing his cash and driving off.
live5news.com
MUSC holding gift drive for psychiatric patients
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Medical University of South Carolina’s Psychiatry Department is looking to bring some holiday cheer to patients in their care during the holiday season. MUSC spokesperson Jessica Carter says the stress of the holidays can increase feelings of depression and anxiety. These episodes are often...
Car overturns after crash in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews responded to a crash that resulted in one overturned vehicle Friday in Georgetown County, according to Georgetown County Fire & EMS. It happened Friday evening on County Line and Browns Ferry roads, Georgetown County Fire & EMS said. Drivers were asked to use caution in the area while crews […]
Charleston City Paper
Blotter: Free peep show
The Blotter is taken from reports filed Dec. 5 to Dec. 14 with area police departments. Blotter of the week: Someone reported to police that they saw a topless woman Dec. 8 in the parking lot at Wholesale Liquors in West Ashley, according to a Charleston police report. When an officer approached her, she reportedly was covered in a blanket and he asked her to put a shirt on. The woman said she didn’t have a shirt on because she was hot and she didn’t have any clothes. Multiple witnesses confirmed they saw the woman in “varying degrees of undress.” She was arrested for indecent exposure.
Deputies looking for woman who tried to steal snacks from SC convenience shop
“A store manager and cook were able to stop the woman and recover some items, but she fled the store before deputies could arrive,” said Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office officials.
live5news.com
Man injured in early-morning Ladson shooting
LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies say one person was injured shortly after midnight Tuesday morning in a shooting in the Ladson area. Deputies responded to a report of gunfire in the 4400 block of Garwood Drive in the Woodside Manor community where they found shell casings and a home that had been damaged by gunfire, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said.
Summerville PD conducting traffic checkpoints during upcoming holiday weekends
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- The Summerville Police Department will be conducting traffic checkpoints at multiple locations during the next two holiday weekends. The checkpoints will begin at 6:00 p.m. at the following locations on Friday, Dec. 23, and Saturday, Dec. 31: Officers will be focused on ensuring reckless and intoxicated drivers are not on the roadways, […]
Comments / 24