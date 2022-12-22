Brian tries to make sense of yet another heartbreaking Patriots loss, but also attempts to find the positives after the Pats almost came back after trailing 22-0 (0:30). Then, he chats with The Ringer’s Nora Princiotti about the game, better play and body language from Mac Jones, who might be calling the offensive plays next year, and more (18:00). Finally, Brian takes some listener calls about the game, and previews the Celtics-Bucks showdown on Christmas Day (38:00).

1 DAY AGO