Read full article on original website
Related
The Ringer
The Top 10 Best Sneakers Released in 2022
Big Wos goes through his top ten best sneakers of 2022 featuring some of the most talked about releases, including the Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1, the Air Jordan 1 “Lost & Found,” and much more!. How the Detroit Lions Mastered Short-Yardage Situations (and Keep Winning...
The Ringer
Week 16 Top Five Bets
Raheem Palmer shares his top five bets for the holiday weekend and gives out his favorite teaser legs.
The Ringer
Pats Fumble the Game Away. Plus: Nora Princiotti on What’s Next for the Team.
Brian tries to make sense of yet another heartbreaking Patriots loss, but also attempts to find the positives after the Pats almost came back after trailing 22-0 (0:30). Then, he chats with The Ringer’s Nora Princiotti about the game, better play and body language from Mac Jones, who might be calling the offensive plays next year, and more (18:00). Finally, Brian takes some listener calls about the game, and previews the Celtics-Bucks showdown on Christmas Day (38:00).
Comments / 1