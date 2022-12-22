Read full article on original website
Nessel appoints ex-judge and prosecutor Marlinga to protect seniors
The Democrat was narrowly defeated by John James for a congressional seat in November
Genesee County considers buying old McDonald Dairy in Flint
FLINT, MI -- Genesee County officials are considering the acquisition of the former McDonald Dairy in Flint, a building that was constructed in 1929 and that has been shuttered for more than 20 years. County Director of Administration Josh Freeman told the Board of Commissioners recently that the property on...
Flint Community Lab receives $40K grant to increase youth engagement in STEM
FLINT, MI – The Community Foundation of Greater Flint awarded the Flint Community Lab with a $40,000 grant to support youth education and engagement in STEM careers. The McKenzie Patrice Croom Flint Community Lab is a water laboratory that provides free water testing for lead and other metals for Flint residents.
Michigan Supreme Court denies Shiawassee County Prosecutor’s Office appeal in murder case
LANSING, MI – The Michigan Supreme Court has denied an appeal by the Shiawassee County Prosecutor’s office, which sought to have reversed a prior ruling by the Michigan Court of Appeals ordering that statements made by an Owosso murder suspect while she was hospitalized and on multiple pain medications not be entered as evidence at a potential trial.
wkar.org
'One Call To City Hall': Lansing's customer service hotline answers thousands of calls in 2022
Earlier this year, the City of Lansing launched its customer service hotline. The service was designed to help residents find answers to common questions through a single number. From needing to find out a trash pickup schedule to polling place locations, 311 customer service agents have helped many residents find...
Michigan man sentenced to 105 years in prison for armed drug trafficking in Ky.
A man from Flint, Michigan was sentenced to 105 years in federal prison on Tuesday after being convicted of armed drug trafficking in Kentucky and attempted robbery.
Detroit News
Gov. Whitmer picks departing lawmaker for State Board of Education
Lansing — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has selected state Sen. Marshall Bullock, a Democrat from Detroit, to fill a vacancy on the State Board of Education, a panel that helps oversee Michigan public schools. Bullock, who lost his bid for a second term in the Senate in August, was one...
Detroit News
Flint official stole public money for RV, food, dental work and more, feds say
A public official who helped provide legal services for the poor in Flint stole federal money and spent the funds on travel, a recreational vehicle, dining, dental work, home décor and more, according to a federal criminal case unsealed Wednesday. Teresa Trantham of Montrose stole $25,743 from Legal Services...
Decision lingering on if ex-Bay City Public Safety director will face charges after striking teen on video
BAY CITY, MI — Months since Bay City Public Safety Director Michael J. Cecchini was recorded striking a teen with a flashlight while off-duty, it remains unclear if he will face criminal charges. City officials announced Sept. 18 they had placed Cecchini on administrative leave after receiving a citizen...
horseandrider.com
Multiple Strangles Cases at Michigan Barn
Ten horses at a barn in Bay County, Michigan, are ill. Four horses have tested positive for strangles since December 12. The other six horses are suspected positive. Eighteen horses have been exposed. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that utilizes information from the Equine Disease Communication...
1 dead, 1 injured in shootout near Flint
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- A 24-year-old man was killed and another was hospitalized after the two allegedly shot each other Friday night, police said. At about 7:20 p.m. Dec. 23, officers from the Flint Township Police Department responded to a report of a man being shot in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 3300 block of Clovertree Lane, just west of Flint.
Flint man convicted of killing security guard over decade ago due new sentence, Michigan Supreme Court rules
LANSING, MI – One of the two men charged in the August 2010 shooting death of a security guard outside River Village Apartments near downtown Flint will be resentenced following an order by the Michigan Supreme Court. Kenya Ali Hyatt, 29, is currently serving life in prison without the...
Arab American News
Family, lawyer of mentally ill man who was shot dead by Dearborn police are looking for answers
DEARBORN – An Arab American man with a history of mental health problems was shot dead by Dearborn Police last Sunday after he stormed the department’s headquarters with a stolen handgun. While investigations are still underway to determine the circumstances of the deadly shooting incident, the victim’s family...
WNEM
Representatives available to help Flint residents apply for water bill assistance
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint residents who are in need of assistance in applying for the Water Residential Assistance Program (WRAP) in person next week will have to do so on Wednesday, Dec. 28. WRAP representatives are normally at Flint City Hall every Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m....
bridgemi.com
New Michigan House Speaker Joe Tate: Democrats will seek consensus
State Rep. Joe Tate will be Michigan’s first Black House speaker. The Detroit Democrat is a former football player and veteran of the U.S. Marine Corp. He says he wants to bring ‘a very thoughtful and deliberate approach’ to the leadership role. Joe Tate has a college...
wsgw.com
Man Killed in Flint Township Shooting
Police in Flint Township responded to a shooting Friday night where a 24-year-old man was killed. The incident took place around 7:30 P.M. at a home in the 3300 block of Clovertree Lane. Police discovered Mikwannza Harris had been shot, who died at the scene after police arrived. Later in the evening, a 27-year-old man was admitted to a local hospital with gunshot wounds, whom police believe was in an altercation with Harris, which led to a gunfight. He was listed in stable condition.
MLive.com
Genesee County Sheriff’s distribute Christmas presents to inmates’ families
Genesee County Sheriff’s distribute Christmas presents to inmates’ families. From left, Chuck Hill, an Involved Dad fatherhood coordinator, Johnell Allen-Bey, Genesee County ambassador, and Steven Adams-Bey, an Oakland County engagement specialist with Nation Outside, looks over letters from inmates to be given to their family members during a Christmas present giveaway at the Genesee County Sheriff's office in Flint on Thursday, December 22, 2022. Genesee County ambassadors gave presents to over 300 children whose family members are incarcerated in Genesee County Jail.Get Photo.
WNEM
STARS receives $4M to purchase 10 new buses
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – STARS will receive $4 million to be used toward the purchase of 10 transit buses as part of the new federal budget. The funding from the federal budget will help STARS improve its services and allow riders better access to medical and mental healthcare, education, and jobs, the company said.
Detroit News
Whitmer kidnap plotter's kin rally to save him from life prison term
Three women emerged Thursday to try and spare the ringleader of the plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer from spending the rest of his life in federal prison. Adam Fox's mother, younger sister and aunt filed character reference letters asking U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker for mercy ahead of sentencings next week in the largest domestic terrorism case in a generation that has shed light on political extremism in Michigan.
WNEM
Police investigate deadly shooting
FLINT TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Police officers responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex at the 3300 block of Clovertree Lane at about 7:20pm on Friday, Dec. 23 in Flint Twp. Officers on the scene, located a 24-year-old man who had been shot. He was later identified...
