The Sisters Holiday Shootout is Wednesday thru Friday this week (12/28-12/30/22). Both the Madras Girls and Boys teams will be playing. The Girls first kick off their play at 3 – Wednesday afternoon against Klamath Union. Madras is 5 and 2 thus far in preseason play. Klamath Union is 4 and 2 overall.

MADRAS, OR ・ 1 HOUR AGO