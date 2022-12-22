Read full article on original website
Sioux City Journal
Dec. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: Windy with on and off snow showers during the evening. Low 4F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 14 though it will feel much colder at . A 2-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Sioux City Journal
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 26, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 12. 3 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until MON 3:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
kiwaradio.com
Some Tense Moments At House Being Built In Sioux Center
Sioux Center, Iowa — There were some tense moments at a house being constructed in southern Sioux Center on Thursday. According to Sioux Center Fire Chief David Van Holland, firefighters were called to the home, which is near The Ridge Golf Course’s clubhouse, south of 20th Street Southeast. The call, which came in about 2:30 p.m. said that there were open flames in the home, due to a propane line leak.
siouxlandnews.com
Roads impassible in northwest Iowa, several highways closed
CLAY COUNTY, Iowa — Roads are impassible in northwest Iowa as high winds and blizzard conditions continue throughout the tri-state. Clay County Sheriff Chris Raveling tells Siouxland News that a jackknifed semi on Highway 71 by Fostoria has closed that road and has kept his deputies busy. "The weather...
kiwaradio.com
Iowa fire departments see rise in house fires caused by space heaters
Northwest Iowa – Many Iowans try to combat the bone-chilling cold of winter with space heaters, but they can also bring an increased risk of house fires. Le Mars Fire and Rescue Chief Dave Schipper says space heaters can provide much-needed warmth to an icy room, however, they can also be very dangerous if they’re misused.
kiwaradio.com
Shed Two-Thirds Destroyed In Fire Near Rock Valley Thursday
Rock Valley, Iowa– A machine shed once used as a hog building was severely damaged in a fire on Thursday, December 22, 2022, near Rock Valley. According to Rock Valley Fire Chief Brent Eshuis, at about 10:00 a.m., the Rock Valley Fire Department was called to the report of a shed fire at 2659 310th Street, just east of the Rock Valley city limits, across Highway 18 south of Kooima Company.
kiwaradio.com
Spencer Citizens Petitioning City To Stop Factory From Expelling Obnoxious Odors
Spencer, Iowa — A group of people in Spencer are upset about the stench emanating from a processing plant in the northwest part of that city. According to the website SpencerStinks.com, the group states that something smells like raw sewage, or dead animals. They say the “horrible smell” is coming from a plant in the Spencer industrial park that is processing egg parts into animal food.
Sioux City Journal
City announces free downtown ramp parking during the holidays
SIOUX CITY -- Four city ramps -- Discovery, Heritage, MLK and Rivers Landing -- will be free to use for the Christmas holiday until Tuesday at 5 a.m. Visitors will have the same opportunity for the New Year's holiday from 5 p.m. Dec. 30 until 5 a.m. Jan. 3. In...
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Journal Reporter Earl Horlyk's Five Favorite Stories of 2022
Sioux City Journal Reporter Earl Horlyk's five favorite stories of 2022 focused on people finding their footing in America, kids learning the "sweet science" of boxing and an artist making the most out of fast-food wrappers. (5) updates to this series since 3 hrs ago.
Cold temperatures lead to first responders, tow trucks to fight the bitter cold
While many Siouxlanders avoided Thursday's frigid temperatures whenever they could, there are many jobs that require people to work regardless of the cold.
kmaland.com
Wind chill advisory issued for Saturday night into Sunday morning
(KMAland) -- A wind chill advisory has been issued for parts of KMAland for later Saturday into early Sunday. The National Weather Service has issued the advisory for 8 PM Saturday evening into 9 AM on Sunday for portions of southwest and west central Iowa and east central and northeast Nebraska.
kscj.com
FLIGHTS CONTINUE AT SIOUX GATEWAY, SIOUX FALLS AIRPORT SHUTS DOWN
FLIGHTS ARE CONTINUING OUT OF SIOUX GATEWAY AIRPORT HERE IN SIOUX CITY. AIRPORT OFFICIALS SAY THE FRIDAY MORNING FLIGHT TO DENVER WAS SLIGHTLY DELAYED BUT MADE IT OUT O.K. THEY SAY TODAYS SCHEDULED FLIGHTS REMAIN ON THE BOARD AS OF LATE MORNING. THE SIOUX FALLS REGIONAL AIRPORT REMAINS CLOSED. IT...
stormlakeradio.com
Travel Advisories Posted for the Surrounding Area
According to the Iowa Department of Transportation, the number of roads marked "travel not advised" has been growing as winds blow snow off highways, uncovering the ice beneath, while creating drifts in other areas. Travel isn't advised on highways around Storm Lake including Highway 71, 7, 3, and 110 due...
Northbound lanes of I-29 in Sioux City reopened after morning crashes
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — UPDATE: The Iowa DOT said northbound lanes of I-29 have reopened after being closed Friday morning due to crashes. Meanwhile, the right lane of southbound traffic at 812 is blocked due to a crash. ——————– PREVIOUS: Multiple crashes on northbound Interstate 29 in Sioux City is causing travel delays Friday […]
Sioux City Journal
Orange City Arts to present 'An Evening of Dance'
ORANGE CITY, Iowa — The Orange City Arts Council presents the annual “An Evening of Dance” on Jan. 14 at the Unity Christian Knight Center, 216 Michigan Ave. S.W. The Orange City Arts Council presents the show, which features local dancers from Orange City, Sheldon, Sioux Center and surrounding communities, as a way to celebrate the art of dance.
more1049.com
Travel Remains Not Advised Across Local Area
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Law enforcement agencies across the local area are continuing to advise no travel as blizzard conditions continue to greatly reduce visibility. Clay County Sheriff Chris Raveling tells KICD News he and his team have been constantly running to help stranded motorists all morning but that will not be the case going forward on Friday afternoon unless there is a medical emergency.
Sioux City Journal
Siouxland neighbors: Obituaries for December 26
Read through the obituaries published today in Sioux City Journal.
AdWeek
Jessica Bowman Joins Iowa Station as Afternoon Anchor
Jessica Bowman has joined Sioux City, Iowa NBC affiliate KTIV as an afternoon anchor. “I’ve received such a warm and gracious welcome at KTIV,” said Bowman. “I feel so blessed to now be a member of the KTIV team and continue their commitment to keeping Siouxland viewers informed.”
Sioux City Journal
Bowman joins KTIV News
SIOUX CITY -- KTIV News 4 announced this past week that Jessica Bowman is joining Matt Breen as an evening anchor for KTIV News 4. Bowman, a native of Texas, is an award-winning journalist with more than 15 years of experience, according to an announcement from KTIV. Prior to joining...
