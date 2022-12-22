Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State survives late scare from Spartans, moves to 10-0 on the seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Might be the Weirdest Restaurant in MichiganTravel MavenPotterville, MI
Jim Harbaugh's Latest Quote Makes It Great to be a Michigan WolverineTracy StengelEast Lansing, MI
Colleges are making millions of dollars by promoting sports gambling to their studentsWayness TammBaton Rouge, LA
Related
No. 1 Georgia ‘home’ in Atlanta as No. 4 Ohio State targets final
Ohio State’s blueprint for winning the College Football Playoff championship will be staring the No. 4 Buckeyes in the face
Detroit Pistons reportedly waive Braxton Key, sign Jared Rhoden to two-way deal
The Detroit Pistons have reportedly done a little maintenance to the back end of their roster. According to Shams Charania of the Athletic, the Pistons have waived two-way forward Braxton Key and signed guard Jared Rhoden to a two-way deal. Key, a 6-foot-8 forward in his fourth NBA season out of Virginia,...
Kentucky Releases New-Look Depth Chart Ahead of Music City Bowl
Kentucky football has released a new-look depth chart ahead of the Wildcats' Music City Bowl matchup against the Iowa Hawkeyes on New Year's Eve: Plenty of changes have been made since the Cats last took the field in their win over Louisville on Nov. 26. Most notably, Will Levis won't ...
Charlie Frye agrees to become Florida Atlantic OC, sources say
Former NFL quarterback and quarterbacks coach Charlie Frye has agreed to become the next offensive coordinator at Florida Atlantic, sources told ESPN.
MLive.com
Pistons head coach Dwane Casey hints at changes to starting lineup
Since the 2014-15 NBA season until this one, the Golden State Warriors were renowned for their third quarter runs. Whether the Warriors led, or were behind in a game, their offense would get hot enough in the third to stage a comeback or create an insurmountable lead. This year’s Detroit...
MLive.com
Dan Campbell doesn’t hold back: ‘We weren’t physically, mentally or emotionally ready’
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Detroit Lions flew here with the opportunity to enter the playoff field with a win and some help. Then they took the field and got pounded in historic fashion. They allowed 321 rushing yards in a 37-23 loss against the Carolina Panthers, more than anyone has...
MLive.com
Claim your FanDuel Ohio promo code for $100 in free bets on launch day
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Launch day for legal sports betting in Ohio is now less than a week away, and FanDuel Sportsbook is here to make it...
MLive.com
Caesars Ohio promo code MLIVETIX unlocks $100 bet credit + more
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Ohio, your wait to bet legally is just about to end, and as of January 1, 2023, if you sign up for an...
MLive.com
DraftKings Ohio promo code for launch day: Get $200 in bet credits
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Sports betting is opening in Ohio very soon, but why wait? Sign up now using this link and this DraftKings Ohio bonus will...
MLive.com
Red Wings sign Flint Firebirds center Amadeus Lombardi to entry-level contract
The Detroit Red Wings have signed Flint Firebirds center Amadeus Lombardi to a three-year entry-level contract. Lombardi, 19, was Detroit’s fifth selection (113th overall in the fourth round) in the 2022 entry draft. He is small (5-10, 165) but a good skater and has been described as a competitive player and hard worker by Red Wings director of amateur scouting Kris Draper.
Comments / 0