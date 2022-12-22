Read full article on original website
NFL world reacts to terrible Deshaun Watson news
It’s safe to say that Deshaun Watson has not performed nearly as well as the Cleveland Browns likely hoped when they signed him to an absolutely massive, fully-guaranteed contract despite horrific legal allegations. But through four games, he has certainly not been good. As Rodger Sherman of The Ringer points out, Watson hasn’t just been Read more... The post NFL world reacts to terrible Deshaun Watson news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Broncos fire coach Nathaniel Hackett after ugly loss
The Denver Broncos fired first-year coach Nathaniel Hackett on Monday, one day after an ugly 51-14 loss to the Los
MLive.com
How to Watch the Los Angeles Chargers vs. Indianapolis Colts - NFL Week 16 | Channel, Stream, Preview, Prediction
With just a couple of weeks left in the regular season, teams are jockeying for playoff position across the NFL, including one team ready to do battle on a Boxing Day edition of Monday Night Football, as the Los Angeles Chargers prepare to take on the Indianapolis Colts. Watch the...
MLive.com
Playoff outlook: Lions would already be in field with win, now need lots of help
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Detroit Lions could have climbed into the playoff field on Christmas Eve with a win in Carolina, plus losses by Seattle and Washington. Seattle and Washington held up their ends of the bargain. The Lions very much did not in a 37-23 loss against the Panthers. A sense of lost opportunity swelled in the locker room after the game, but players were also heartened by the losses all around them.
MLive.com
Amon-Ra St. Brown becomes youngest Lions receiver ever with 1,000-yard season
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A few days after Amon-Ra St. Brown became one of the top Pro Bowl snubs in the league, he continued his all-out assault on the Detroit Lions record book. St. Brown opened Saturday’s game against Carolina with 974 receiving yards on the season, leaving him just 26 shy of becoming the youngest receiver in franchise history with a 1,000-yard season. He didn’t need long to get there either -- surprise, surprise -- surpassing the mark with two early catches for 32 yards against the Panthers.
MLive.com
Lions trash field conditions in Carolina: ‘I didn’t think that was actually legal’
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Frank Ragnow has been slowed by excruciating toe pain all year. He still made the Pro Bowl because, well, he’s Frank Ragnow. But he still hasn’t gotten in a full week of practice all year because of the toe pain. Sometimes, he leaves games in...
MLive.com
Lions CB Jeff Okudah benched in second half against Panthers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Jeff Okudah has always been good against the run and an outstanding tackler. This season, he’s made dramatic strides in coverage too. In Carolina, he was none of the above. The Detroit Lions cornerback missed two tackles, was blocked out of a handful of chunk plays...
MLive.com
Red Wings sign Flint Firebirds center Amadeus Lombardi to entry-level contract
The Detroit Red Wings have signed Flint Firebirds center Amadeus Lombardi to a three-year entry-level contract. Lombardi, 19, was Detroit’s fifth selection (113th overall in the fourth round) in the 2022 entry draft. He is small (5-10, 165) but a good skater and has been described as a competitive player and hard worker by Red Wings director of amateur scouting Kris Draper.
