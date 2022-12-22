ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

It’s safe to say that Deshaun Watson has not performed nearly as well as the Cleveland Browns likely hoped when they signed him to an absolutely massive, fully-guaranteed contract despite horrific legal allegations. But through four games, he has certainly not been good. As Rodger Sherman of The Ringer points out, Watson hasn’t just been Read more... The post NFL world reacts to terrible Deshaun Watson news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CLEVELAND, OH
MLive.com

Playoff outlook: Lions would already be in field with win, now need lots of help

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Detroit Lions could have climbed into the playoff field on Christmas Eve with a win in Carolina, plus losses by Seattle and Washington. Seattle and Washington held up their ends of the bargain. The Lions very much did not in a 37-23 loss against the Panthers. A sense of lost opportunity swelled in the locker room after the game, but players were also heartened by the losses all around them.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Amon-Ra St. Brown becomes youngest Lions receiver ever with 1,000-yard season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A few days after Amon-Ra St. Brown became one of the top Pro Bowl snubs in the league, he continued his all-out assault on the Detroit Lions record book. St. Brown opened Saturday’s game against Carolina with 974 receiving yards on the season, leaving him just 26 shy of becoming the youngest receiver in franchise history with a 1,000-yard season. He didn’t need long to get there either -- surprise, surprise -- surpassing the mark with two early catches for 32 yards against the Panthers.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Lions CB Jeff Okudah benched in second half against Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Jeff Okudah has always been good against the run and an outstanding tackler. This season, he’s made dramatic strides in coverage too. In Carolina, he was none of the above. The Detroit Lions cornerback missed two tackles, was blocked out of a handful of chunk plays...
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Red Wings sign Flint Firebirds center Amadeus Lombardi to entry-level contract

The Detroit Red Wings have signed Flint Firebirds center Amadeus Lombardi to a three-year entry-level contract. Lombardi, 19, was Detroit’s fifth selection (113th overall in the fourth round) in the 2022 entry draft. He is small (5-10, 165) but a good skater and has been described as a competitive player and hard worker by Red Wings director of amateur scouting Kris Draper.
DETROIT, MI

