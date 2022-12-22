ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ole Miss Rebels Early Signing Day Wrap: Who Makes Early Impact on Offense?

By Ben King
 4 days ago

The Ole Miss Rebels have signed a solid 2023 class that is full of playmakers. Who can be expected to make an immediate impact on the offensive side of the ball?

OXFORD, Miss. -- The first day of the early signing period has come and gone, and the Ole Miss Rebels ended day one with a solid group of recruits consisting of seven four-stars.

While Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin mentioned in his Wednesday afternoon presser that there is still work to be done, the bulk of the Rebels' 2023 recruits have handed in their papers, and are ready to compete in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium next fall.

We recently reviewed the defensive recruits , and now it is time to look at some notable names on the offensive side of the ball who could make an impact in their freshman season.

1) OL Brycen Sanders

It was a tough choice for the No. 1 spot, but I believe Sanders could have an immediate impact on the Ole Miss offense out of the gate. With stalwart offensive lineman Nick Broeker heading to the 2023 NFL Draft, the Rebels need a replacement for their most reliable lineman in the last few years.

Enter Sanders, a 6-6, 280-pound recruit who played at four different positions on the offensive line in high school. While Sanders has the athleticism and quickness to hold up in pass protection, the four-star recruit has made a name for himself as a people mover in the run game. Sanders is a power player who will fit right in with an Ole Miss offense that loves to run the ball.

Sanders also has a winning pedigree as he helped the Baylor School secure a state title in early December.

2) WR Ayden Williams

With the Rebels being thin at the receiver position currently, Williams nearly made the No. 1 spot on this list. The four-star is rated as the No. 2 recruit in the state of Mississippi and the No. 15 receiver in his class. While I believe Kiffin will continue to beef up his receiving room via the transfer portal, Williams has a chance to step in a steal the show as a true freshman.

Equipped with a 6-3, 195-pound frame and speed that kills, Williams could become Jaxson Dart's new favorite target next fall.

3) RB Kedrick Reescano

With Zach Evans’ future at Ole Miss up in the air, Kiffin needed to lock down a partner in crime for the SEC's leading rusher in 2022, Quinshon Judkins. Kiffin did just that when he convinced former Michigan State running back commit Kedrick Reescano to flip to Ole Miss last Saturday. The four-star is rated as the No. 8 running back in the nation and the No. 33 recruit in the state of Texas.

The Rebels hit a home run with their first running back signing of the 2023 recruitment cycle, as Reescano rushed for an impressive 1,849 yards and amassed 36 touchdowns as a high school senior.

4). TE Jayvontay Conner

One of the most intriguing players from Ole Miss' 2023 recruiting cycle, Jayvontay Conner could be poised to contribute to the Rebel offense right away. The three-star recruit is rated as the No. 32 tight end in the country and the No. 22 player in the state of North Carolina.

Conner is a modern tight end who brings versatility to an offense that uses the position heavily. With a 6-4, 240-pound frame, Conner is built like a big receiver but is not afraid to get his hands dirty in the run game. A natural receiver, if Conner improves in the run-blocking department, he could find a place for himself in Kiffin's offense.

