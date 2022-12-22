The Grocery Shopping Blitz: Locals dash to get storm supplies

Amherst, N.Y. (WBEN) - Western New York grocery stores have been packed the last couple of days as holiday plans may have changed for some due to the incoming winter storm this weekend.

Locals have been getting up and in the grocery stores early in hopes to beat the traffic so they can get their last minute groceries before the winter storm, whether that be for their small holiday party gatherings or meals they will eat with their household, as they no longer plan on traveling to see the extended family.

Erin from Williamsville waited for 35-40 minutes at checkout at the Tops on Maple to get some last minute "storm supplies" to hold herself and her kids over from the winter storm, "I had to get some snacks for my kids and stuff for Christmas Eve. I came early in hopes that the store wasn't going to be a zoo."

It appears Wegmans is just as busy if not more than Tops in the Amherst. However, some customers are combatting those check-out wait times as they opt for the self-checkout option, saving them preparation time, "I did the self-checkout, it probably took me less than five minutes to wait. There's a lot of long lines, I feel bad for anyone who has a full cart in there," said Brian from Tonawanda. He took the day off today to bake some cookies with his daughters and to get some extra Christmas shopping in before the storm hits.

"The lines are long and the parking lots are very full," Janet from Getzville notes.

Plans are changing, Janet says she came to Wegmans on Alberta Drive in Amherst to get some food for her and her husband, as they have decided to not travel to Syracuse for their family holiday party, "We have seen the weather reports. We thought could go on Friday and make it and then we saw the revised reports and we have decided to hunker down here in Buffalo."

Holiday plans for some seem to be contingent on how much bad weather is to come, "I have to get some extra groceries because plans might be changing for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day," Brian says. "We haven't officially changed it yet, but we have some other alternatives lined up in case some of the family can't make it to the house."

Brian says he expects 15-17 people at the Christmas party this year.

Stores are expected to stay busy leading up to Christmas time and hours may vary due to the holiday season, be sure you stay safe and get your shopping done before the storm hits.