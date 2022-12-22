ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst, NY

The Grocery Shopping Blitz: Locals dash to get storm supplies

By Max Faery
 4 days ago

Amherst, N.Y. (WBEN) - Western New York grocery stores have been packed the last couple of days as holiday plans may have changed for some due to the incoming winter storm this weekend.

Locals have been getting up and in the grocery stores early in hopes to beat the traffic so they can get their last minute groceries before the winter storm, whether that be for their small holiday party gatherings or meals they will eat with their household, as they no longer plan on traveling to see the extended family.

Erin from Williamsville waited for 35-40 minutes at checkout at the Tops on Maple to get some last minute "storm supplies" to hold herself and her kids over from the winter storm, "I had to get some snacks for my kids and stuff for Christmas Eve. I came early in hopes that the store wasn't going to be a zoo."

It appears Wegmans is just as busy if not more than Tops in the Amherst. However, some customers are combatting those check-out wait times as they opt for the self-checkout option, saving them preparation time, "I did the self-checkout, it probably took me less than five minutes to wait. There's a lot of long lines, I feel bad for anyone who has a full cart in there," said Brian from Tonawanda. He took the day off today to bake some cookies with his daughters and to get some extra Christmas shopping in before the storm hits.

"The lines are long and the parking lots are very full," Janet from Getzville notes.

Plans are changing, Janet says she came to Wegmans on Alberta Drive in Amherst to get some food for her and her husband, as they have decided to not travel to Syracuse for their family holiday party, "We have seen the weather reports. We thought could go on Friday and make it and then we saw the revised reports and we have decided to hunker down here in Buffalo."

Holiday plans for some seem to be contingent on how much bad weather is to come, "I have to get some extra groceries because plans might be changing for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day," Brian says. "We haven't officially changed it yet, but we have some other alternatives lined up in case some of the family can't make it to the house."

Brian says he expects 15-17 people at the Christmas party this year.

Stores are expected to stay busy leading up to Christmas time and hours may vary due to the holiday season, be sure you stay safe and get your shopping done before the storm hits.

Power 93.7 WBLK

Snowfall Totals In Western New York

The Blizzard that many in Western New York are calling the worst snowstorm in the history of the area has brought hurricane-force winds and several feet of snow into town. Almost the entire American midwest and northeast have been hit hard by the winter weather that started on Friday, December 23, 2022. The weather truly left its mark on the Buffalo area with strong winds, whiteout conditions, below-freezing temperatures, and sub-zero windchill which knocked out power to thousands around the area and left the entire region paralyzed.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

South Korean Tourists Stuck In Snow Make An Interesting Blizzard For WNY Couple

There's been a lot of depressing and sad news this weekend due to the blizzard in Buffalo, but this story is heart warming! A tour bus carrying 10 tourists, most from South Korea, who were headed to Niagara Falls, ended up getting stuck in snow during the blizzard. Imagine being from a different country, coming to see Niagara Falls, but instead, seeing snow, ice, and whiteout conditions. As much as the tourists were surprised by the situation they found themselves in, a Williamsville couple was just as surprised by the unexpected house guests they were about to have. Alexander Campagna, a dentist, shared a photo of what became maybe the most interesting blizzard holiday dinner ever in WNY,
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Video: Second WNY golf dome collapses in storm

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — New photos and videos show that a second golf dome in Western New York has collapsed as a result of this weekend’s blizzard. The Town of Tonawanda said Sunday night that the Paddock Chevrolet Golf Dome on Brompton Road in Tonawanda collapsed. The dome in Tonawanda is the second area golf […]
TONAWANDA, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Tonawanda, Kenmore to lift driving bans Monday morning

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Town of Tonawanda and the Village of Kenmore will both lift their driving bans on Monday morning after the weekend’s major blizzard, officials announced. The bans will be lifted at 7 a.m. Monday. They will be among the first areas of Erie County to lift their driving bans since they […]
TONAWANDA, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Travel Ban Updated In Erie County

The historic storm that effectively shut down Buffalo and Western New York for several days has left a lasting impact on Western New York. During the height of the storm, the Buffalo area has seen nearly 4 feet of snow, hurricane-force winds, sub-zero windchills, and below-freezing temperatures that left thousands of people without power and have, unfortunately, been the cause of several deaths.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
WOOD

Buffalo Blizzard Death Toll now at 26

While we had a historic snow and wind event here in West Michigan, the lake-effect snow was worse east of Lake Erie and Ontario. The Buffalo Airport reported 22.3″ of snow on Friday (along with wind gusts to 48 mph at the airport) and another 17.9″ on Saturday. That’s over 40″ of snow in two days. The average wind speed for these two days was 27.7 mph and that strong wind blew the snow into enormous drifts. The picture above shows the snow almost up to the top of the door. The high temperature on Saturday in Buffalo was just 14 and the combination of snow, wind and cold was deadly.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Lakeshore houses in Crystal Beach are completely covered in ice

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Houses along the shore of Lake Erie in Crystal Beach, Ontario, are completely covered in ice. This is a result of freezing spray coming from those massive waves that Western New York has seen all weekend. 2 On Your Side received pictures and video are from a viewer who lives in a housing complex that has been covered with ice, and officials there are hoping for a thaw soon.
BUFFALO, NY
News 8 WROC

‘Stay off roads’ warns local fireman as people still decide to travel

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With wind chills below freezing, and gusts blasting through the region creating white-out conditions, schools were closed, thousands lost power, businesses shut their doors, and the thruway closed off from Henrietta to Buffalo and south to the Pennsylvania border. In our area, households had to endure property damages, like a tree […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WGRZ TV

Looting in the City of Buffalo

State Police say two incidents of looting have been confirmed and are isolated cases. WGRZ has seen a few social media videos claiming to be the results of looters.
BUFFALO, NY
Buffalo, NY
