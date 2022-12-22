Read full article on original website
Bears Overreactions: Re-Signing David Montgomery Key to Critical Offseason?
Bears overreactions: Re-signing D-Mo key to critical offseason? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. In taking the Philadelphia Eagles to the wire, the Bears again showed that quarterback Justin Fields gives them a chance to hang with any team. But the 25-20 loss in Week 15 also illustrated the talent...
Bears Snap Count: Velus Jones Has Best Game of Career Vs. Bills
CHICAGO -- The Bears were outmatched Saturday at Soldier Field, fading in the second half of a 35-13 loss to the Buffalo Bills. The defeat marked the Bears' eighth straight loss. But it wasn't all doom and gloom on Christmas Eve for Matt Eberflus' club. Rookie wide receiver Velus Jones...
How Many Yards Is Justin Fields Away From Lamar Jackson's Record?
How far is Fields away from Lamar Jackson's record? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields rushed for a season-low 11 yards on seven carries on Saturday against the Buffalo Bills. With that, Fields is at 1,011 rushing yards on the season. It seemed there was a better-than-not chance...
Bears Maintain No. 2 Pick, Inch Closer to No. 1 Pick With HOU Win
Bears maintain No. 2 pick; could earn first pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. After Saturday's loss to the Bills, the Bears withhold the No. 2 pick in the 2023 NFL draft. Is there a good chance they could snag the first pick?. Now, there is. Sort of. The...
NFL Power Rankings Week 17: Where Bears Stand After Loss Vs. Bills
Schrock's Power Rankings: Where Bears stand after loss vs. Bills originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Christmas Weekend delivered some presents to NFL playoff hopefuls while leaving others clinging to life. Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, and Mike Tomlin can't be killed. Meanwhile, Tua is sinking the Dolphins, the Lions threw...
Sean McVay's Wife Reveals 'Hardest Part' of Being Married to LA Rams Coach
Veronika Khomyn is opening up about being the wife of Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay. The 32-year-old Ukrainian model had a Q&A session on her Instagram page and was asked "What's the hardest part about being married to someone who has to be tied to their job?" "Time...
Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo
Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
What Now as Cubs Target Signs With Giants?
One of the Chicago Cubs outfield targets has just signed with the San Francisco Giants, who do they turn to now?
Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs Shut Down by Bears Rookie Cornerbacks
How Bears rookie CBs shut down Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. After nearly being blown away by the strong winds at Soldier Field, the Bears ended up being blown out by the Buffalo Bills on Christmas Eve. It was no surprise. The Bears have the second-worst record in the NFL, sitting at 3-12 now, while the Bills are one of a few legit Super Bowl contenders and are tied for the second-best record in the league at 12-3. But the way in which the Bears lost, and they way in which they gave the Bills a real fight, were unexpected.
Bears Risers, Fallers After Loss to Bills on Christmas Eve
Bears risers and fallers in Christmas Eve loss to Bills originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Once again the Bears contended with a Super Bowl contender for four quarters, and once again the Bears fell short at the finish. The team is now on an eight-game losing streak, but more importantly they saw encouraging performances from players who figure to be a part of their future moving forward. Saturday’s game was another example that Matt Eberflus’ H.I.T.S. philosophy isn’t falling on deaf ears, and that the team is headed in the right direction, culturally.
Perry: Feeling of ‘Resignation' in Patriots Locker Room
Perry: Feeling of 'resignation' in Patriots locker room originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The New England Patriots remain in playoff contention after last week's devastating loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, but you wouldn't know it by the morale in the locker room. According to our Phil Perry, Pats...
Twitter Flames Tua Tagovailoa After Fourth-Quarter Collapse Vs. Packers
Twitter flames Tua Tagovailoa after fourth-quarter collapse originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. It was a Christmas to forget for the Miami Dolphins. Entering Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers, Miami was in prime position to make the postseason. But after a 26-20 loss dropped the Dolphins to...
Patrick Peterson Celebrates Vikings' Interception With Penalty Kick in End Zone
Patrick Peterson celebrates Vikings' pick with penalty kick originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson is still feeling the post-World Cup fever with his celebrations on Saturday. The 32-year-old intercepted New York Giants QB Daniel Jones in the early stages of the fourth quarter, then went...
Bears Report Card: Grading Justin Fields, Offense, Defense in Bills Loss
CHICAGO -- The Bears have made a habit of being a thorn in the side of some of the NFL's best teams. Saturday was no different. The Bears jumped out to an early 10-6 lead on the Buffalo Bills at frigid Soldier Field but were eventually undone by injuries, questionable play calling, and a lack of talent at key positions.
Photos: Chicago Bears Fans Brave Frigid Temperatures at Soldier Field
With subzero wind chills, the Chicago Bears took on the Buffalo Bills Saturday at Soldier Field, and fans bundled up to brave the cold conditions.
Jets WRs Coach Miles Austin Suspended for Violating NFL's Gambling Policy
Jets WRs coach Miles Austin suspended for violating gambling policy originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The NFL has suspended New York Jets wide receivers coach Miles Austin for violating the league's gambling policy, Austin's attorney Bill Deni confirmed Friday. The suspension is indefinite and at least one year in...
A Record NBA Outburst: 5 Games of 43 or More on the Same Day
The NBA went into Christmas with a night like none other. For the first time in NBA history, five players scored at least 43 points on the same day. It happened Friday, with Dallas’ Luka Doncic leading the way with 50 points against Houston. The others: Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid...
Bears Observations: Bills Stop Justin Fields at Frigid Soldier Field
CHICAGO – The Bears could not deliver their fans an early Christmas present on Saturday at Soldier Field. Playing in freezing temperatures on the lakefront, the short-handed Bears jumped out to a 10-6 lead over the Buffalo Bills. But the Bears were once again unable to make the winning plays needed down the stretch to pull off the upset, falling 35-13 to lose their eighth game in a row.
Giants Players Caught in Mall of America During Shooting
Several members of the New York Giants were in the Mall of America when a shooting occurred Friday evening at the mall's Nordstrom's location. A few players were in the mall, and several players were in the team's meal room, a meeting-type room just outside their hotel, which was adjacent to the mall. No one from the team was harmed in the incident, which left a 19-year-old dead in the shooting.
Bengals' Eli Apple Calls Out Patriots QB Mac Jones for ‘Dirty Play'
Bengals DB calls out Mac Jones for 'dirty play' originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple won't be sending New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones a Christmas card. Apple called out Jones for what he considered a "dirty play" during Saturday's game at Gillette Stadium. Jones...
