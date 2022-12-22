ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Economic Update: Impacts of declining labor engagement

By Brett Yager, Sponsored Content by T. Rowe Price
KXRM
KXRM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38ZqI7_0jrageUj00

(SPONSORED) — Millennials are choosing to stray away from the traditional workforce. Director of Data-Driven Economic Strategies (DDES) Tatiana Bailey explains the impact on homeownership from this decline in labor participation.

Bailey explains that DDES did a calculation. If labor participation went back to historical rates for men of about 75% instead of 68% today, the U.S. would gain 9.3 million additional workers.

The U.S. has 10.3 million job openings today, so Bailey said if the male labor participation rate went back to those historic levels, and those men had the right skill sets, just about every job would be filled. However, Bailey explains that millennials are not engaging with the traditional workforce as previous generations did.

One of the reasons Bailey gives is the perception of millennials that wealth accumulation like homeownership is out of reach. One of the reasons is the low supply of housing; not enough homes were being built during and after the Great Recession.

Student loans are another issue impacting millennials, the average student loan is now at $37,000 and even higher for minority groups. As a result, said Bailey, fewer men are enrolling in college creating a “vicious” cycle.

Bailey talks about how with the median local home price of $453,000 a buyer needs $91,000 to make the 20% down payment. Bailey says there is a correlation between homeownership and the incentive to work.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

Related
KXRM

Man found dead near HWY 85, police investigate

(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — The Fountain Police Department (FPD) is investigating a body found early morning on Thursday, Dec. 22. Shortly before 7:40 a.m., an El Paso County Parks Officer was checking on the homeless in the area of Highway 85 and Alegre Street when the officer found a man dead on scene. Detectives with FPD […]
FOUNTAIN, CO
KXRM

Pounds of drugs, hundreds of pills in fugitive’s car

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A search warrant of a car seized during a fugitive’s arrest on Friday, Dec. 16 has yielded a large amount of drugs and cash, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO). 41-year-old Richard John Herrera was arrested on Friday around 11:45 a.m. after PCSO deputies recognized him driving a 2002 Oldsmobile […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Woman missing out of Pueblo found

UPDATE: THURSDAY 12/22/2022 10:32 a.m. (PUEBLO, Colo.) — Dawn Robinson has been found and is safe, according to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD). ORIGINAL STORY: Woman missing out of Pueblo WEDNESDAY 12/21/2022 4:13 p.m. The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is seeking the community’s assistance in locating a woman missing out of Pueblo since November. PPD […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Homicide victim killed on Pueblo’s East Side identified

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Coroner has identified a man found unresponsive on Pueblo’s East Side in December. The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) originally responded just before 9 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18 to the 2000 block of East 14th Street on a report of a person not breathing. After the arrival of police, […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

CSPD investigating after body found in car on I-25

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating after a body was found inside a truck on the shoulder of I-25 near the MLK Bypass Tuesday morning, Dec. 20. The investigation shut down much of southbound I-25 on Tuesday morning, causing heavy delays for commuters. CSPD originally posted about the investigation on […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Murder-suicide investigation: 2 found dead in Pueblo

UPDATE: FRIDAY 12/23/2022 2:55 p.m. (PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) says the two deaths are now being investigated as a murder-suicide. This is the 27th homicide investigation of 2022. The identities of the men will be released by the Pueblo County Coroner. Anyone with additional information regarding this incident, should contact Detective […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Dec. 26 Fugitive Finder: Pikes Peak Most Wanted

(PIKES PEAK REGION) — Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s assistance in finding its weekly featured fugitives below. BRANDI LYNN BATES is a White Female, 30 years old, 5’3” tall, and 110 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes. BATES is wanted for Motor Vehicle Theft (3), Careless Driving Resulting in […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Pueblo police: I-25 closed from West 29th to 13th streets

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking the public to use alternate routes due to a traffic crash on southbound I-25, Saturday evening on Dec. 24. PPD says southbound I-25 from the West 29th Street exit to the West 13th Street exit is closed due to a traffic crash. The public is […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Pueblo standoff with homicide suspect ends peacefully

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Pueblo Police say a homicide suspect was arrested without incident after a standoff with police on Pueblo’s North Side on Tuesday, Dec. 20. The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) originally sent a Tweet just after 2 p.m. warning the community of heavy police activity near the 1800 block of West 31st Street, in […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Several hospitalized after crash on Constitution Avenue

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is investigating a two-vehicle crash that hospitalized several individuals with moderate to serious injuries Saturday night on Dec. 24. Shortly after 11:20 p.m., a 2016 Jeep Compass was turning left from eastbound Highway 24 onto Constitution Avenue, according to CSP. The driver of the Jeep failed to […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Washington Examiner

The welfare state is out of control, new study shows

A massive labor shortage continues to hamstring the economy, with millions more empty jobs than unemployed job-seekers. All the while, millions of people remain on the sidelines, with the labor force participation rate significantly below the pre-pandemic norm. Why are so many potential workers sitting idle while jobs need to be filled?
NEW JERSEY STATE
KXRM

Troopers investigate fatal crash near Kit Carson

(CHEYENNE COUNTY, Colo.) — The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed a woman early Saturday morning on Dec. 24. The crash occurred on Highway 40 near mile point 441, which is approximately four miles west of Kit Carson in Cheyenne County, shortly before 6 a.m. CSP said that a 2014 […]
CHEYENNE COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Livestock missing in Baca County, reward offered

(BACA COUNTY, Colo.) — The Colorado Cattlemen’s Association (CCA) said approximately 80 head of cattle have been reported missing in Baca County, and a reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest. CCA said in a press release that the missing cows are mostly black, and predominantly have blue, Y-Tex ear tags. Cows […]
BACA COUNTY, CO
KXRM

CSPD: Two arrested after harassment call

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has arrested two people after a call for service revealed drugs in the home. According to CSPD on Wednesday, Dec. 21 at around 3:50 p.m. officers were called to Hatch Circle near East Woodman Road and North Union Boulevard, about a harassment call for service. Police […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Fortune

Gen Z is overwhelmed by ‘tech shame’ at work—and it’s keeping them quiet in meetings

Gen Z employees are more anxious about tech issues than any other generation. They’re most likely to feel plagued by technological issues at work, according to HP’s global survey of 10,000 office workers around the world. That might be surprising considering the youngest generation is digitally native, often assigned the job of explaining newfangled gizmos or devices to their older peers at work. But that can put Gen Z under pressure.
Money

Dollar Scholar Asks: How Should I Prepare for a Recession?

This is an excerpt from Dollar Scholar, the Money newsletter where news editor Julia Glum teaches you the modern money lessons you NEED to know. Don't miss the next issue! Sign up at money.com/subscribe and join our community of 160,000+ Scholars. Growing up, my family was big on Scouting. As...
KXRM

Help identify suspect in Fountain bank robbery

(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — The Fountain Police Department (FPD) is asking anyone in the community who recognizes a man that robbed a bank in Fountain on Wednesday to come forward. According to a press release from FPD, officers responded shortly after 4 p.m. to a US Bank inside the Safeway on Mesa Ridge Parkway on a […]
FOUNTAIN, CO
KXRM

KXRM

19K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy