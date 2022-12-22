Read full article on original website
Related
Why Are More Couples Choosing the DINK Lifestyle?
In the United States, a growing number of couples live a DINK lifestyle instead of the historically traditional family structure that includes having children, at least according to data. The DINK lifestyle — aka "dual income, no kids" — is generally used to describe a family where neither adult in the partnership has children and both are working paying jobs.
TODAY.com
Angel number 222 meaning: Why seeing this number could mean new relationships
Have you been seeing 2:22 on clocks, 222 on license plates or $2.22 on receipts lately? You could be receiving a message. Spiritual practitioners believe that series of repeating digits — like 111, 222, 333 and so on — are signs from a higher power. These are known as angel numbers. In some cases, these sequences can be a sign of good luck, while other numbers can signify a call to action.
Parents Magazine
Celebrating Kwanzaa Helped My Son Grow Up
I remember the holidays fondly when my son was in elementary school. The house would be abuzz with Motown Christmas classics as we sipped hot cocoa and decorated the tree. Back then, he was part of a village of Black boys who attended the same independent school. It was truly kismet for our only child to find a circle of boys who would become like brothers. And just like brothers, they often spent seven days a week together playing on sports teams, carpooling, and during breaks, vacationing together.
