I remember the holidays fondly when my son was in elementary school. The house would be abuzz with Motown Christmas classics as we sipped hot cocoa and decorated the tree. Back then, he was part of a village of Black boys who attended the same independent school. It was truly kismet for our only child to find a circle of boys who would become like brothers. And just like brothers, they often spent seven days a week together playing on sports teams, carpooling, and during breaks, vacationing together.

