WASHINGTON - Two Door County projects are set to benefit next year following the passing of the $1.7 trillion spending bill by Congress. The Sturgeon Bay Historical Society will receive $3.3 million for an agricultural museum and community gathering space at the Door County Granary, along Sturgeon Bay's waterfront, while the volunteer Sister Bay & Liberty Grove Fire Department will get $900,000 for new fire apparatus. ...

